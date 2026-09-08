Google has deployed a fix for YouTube's blank screen problems

We’re all used to dealing with the occasional glitch with the software or services we use. Maybe that takes the form of a confusing error message. Maybe it’s the app simply doing something other than what we tell it to do. But maybe the most frustrating problems of all are the kind where we just get nothing to work with — like the blank-homepage issues some YouTube users recently started reporting. That’s exactly why we’re so glad to see that Google’s already sorting this mess out.

If you haven’t run into this one yourself, impacted users report firing up either YouTube or the YouTube TV app, only to see nothing much at all. With regular YouTube, thumbnails wouldn’t load, but at least we got some text. YouTube TV wasn’t even that lucky, and could just present as a fully blacked-out screen.

When we last checked in, Google didn’t have a full-blown fix ready to go just yet, but offered at least a temporary remediation step users could try, by getting their device online through an alternate internet connection. If that wasn’t working for you, or just proved impractical, worry not, because the actual fix is now in:

Update: this is now fixed! 🛠️ Users (primarily in Texas, US) should now be able to load YouTube TV and view video thumbnails on the YouTube app normally.

As you can see, Google believes the issue was largely a localized one, affecting mainly users located in Texas. Google hasn’t provided any further detail about the underlying cause of this unusual behavior, nor the steps it took in order to restore normal operation.