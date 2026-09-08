Blank YouTube homepage? You're not alone, and here's a temporary workaround

Joe Maring / Android Authority

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TL;DR Many users report that their YouTube feed appears blank.

The issue impacts several platforms, including mobile, web, and smart TVs, and also extends to the YouTube TV app.

YouTube has confirmed the issue and shared a temporary fix.

YouTube is easily the biggest entertainment platform on the internet, but it isn’t immune to issues. Last month, several YouTube users reported videos saved in custom playlists wouldn’t show. While YouTube resolved the issue promptly — and also fixed another one that hid comments and video titles, a broader and more widespread issue now appears to be impacting the whole of YouTube across different platforms.

Several users have their YouTube feed showing up blank for no apparent reason. While the grids and video titles are visible, at least in the top fold, users reporting this issue say these elements won’t load, no matter what they try. Based on the number of reports on Reddit, the issue isn’t isolated to a single platform but impacts the mobile apps on Android as well as iOS, the web interface, and even smart TVs running various operating systems. Furthermore, the issue isn’t limited to YouTube alone and reportedly even extends to YouTube TV across multiple platforms.

YouTube has acknowledged the issue in a dedicated YouTube support forum post, confirming the issue. The post further suggests that switching to another internet connection or a wireless hotspot should likely resolve the issue temporarily while the team is “working to investigate and mitigate the issue.”

The post doesn’t elaborate on what might be causing the issue, but some affected users also say signing out and signing back in doesn’t help. So the issue appears to be deeper than internet connectivity, and YouTube’s suggested “temporary” fix doesn’t really add up, though users have confirmed that turning off Wi-Fi on the phone can alleviate it.

We are waiting for YouTube to share an update soon. Since they’ve already acknowledged it, we hope it doesn’t take too long.

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