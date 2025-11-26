Top Black Friday deals: Tech gadgets for ultimate NFL viewing parties

The NFL season doesn’t pause for Black Friday, but it does make this the perfect moment to address any weak spots in your viewing setup. From displays to audio and accessories, these deals help you build a better game-day experience without spending anything like full price.

Here are our favorite Black Friday deals on tech gadgets for ultimate NFL viewing parties.

XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser Portable Projector — $200 off

Not everyone has the floor space (or budget) for an 85-inch TV, but almost everyone has a spare wall — and that’s where a high-end portable projector like the XGIMI MoGo 4 Laser earns its spot on a football weekend. It’s down to an all-time low of $599 for Black Friday, making it a smart alternative if you want a big picture without permanently rearranging the living room.

Despite its size, the MoGo 4 Laser pushes out a surprisingly bright 1080p image and can scale up to a massive 120-inch projection. The triple-laser system and auto-alignment tech mean you can point it at a wall, ceiling, or patio screen and be watching in seconds. If you’re hosting a mixed crowd inside and outside, this can even act as a second screen, so people don’t miss a single play.

The built-in battery lasts about 2.5 hours, which is enough for a good chunk of the action before even plugging in. With Google TV and Harman Kardon speakers baked in, it feels more like a compact entertainment system than a travel projector. It’s a flexible, space-saving way to bring the game to whatever corner of the house your guests happen to be in.

Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar — $220 off

Sonos discounts don’t come around often, which makes this Black Friday drop from $1,099 to $879 worth a serious look, especially if NFL game days can be boosted. If your TV’s speakers struggle once the room fills up on game day, the Arc Ultra brings the kind of presence and clarity that immediately feels like a next-level audio upgrade.

Its 9.1.4-channel layout and Dolby Atmos support help spread audio across the room, giving you a better sense of the crowd, commentary, and directional effects without cranking the volume. Speech Enhancement is particularly handy for catching the expert analysis, and Sound Motion tech keeps effects tied to the action instead of drifting around the room. The experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, also praised the Arc Ultra’s balance and clean presentation, noting how well it slots into a living-room setup.

Setup is simple: one HDMI eARC connection and a quick Trueplay tuning pass in the Sonos app. After that, it doubles as a great everyday speaker thanks to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. If you’ve been holding out for a meaningful Sonos deal, this is easily one of the strongest we’ve seen in a while.

JBL PartyBox 520 — $180 off

Your game-day crowd may tend to stick around long after the final whistle, especially if your team has prevailed. The JBL PartyBox 520 is the kind of speaker that will be more than ready to keep the fiesta going. It’s $180 off at Crutchfield for Black Friday, bringing it down to $699.95, which is a solid price for something this powerful.

At 400W RMS with two large woofers and dual tweeters, it’s built to fill a big space, whether you’re streaming pre-game playlists or letting everyone decompress with music once the tension of the fourth quarter is over. If you’re hosting outdoors or in a big room, it can help handle general audio during breaks or halftime, then flip straight into party mode once the game ends.

JBL’s light show, sound effects, and PartyBox app controls all add to the fun, and the 15-hour battery keeps it going without worrying about outlet placement. You can even plug in a mic or guitar for the brave souls who insist on karaoke after a win. With an IPX4 splashproof rating, wheels, and a telescopic handle, it’s easy to move wherever the crowd goes, and it’s built to get loud — very loud.

Samsung 85-inch Class QLED QEF1A 4K Vision AI Smart TV — $920 off

If you don’t have the weather, space, or just the appetite for an outdoor setup, this indoor option turns your living room into a proper game-day hub. Samsung’s 85-inch QEF1A QLED TV is an online-exclusive Black Friday deal this year, dropping from $1,999.99 to $1,079.99. That’s the kind of discount that makes upgrading to a giant screen feel justifiable.

The draw here isn’t just the size, though that alone helps when a dozen people are trying to follow the same play. Samsung’s Vision AI processing boosts clarity and color so you’re not staring at a washed-out mess during fast motion. Between the 4K upscaler, HDR performance, and quantum dot color, everything from the turf to the jerseys stays crisp and punchy. Motion Xcelerator also cleans up movement enough that you can actually track the ball on long passes rather than guessing where it went.

The built-in Tizen smart TV platform gives you the usual streaming apps and even Samsung TV Plus if you want free channels running in the background before kickoff. Pair it with a soundbar via Q-Symphony, and you get fuller, more directional audio without any complicated setup. For an indoor crew, this is a straightforward and effective upgrade.

Govee Envisual TV Backlight T2 — $65 off

If you want to upgrade your setup without replacing your TV, backlighting is one of the simplest ways to make a living-room screen feel more atmospheric, especially during night games. Govee’s Envisual T2 kit is now available for $74.99 for Black Friday, and it’s one of the more polished ambient lighting options on the market.

The dual-camera system is the big selling point. It reads the colors on your screen in real time and extends them across the wall behind the TV, giving you that soft halo effect that makes everything feel a bit more immersive. Whether you’re watching Sunday Night Football or a movie, the room reacts along with the picture instead of sitting in darkness.

The LEDs themselves are denser than in older Govee strips, so colors look cleaner, and transitions feel smoother. You can adjust everything from brightness to preset modes in the Govee Home app, or sync them with music if you’re looking to create a party vibe. It’s an easy and high-impact way to refresh your NFL setup at Black Friday prices.

