Black Friday brings first huge savings on the Nothing Phone 2

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We’ve been impressed with the Nothing Phone 2 since its release in the summer. It may not yet have the name recognition of its Android rivals, but it offers flagship specs at an affordable price tag. A $140 Black Friday markdown on the Nothing Phone 2 has now temporarily given it a positively mid-range pricing. Nothing Phone 2 (12/256GB) for $559 ($140 off)

This particular discount is on the variant of the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it cheaper than the retail price of the 8GB base model. There’s also a good deal on the 12GB/512GB configuration, dropping it from $799 to only $679.

Nothing Phone 2 Nothing Phone 2 The Nothing Phone gets a power boost. Building on the success of Nothing's debut Android handset, the Nothing Phone 2 features the same unique transparent look and Glyph lighting but adds more processing power, a larger screen and battery, and makes some subtle design tweaks. You can also buy this one in the US! See price at Amazon Save $140.00

The Nothing Phone 2 retains the iconic transparent design and Glyph interface of its predecessor but with a more refined aesthetic. The phone features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Paired with the 12GB of RAM in this model, performance is stellar. Camera improvements include a Sony IMX890 sensor for the main camera, enhancing dynamic range and noise reduction. Battery life is also impressive, with a 4,700mAh battery supporting 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Running on Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13, the software experience is polished, with increased personalization.

We can’t say how long the Black Friday Nothing Phone 2 offer will last, so check it out for yourself via the widget above.

