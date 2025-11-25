Looking to save big on a new wireless carrier? Here are the 5 best Black Friday deals

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Black Friday might not be until the end of this week, but sales events around it have crept earlier and earlier over the years. This applies to the wireless industry as well, as several carriers have already released their official Black Friday promotions.

Most of these promotions are aimed at prepaid customers, as the big postpaid services typically don’t do anything different from their usual free phone promotions and other similar offers. With that in mind, below are the best deals that we’ve spotted so far.

Mint Mobile is offering Unlimited for just $15 a month and more Mint Mobile is known for offering an occasional deal that gives you Unlimited coverage for just $15 a month, which is the same yearly price as its 5GB plan. As you might guess, this promo isn’t without a few catches. First, you have to pay for 12 months of service to qualify for this deal. Second, the promotion comes and goes. This deal previously ended back in late August, but now it’s back and even better.

While the offer still gives you the same $15 price tag, you no longer have to sign up for a year to get this rate. Mint is offering the same $15 promise on 3-month and 6-month packages as well. This is clearly the best deal the carrier has offered in a very long time.

There are also a few hardware promotions that might be worth pairing with it, including the chance to get a member of the Galaxy S25 family for $450 off. That brings the base Galaxy S25 down to just $530, or even as low as $330 with an eligible trade-in. This might be more than you’d pay for the phone with postpaid, but lower monthly phone bills will more than make up for it.

If you’re looking to spend even less, you’ll find tons of devices off with discounted prices ranging from $150-$450 lower than normal.

Visible is offering its service for just $19 to $33 a month for the next 26 months

Like Mint, Visible goes on sale so much that it’s rare to actually see its plans starting at its actual full retail price of $25 a month. Typically, the lowest price is around $20 a month, and that rate often promises at least one year of price lock. In time for Black Friday, Visible Basic will drop things down as low as $19 a month. Here’s a quick look at what to expect: Visible Basic : You’ll pay only $19 a month for truly unlimited data, though you’ll get lower-priority access and very few perks at this tier. You do get unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada, however.

: You’ll pay only $19 a month for truly unlimited data, though you’ll get lower-priority access and very few perks at this tier. You do get unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada, however. Visible Plus : Normally priced at $35 a month, you can now sign up for truly unlimited higher-priority data for only $26 a month. This plan includes One Global Pass for roaming every month and several other international features as well.

: Normally priced at $35 a month, you can now sign up for truly unlimited higher-priority data for only $26 a month. This plan includes One Global Pass for roaming every month and several other international features as well. Visible Plus Pro: Normally, this is the most expensive tier at $45 a month, but you can sign up for just $33 instead. This plan includes more Global Passes, better international roaming options, free cellular smartwatch connectivity, 4K UHD streaming, and other benefits that make it feel as close to postpaid Verizon as possible. As for how long the lower pricing is locked in for these three plans? If you sign up with the code SWITCH26, you’ll get the same rate locked in for the next 26 months as a way to celebrate the upcoming new year. If you need a phone to go with it, you’ll also find that those who purchase an annual Plus Pro plan can get a free Motorola Razr 2024 or $400 off on the Google Pixel 10.

Metro is offering solid free phone promos

While you won’t get any discounted rates this Black Friday, earlier today, Metro revealed a few new promotions designed with Black Friday in mind. The terms vary depending on the phone you’re interested in: iPhone 16e : While you will have to pay $99 outright for this deal, the good news is that after 3 months, you’ll be given a $100 prepaid Mastercard to cover the remaining cost.

: While you will have to pay $99 outright for this deal, the good news is that after 3 months, you’ll be given a $100 prepaid Mastercard to cover the remaining cost. Motorola Razr 2025 : This offer works exactly like the iPhone deal, which means $99 outright, which is paid back on the third month through a prepaid card.

: This offer works exactly like the iPhone deal, which means $99 outright, which is paid back on the third month through a prepaid card. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G: To qualify, you’ll simply need to pay for the first month of your plan and sign up with a new number or port an existing one.

Are there any other deals that are worth considering? While Mint, Visible, and Metro certainly have the best Black Friday carrier deals we’ve seen so far, there are a few other deals that might be worth looking into. Here are just two more highlights: MobileX : This carrier recently introduced new pay-in-advance savings rates that range from 5-20% depending on if you sign up for 3, 6, or 12 months of service. To sweeten the deal, from now until December 31, new customers can save up to 34% on these advanced pay wireless plans for a limited time.

: This carrier recently introduced new pay-in-advance savings rates that range from 5-20% depending on if you sign up for 3, 6, or 12 months of service. To sweeten the deal, from now until December 31, new customers can save up to 34% on these advanced pay wireless plans for a limited time. Tello: For a limited time, Tello is offering the first 3 months of unlimited service for just $15 a month. This is no different than Mint’s offer, but unlike the former, you can pay for the service month-to-month after initial sign-up. Looking for postpaid offers? Really, the only one that stands out is its current offer for four lines and four free phones for just $25 a month. The other big postpaid carriers don’t really have anything new, but be sure to look at our best T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon deal guides for more options.

