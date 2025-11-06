T-Mobile will give you 4 lines and 4 phones for $25 per line, no trade-ins required

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering four lines and four phones for $25 per line with no trade-ins required.

The deal is only available to switchers coming from Verizon or AT&T.

Customers can choose between a free iPhone 17 or Galaxy S25 on the entry-level Essentials plan.

Recently, I released an article on what I thought were the five best T-Mobile deals available, but it turns out I missed one because it didn’t exist yet. T-Mobile was saving its best offer for last it seems, as it has announced a few new holiday deals. Chief among these offers is a promotion that gives you four lines and four phones for $25 per line, all without any trade-ins required.

This deal gives you the choice between an iPhone 17 or a Galaxy S25. You might be thinking that T-Mobile already offered these phones for free without a trade-in. That’s true, but previously, you needed a higher-tier plan.

The promised $25 per line is obviously for the entry-level plan. This plan might not have as high-priority data, but it is still typically a solid plan as long as you live in an area with moderate or low T-Mobile congestion. Normally, cheaper plans like Essentials don’t offer flagship phones for free without a trade-in. That makes this offer stand out, as most free phone offers that apply to essentials are for mid-tier and entry-level products.

As you might expect, there is a bit of a catch to this offer, though. This deal is specifically aimed at those who are jumping ship from Verizon or AT&T, so those with an MNVO or no cellular provider won’t qualify.

Anything else new? Most of T-Mobile’s other holiday deals were either unwhelming or technically already existed; that said, there’s one other offer for those interested in 5G Home Internet. If you switch to the service, you’ll get a $300 virtual prepaid Mastercard. This includes new and existing T-Mobile wireless subscribers.

