Bixby users are hearing weird voices they never selected

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung user says Bixby started switching between different voices after a recent update.

The selected voice reportedly appears on occasion, while other responses use a lower, unfamiliar voice.

Samsung’s Bixby team acknowledged the complaint but did not confirm a bug or promise a fix.

Samsung has been working to make Bixby feel more natural, but one Galaxy user says the assistant sounds quite the opposite for them. Following a recent update, Bixby has reportedly started switching between different voices when responding, regardless of which one the user selected.

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The complaint was posted in Korean on Samsung’s Community forum. The user says their usual voice sometimes appears on the second response, while the first and subsequent answers use a lower, unfamiliar voice. They also report that Bixby no longer matches the notification voice configured through a routine. Another commenter criticized the broader inconsistency in Bixby’s speech, claiming that the voice now changes noticeably depending on what it says.

In what seems like an acknowledgment of the issue, the Bixby team responded to the original complaint. A moderator apologized and said the feedback about Bixby’s voice style would be passed to the relevant department for consideration, but stopped short of confirming a bug or promising a fix.

That may be a little frustrating for anyone hearing Bixby cycle through an unexpected cast of voices. Samsung has recently upgraded the assistant with better natural-language understanding and is still exploring features designed to make speaking to it more convenient, but consistency is a much more important part of sounding natural.

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