Samsung says ChatGPT-like AI smarts could come to Bixby

TL;DR Samsung may equip Bixby with Generative AI features.

The company is “working hard” to deliver these new capabilities to its core digital assistant.

Samsung says the update could “redefine the role of Bixby” on its devices.

Samsung could smarten up Bixby with Generative AI abilities. The information comes from a high-ranking Samsung executive who confirmed the company’s plans to CNBC in an interview conducted last month.

“With the emergence of generative AI and LLM (large language model) technology, I believe that we have to redefine the role of the Bixby so that Bixby could be equipped with Generative AI and become more smarter in the future,” Won-joon Choi, executive vice president of Samsung’s mobile business told the media outlet.

Do you really care about AI features on your phones? 168 votes Yes 56 % No 27 % I am indifferent 17 %

Bixby has been around for quite some time, and while Samsung is busy adding Galaxy AI features to its various apps and services, the voice assistant has received little love when it comes to gen-AI capabilities.

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t shared many more details about how it plans to incorporate AI in Bixby. It’s unclear if Bixby will transform into a full-fledged conversational AI chatbot like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, but according to the Samsung executive, the company is “working hard” to deliver generative AI features to its core digital assistant.

Samsung previously said that Bixby will co-exist with Galaxy AI on its smartphones. The company mentioned during CES 2024 that AI would help SmartThings and Bixby work together.

