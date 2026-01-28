Getting ready for the big game? Here are 6 huge TV deals for the ideal Super Bowl experience

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, you might be looking at your current TV and wondering if it’s really going to give you the experience you deserve. And if you were contemplating an upgrade anyway, then the lead-up to the biggest game of the year isn’t a bad time to do it. Retailers agree, which is why there are some strong discounts right now on genuinely massive TVs — the kind that turn your couch into a front-row seat.

We’ve pulled together six large-screen deals we felt were worth your time. They’re all aimed at different budgets and priorities, but each one makes sense if big-screen sports are high on your list. They should all ship in time for the main event, too. After all, you deserve to treat yourself to the best of the action.

LG 83-inch OLED evo C5 — $3,296.99 ($2,100 off)

For a screen that completely disappears when the lights go down, LG’s 83-inch OLED evo C5 is the perfect candidate. OLED’s pixel-level lighting means perfect blacks, huge contrast, and no haloing around bright highlights, which really pays off during dramatic replays and darker broadcast shots.

It’s also one of the most gaming-friendly TVs on this list, with 4K at up to 144Hz, ultra-low response times, and wide VRR support. That might not matter during the big game, but it does make this a strong all-in-one option if sports share space with consoles the rest of the year. At over $2,000 off its usual price, this is firmly the no-compromise option and also the biggest OLED on the list.

Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED QN80F — $2,199.99 ($1,300 off)

Samsung’s QN80F still leans into what Samsung does best for sports: brightness and motion. This Mini LED TV is designed for rooms where you’re not watching in total darkness, and it holds up well even when daylight, lamps, or a busy living room compete for attention. The Mini LED backlight helps deliver strong contrast without the OLED price tag.

Motion handling is a big part of the appeal here. With support for up to 144Hz and Samsung’s motion processing doing the heavy lifting, fast pans and quick cuts stay clear during wide shots and rapid plays. At 85 inches, it’s also one of the biggest screens on this list, and while it’s not quite as premium as Samsung’s higher-end Neo QLED or OLED models, the $1,300 discount makes it a much easier TV to justify right now.

Sony 75-inch BRAVIA 7 — $1,498 ($700 off)

Sony’s BRAVIA 7 is smaller than most of the TVs here, but it earns its spot by playing to Sony’s traditional strengths. Motion clarity is excellent, colors are natural rather than overly punchy, and the overall image is balanced, which is exactly what you want in a TV for a live Super Bowl binge.

The Mini LED backlight helps it deliver strong contrast without pushing into OLED pricing, and Sony’s processing does a great job cleaning up lower-quality broadcasts. If you care more about realistic motion and accurate color than raw size, this one makes a lot of sense, especially with a $700 discount bringing it well below the cost of the bigger flagship models.

Samsung 85-inch QLED QEF1 — $999.99 ($1,000 off)

This is one for the pure screen real estate shoppers. At 85 inches for $999, the QEF1 easily offers the biggest screen per dollar here, even if it’s clearly a step down from Samsung’s Neo QLED and OLED models in terms of panel technology.

You’re capped at 60Hz, and brightness and contrast aren’t in the same league as the more expensive options, but for casual sports watching, especially with a big group, it’s more than capable, and sheer size counts for a lot. If the goal is to fill the wall and make the game feel larger than life without spending premium-TV money, this Samsung model stands out.

LG 65-inch OLED evo C5 — $1,396.99 ($1,300 off)

The 65-inch evo C5 delivers essentially the same experience as the 83-inch version, just scaled down and far more affordable. You still get OLED’s perfect contrast, excellent viewing angles, and strong brightness for an OLED panel, which makes it well-suited to both day and night games.

It might be the smallest TV on this list, with the caveat that they’re all pretty huge, so you won’t have to rearrange your living room. It’s also the most approachable OLED deal here, price-wise. The steep discount puts it within reach of people who normally wouldn’t consider an OLED TV for the Super Bowl at all.

Samsung 83-inch OLED S95F — $4,999.99 ($1,500 off)

If there’s a most fully loaded TV on this list, it’s probably the S95F. Samsung’s top-tier OLED combines OLED’s contrast with unusually high brightness and an effective glare-free coating, which makes it more flexible for sports than older OLEDs tended to be.

It’s also packed with high-end extras, including powerful speakers, advanced motion smoothing, and full 4K/165Hz support for gaming. The real appeal, though, is that it delivers a huge OLED experience without the usual trade-offs in bright rooms. The discount isn’t the biggest percentage-wise, but on a TV this premium, $1,500 off is still a meaningful drop.

