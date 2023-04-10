The best upcoming Android games: Action, racing, strategy, and more

Mobile games have really come into their own in recent years, with tons of great new games released each and every month. The only issue is that the Google Play Store is still a mess, so finding upcoming Android games can be an absolute nightmare.

To help, we put together this list of the 15 best upcoming Android games, in categories like adventure, action, racing, and more. Have a look and get ready to mark your calendars!

Best upcoming Android games:

1. Honkai: Star Rail

If you’ve followed the world of mobile games at all in the past few years, odds are you’ve heard of a little game called Genshin Impact. The developers behind the smash hit, Mihoyo, were already well-established thanks to another series called Honkai. Now the fourth entry in the series, titled Honkai: Star Rail, is coming soon.

Unlike its predecessor Honkai Impact 3rd, this one is a strategy RPG, although it does maintain the same visual style and characters as previous titles. There will be both an open world and dungeons to explore, and you’ll need to create teams of four characters to do so.

The game looks amazing, and you won’t have to wait long to try it because it’s coming out on April 26. You can pre-register now at the link below for special rewards at release.

2. Total War Battles: Warhammer

Mobile RTS games have been pretty weak historically, but this upcoming Android game comes from one of the biggest franchises in the genre: Total War. Like the latest PC releases, this one is based in the Warhammer universe, so expect to see dwarves, high elves, skaven, and more.

It’s worth noting that although it matches the universe, it isn’t being developed by Creative Assembly. Instead, seasoned mobile developer NetEase is spearheading the effort. This should give the game better optimization for mobile devices, but may mean it includes some controversial elements like stamina and premium currencies.

We still don’t know too much about this one, but the official website says a closed beta is coming soon. Stay tuned for more details in the coming months.

3. Plants vs. Zombies 3

A new game in the Plants vs. Zombies series is coming to Android. It’s called Plants vs. Zombies 3, and unlike previous titles, this one is playable in portrait mode in order to enable more mobile-friendly one-handed play.

If you somehow have never heard of it, Plants vs. Zombies is basically an action-strategy game in which you take on big and bad zombies with your army of plants, each of which has its own unique offensive or defensive capabilities. PvZ 3 will abandon the iconic 2D graphics for full 3D models, but it will maintain the same overall aesthetic.

The game is a free-to-play title with microtransactions, and it was briefly soft-launched toward the end of 2020. However, the developer later pulled it from the Play Store to incorporate player feedback. In September 2021, the company announced a new direction for the game and a closed beta program in Australia and the Philippines. Most recently it had another round of limited testing in October 2022, but there’s still no official launch date yet.

4. Valorant

Riot Games

Riot’s hit first-person shooter Valorant made a big splash when it launched on PC in 2020, and at the one-year celebration event the company announced that the game is now coming to mobile.

For now, we’re pretty light on details. We know that the game will have some tweaks to make it more mobile-friendly (which Riot successfully achieved with Wild Rift) and that there will be no cross-play with PC. However, rumors have indicated that it will feature cross-progression, which is good news for PC Valorant players.

There are also rumors that the game will launch in 2023, but so far Riot Games has not made anything official. Most recently a Twitter tipster found that Valorant mobile files had been added to the PC version in March, so we may learn more very soon.

5. Star Wars: Hunters

Star Wars fans rejoice, because this upcoming Android game is set for release sometime in 2023. Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, it will feature an all-new cast of characters from bounty hunters to stormtroopers and rebel heroes.

As for gameplay, it’s a real-time, team-based arena combat game taking place in some of the most iconic locations in the Star Wars universe. The game is also slated for release on iOS and the Nintendo Switch, although we don’t yet know if crossplay will be available. Learn more and pre-register below to learn more and get some freebies when the game comes out.

6. Clash Mini & Heroes

Supercell’s Clash universe (Clash Royale, Clash of Clans) is one of the most popular series in mobile gaming history, and now the company is expanding its offerings with two additional games: Clash Mini and Clash Heroes. Each is being developed by a different team within the company, but if we know anything about Supercell it’s that the company’s games always feature an incredible level of polish. In fact, the third game that was originally teased, Clash Quest, was discontinued in 2022 after it didn’t live up to the company’s standards.

The two new games fall into different genres. Clash Mini, as the name implies, is a kind of board game within the Clash universe that appears to be similar to auto-battlers like Auto Chess and Teamfight Tactics. Clash Heroes is a co-op action RPG. Both games will feature all of the characters and visual flare of the previous titles in the series.

As of early 2023, Clash Mini has soft launched in select countries around the globe, but Clash Heroes is still listed as being in early development. Officially, we don’t have a full-scale release for either title. Still, considering Supercell’s incredible pedigree, these are some of the most exciting upcoming Android games to watch out for. Sign up for the newsletter for the latest at the link below.

7. Battlefield

The Battlefield franchise is a mainstay in the AAA world, but now it’s finally coming to Android for the first time ever. Information is still sparse with marketing efforts focusing on Battlefield 2042, but you may not have to wait long to hop into the action on your phone.

For the most part, gameplay will feel familiar to fans of the series. You hop onto a large-scale map full of weapons, gadgets, tanks, and other vehicles, and fight against the enemy team to secure kills or objectives. There are four classes available: Assault, Support, Medic, and Recon, each with advantages and disadvantages.

As of early 2023, the game is in open beta in most regions around the globe. You can pre-register for a chance at getting into the beta here, with a wide-scale release expected sometime in 2023.

8. Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy

Although most Grand Theft Auto games are already available on mobile platforms, Rockstar Games wanted to milk the series a bit harder by releasing remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas with improved AI, graphics, and more.

The remastered game first came out on consoles and PC on November 11, 2021, with the Android and iOS versions coming at a later date. Initially this was listed as early 2022, but it was later revised to the 2022 fiscal year, which ended in March of 2023. That date has come and gone, and although we still have no official release date, it hasn’t been canceled and is still under development.

Reviews were pretty mixed on the console release, but Rockstar has since apologized and promised to improve the game through updates. Hopefully by the time the game hits mobile devices most of the creases will be ironed out. In any case, it should be a fun way to experience (or re-experience) some of the most influential games of the 21st century.

9. Warcraft Arclight Rumble

It’s been nearly 20 years since the last full-fledged Warcraft game came out (Warcraft III), but the next entry in the fan-favorite series is set to take to the small screen soon. Warcraft Arclight Rumble is an upcoming Android game that has you take control of miniature versions of some of the series’ most famous characters and creatures.

The game will feature an extensive PvE campaign, as well as co-op and competitive online play. There will be five factions: Alliance, Horde, Undead, Beast, and Blackrock, each with unique minifigs and abilities in their arsenals. There will also be six different game modes, with some requiring collecting resources, capturing objectives, and taking down big bad bosses.

Although no official release date has been announced as of yet, Blizzard launched a closed beta at the end of 2022 and things appear to be progressing nicely. We hope to see an official release sometime soon, but you can pre-register on the Google Play Store below to get a notification when it’s available for download in your region.

10. Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon titles are always going to make our list of upcoming Android games, but this one is a bit different. The unusual title Pokémon Sleep was first announced way back in May of 2019, then went completely silent for nearly four years. We finally got an update and release date at Nintendo’s February 27 Pokémon Presents event.

New games in the Pokémon franchise are always something to look out for, and this one takes a completely unique approach. Instead of actively exploring to catch ’em all, Pokémon Sleep is designed to turn “sleeping into entertainment” by tracking your sleeping patterns.

By placing your phone (or the new Pokémon Go Plus accessory) next to your pillow, the game will track your sleep cycles and attract Pokémon. It also appears to have an alarm clock. If you can’t get enough Pokémon in your life, Pokémon Sleep will launch in Summer 2023.

11. Rainbow Six Mobile

Not to miss out on the popularity of mobile shooters, Ubisoft has announced an upcoming Android game in the Rainbox Six series, unsurprisingly titled Rainbow Six Mobile. Like its console and PC cousins, it will feature breach mechanics and destructible terrain to make every match unique and keep you on your toes. That said, it was developed from a mobile-first perspective, so it should avoid the typical pitfalls found in ported titles. Hopefully it manages to dodge annoying monetization strategies, too.

The most recent news on this one is an Android-only closed beta in September 2022. Considering the popularity of the franchise, this one should be available globally fairly soon.

12. Harry Potter: The Magic Awakened

It’s been an exciting year for Harry Potter fans with the release of Hogwarts Legacy, but the series has another upcoming mobile game to look forward to in Harry Potter: Magic Awakens.

First teased in 2022, it appears to be a kind of deck-building game with real-time PvP and PvE duels. That’s not all though, as the game also promises to allow you to explore Hogwarts, brew potions, join a house, and enjoy more aspects of the series from the comfort of your phone.

No release date has been announced yet, but you can pre-register on the Google Play Store to get notified when it becomes available in your region.

13. Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero is yet another upcoming Android game from Mihoyo (of Genshin Impact fame), but this time with a completely new style. Taking place in a post-apocalyptic world, you have to lead a small team of surVivors to protect your city from invaders.

Mihoyo showed off an extended gameplay video in September 2022, and although combat looks somewhat similar to Honkai Impact 3rd, the rest of it features a lot of style. The characters and animations look absolutely fantastic, and this could be yet another big winner for the Chinese developer.

There’s still no word on a beta or release date, but this one should definitely be on your watch list.

14. Path of Exile Mobile

Path of Exile was first released back in 2013, but constant updates and attention from developer Grinding Gear Games have kept the game relevant and popular all these years later. Now, a mobile version is on the way, and it’s looking to be an extremely faithful adaptation.

In the official trailer above from 2019, it’s revealed that the game is being developed in-house. The company even threw some delicious shade at PoE’s main mobile competitor: Diablo Immortal. This should mean that core gameplay elements remain intact. That said, there’s a reason why developers rely on studios with more mobile development experience. Expect PoE Mobile to have a long and winding development period, especially since Grinding Gear Games is actively working on Path of Exile 2.

For now, Path of Exile Mobile is still listed as an “experimental” title, so it’s entirely possible that it never sees an official release date. Stay tuned for more news on this one.

15. Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Can’t get enough Final Fantasy VII? You’re in luck, because this upcoming Android game covers all of the events of the original game, the movie Advent Children, and other related games like Before Crisis, Crisis Core, and Dirge of Cerberus.

Featuring the same Active Time Battle system from the original game, it will allow you to play through events in the wider timeline via “episodes” with a staggered release. It’s also free, with loot boxes for costumes and special items.

The latest trailer above lists a closed beta test for Summer 2023, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer to give it a try. Still, it does look like it will be worth the wait.

