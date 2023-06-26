Warcraft Arclight Rumble: Release date and more details

Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment is working on a new addition to the Warcraft universe — Warcraft Arclight Rumble and it’s one of our most anticipated mobile games. The game will be free to play and bring together the heroes and villains from the Warcraft saga in a strategy-based format. Here’s everything you need to know about Warcraft Arclight Rumble, from release date to beta testing, gameplay, and more.

What is Warcraft Arclight Rumble?

Warcraft Arclight Rumble promises short, strategy-based games that players can participate in solo or multiplayer. The objective is simple — use your gold to generate troops that will fight and capture targets, eventually leading to the defeat of the enemy leader.

The mobile game will feature over 60 characters and units from the Warcraft universe that players can collect and level up. These units are divided into five families: Alliance, Horde, Beast, Undead, and Blackrock. The game also features iconic heroes like Jaina Proudmoore and Grommash Hellscream.

When will Blizzard release Warcraft Arclight Rumble? Blizzard Entertainment first revealed Warcraft Arclight Rumble on May 3, 2022. Despite lacking a specific release date, they confirmed the game is coming both to iOS and Android.

Some have speculated that Warcraft Arclight Rumble will release in November 2023, shortly after BlizzCon 2023 concludes. That would be one way to keep the hype momentum going after the event ends. However, this is a rumor, and the game could drop anytime.

Is there a Warcraft Arclight Rumble beta? Yes, players can pre-register from the official website to be included in future beta tests. The beta is currently only available to Android users from the Google Play Store.

Note that the sign-up is only available when the testing is open or shortly before testing starts and does not guarantee access to the beta.

FAQs

Will Arclight Rumble be free to play? Yes, Warcraft Arclight Rumble will be free to play.

Will Arclight Rumble be on iOS? Yes, Warcraft Arclight Rumble will be available on iOS.

How can I play Warcraft Arclight Rumble? Warcraft Arclight Rumble hasn’t officially launched. However, Android users can sign up for a chance to participate in beta testing from the official website.

Comments