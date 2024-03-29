10 best torrent apps and torrent downloaders for Android

Despite their reputation, there are plenty of legitimate reasons for downloading torrent apps. Some legal reasons to use torrents include general file sharing, Linux ISOs, and plenty of other things. Even some artists will willingly distribute their work through torrents because it gives them a greater reach. Thankfully, there is an abundance of them for mobile. If you’re in the market, here are the best torrent apps and torrent downloaders for Android.

We’d like to give an honorable mention to Flud (Google Play). It’s quite good as a torrent downloader, but it hasn’t had an update since 2020. We don’t know if it’s abandonware or not, but it still works okay.

The best torrent apps and downloaders for Android

1DM Price: Free

1DM is an all-around Android download manager app. It includes an integrated browser, so you can find the media you want and download them. Included is a torrent download function. It works like most other torrent downloaders. You download the magnet link, and it’ll download the file that the torrent is for. Some other features include themes, MP-DASH videos, the ability to download stuff from social media, and more. There is a premium version that removes ads, but most of the rest of the features are mostly the same. This is a nice app because it can do a lot of different things aside from torrents. However, those who want to focus solely on torrents may find this one to be a bit much.

BitLord Price: Free

BitLord is a torrent downloader that works pretty well. It also houses a built-in audio player along with Chromecast support, subtitle support, and more. There is a Wi-Fi-only mode that is enabled by default, so you don’t burn through your mobile data allotment by accident. It’s simple to use, and you can do the usual stuff, like choose your file download locations. The app definitely checks all the right boxes.

BitTorrent and uTorrent Price: Free

BitTorrent and µTorrent are two torrent apps by the same developer. However, they do act differently. The basic set of features is the same between them. That includes Wi-Fi-only downloading, choosing your storage location, and support for all of the same protocols. That’s where µTorrent stops as a basic, simple torrent app. BitTorrent continues by promoting legal music and video torrents by independent artists. BitTorrent is decent for music discovery as well as torrenting. µTorrent is better for a simpler torrent app. Both have free versions with advertising. The premium version, without ads, costs $2.99 each.

FrostWire Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $9.99 per item)

FrostWire is a popular torrent downloader. It features a modern, simple design along with some good basic features. That includes support for .torrent files as well as magnet links. This one also features a torrent search. It’s not very good, but it’s there if you need it. Some other features include a music player and a media browser. They are also decidedly mediocre. Thankfully, the part where it downloads torrents worked just fine in our testing. It’s open source and free with ads. You can pay to remove them if needed. Most of the complaints with this one are due to the torrent search being really bad.

LibreTorrent Price: Free

LibreTorrent is an open-source torrent app with all of the basics. It’s based on the libtorrent open source code, and you can find a link to that in the Google Play description if you want to read it. The app has a simple Material Design UI with light and dark modes. In addition, you can keep track of all of your active torrents. We gave it a try and didn’t really see any issues with it, although some Google Play reviews do nitpick it a little bit. This is an excellent free torrent app overall, and the looks just tie it all together.

nzb360 Price: Free / In-app purchases ($2.99 – $99.99 per item)

nzb360 is a torrent app that also supports a bunch of services. Some services on the list include uTorrent, Bittorrent, Deluge, SABnzbd, NZBget, and a bunch of others. The app has a steeper learning curve and requires some things, like login information. However, once configured, you can manage things like Sonarr, Radarr, etc. without any issues. The torrent downloading portion of it is secondary to most of the other functions, but this is a great alternative to a lot of stuff.

Torrnado Price: Free / In-app purchases ($2.90 per item)

Torrnado is something a little bit different. It doesn’t download torrents on its own. Instead, it connects to your computer. That way, you can see the torrents downloading there. That frees up space and power on your device, so your computer can carry the load. It works with Transmission, a popular cross-platform torrent app for most desktop operating systems. The app lets you add and remove torrents, see session stats, and use other management features. The free version is a trial. The full version goes for $2.90.

TorrDroid Price: Free / In-app purchases ($1.99 per item)

TorrDroid is one of the newer torrent apps. It gets all of the basics right. That includes support for .torrent files, magnet links, most protocols, Wi-Fi-only downloads, and more. It also features a torrent search. However, like most things, it’s spotty and inconsistent. The design is simple and easy to use. The app is also free with advertising. Our only gripe is that there is no option to purchase a pro version to remove the ads. Otherwise, it’s good.

Transdrone Price: Free

Transdrone works a lot like Torrnado. It’s a torrent management app for your computer. It lets you manage your seedbox or home server from a remote location. The app can start and stop torrents, add torrents, set priorities, view trackers, and more. The interface is a little old-school for our tastes. However, we can’t argue that the app isn’t functional and stable. There is another version of this app called Transdroid. However, it’s only available as a third-party download from the official website. This one is good enough, though.

tTorrent Price: Free

tTorrent is one of the most popular torrent apps. It has a bunch of features, and that includes most of the basics. It downloads torrents, lets you change download settings, and supports magnet links and other protocols. The app even has encryption and a web interface with support for Transdrone and Transdroid. The UI is modern and simple. Even the pro version is cheaper than average at $2.99. It just checks all the boxes without complicating things too much.

