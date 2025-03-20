The best spring cleaning tech for 2025: 8 smart products for your home and yard

Spring cleaning can go much deeper than just dusting and decluttering — it’s the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning routine with smart gadgets that make the job easier. Whether it’s a robot vacuum that tackles floors for you, a high-tech air purifier for fresher air, or an eco-friendly robot pool cleaner that brings the sparkle back to your pool, these innovative tools take the hassle out of the seasonal task. Here are our picks of the best spring cleaning gadgets to help you get started. SPONSORED

WYBOT S2 Solar: The best eco-friendly pool cleaner

WYBOT S2 Solar Robotic Pool Cleaner WYBOT S2 Solar Robotic Pool Cleaner Solar-powered • Autonomous • Customizable MSRP: $1,399.00 Smart and eco-friendly pool cleaning. The WYBOT S2 Solar Robotic Pool Cleaner uses dual filtration and solar-powered docking for continuous, hands-free cleaning. With multiple cleaning modes, sonar navigation, and app control, it efficiently tackles debris in pools of all shapes and sizes. See price at WYBOT

Keeping your pool clean shouldn’t feel like a chore, and with the WYBOT S2 Solar Robotic Pool Cleaner, it doesn’t have to. Designed to revolutionize pool maintenance, this innovative cleaner does all the work for you — filtering out even the finest debris while running on solar power for continuous, hands-free operation.

At the heart of the WYBOT S2 Solar is its dual-filtration system, which effectively captures dirt, leaves, and fine particles, keeping pools of all sizes and shapes pristine. Unlike many pool cleaners that require frequent manual intervention, this model is fully autonomous, navigating to its solar-powered underwater docking station when the battery runs low. For cloudy days or nighttime use, it also supports traditional DC charging.

WYBOT

The WYBOT App offers complete customization, allowing you to track cleaning progress, switch between multiple cleaning modes, and even remotely direct the cleaner to focus on specific areas. Whether you need a deep clean with Turbo mode, a targeted scrub for walls and floors, or an energy-efficient daily refresh with Eco mode, this cleaner adapts to your needs.

As a global leader in pool maintenance innovation, WYBOT continues to set the standard. In 2024, it earned multiple international design awards, and it was a 2025 CES Best of Innovation Award Honoree.

For a limited time, the WYBOT S2 Solar is available for just $1,399 — down from $1,799 — and the first 50 orders will receive a free handheld pool vacuum. If you’re looking for a smarter and more sustainable way to maintain your pool, now is the perfect time to upgrade.

Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Wet Dry Vacuum

Tineco Floor One S7 Pro Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Tineco Floor One S7 Pro Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner MSRP: $699.00 The Tineco Floor One S7 Pro combines fresh water cleaning and easy self-propulsion. With dual-sided edge cleaning, a 40-minute runtime, and a self-cleaning system, it’s designed for complete, hands-free maintenance and efficient floor cleaning. See price at Amazon Tineco Floor One S7 Pro

The Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Wet Dry Vacuum is designed to make floor cleaning easier, more efficient, and hassle-free. Its Balanced-Pressure Water Flow System lets it continuously wash with fresh water while efficiently collecting dirty water at a rate of 450 times per minute, ensuring a consistently clean floor without spreading dirt around.

The SmoothPower bidirectional self-propulsion system makes maneuvering easy while also detecting movement and assisting whether you’re pushing forward or pulling back. With a solid 40-minute runtime, the Tineco iLoop smart system automatically adjusts water flow and battery power, meaning fewer refills, fewer emptying trips, and longer cleaning sessions. Its dual-sided edge cleaning ensures that baseboards and tight corners are also cleaned effectively, leaving no spots untouched.

The best cleaners even clean themselves, and the S7 PRO has an effective self-cleaning system. It deep-cleans the brush roller and tubing, then uses centrifugal air drying to remove excess moisture, preventing odor buildup and keeping the vacuum hygienic. The 3.6-inch full-screen display provides real-time updates and guides you through the cleaning process with the Tineco Assistant, making operation simple and straightforward.

DREAME X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum

Dreame X40 Ultra Dreame X40 Ultra Deep cleaning • Self-sufficient • Smart navigation MSRP: $1,599.99 Powerful cleaning with zero hassle. The Dreame X40 Ultra combines 12,000Pa suction, AI navigation, and a self-cleaning base station for effortless cleaning. With MopExtend edge cleaning, hot water mop washing, and real-time home monitoring, it keeps floors spotless with minimal effort. See price at Amazon DREAME X40 Ultra

The Dreame X40 Ultra is packed with serious cleaning power and smart automation. Boasting 12,000Pa Vormax suction, it pulls up dirt, pet hair, and debris without fuss. But what really sets this vacuum apart is its MopExtend RoboSwing technology, which extends the mop 1.57 inches to reach edges and corners that most robot vacuums miss. The adjustable side brush moves up and down to handle both wet and dry cleaning, and on carpets, the X40 Ultra lifts or removes the mop entirely so your rugs don’t get damp.

The self-sufficient base station handles all the dirty work. It empties dust, refills water, adds cleaning solution, and washes the mop with 158-degree hot water to break down stubborn grime. Once it’s done, hot air drying keeps the mop fresh and odor-free.

Navigation is just as smart — using AI-powered mapping and real-time object detection, it avoids over 120 obstacles while efficiently planning its cleaning route. You can even monitor your home remotely through the built-in camera and voice interaction feature. It’s the complete package.

Dreo Air Purifier Macro Max S

Dreo Air Purifier Macro Max S Dreo Air Purifier Macro Max S Active • Powerful • Quiet MSRP: $219.99 Smart purification for cleaner, healthier air. The Dreo Macro Max S actively detects and removes pollutants, purifying large spaces up to 2,030sqft. Its 3-in-1 filtration system captures 99.985% of particles, while smart home integration, real-time air monitoring, and ultra-quiet operation ensure fresher air without fuss. See price at Amazon

Unlike traditional purifiers that passively filter air, the Dreo Air Purifier Macro Max S actively searches for contaminants and removes them before they become a problem. Its early detection sensor provides real-time air quality updates, ensuring you always know what’s in your air.

Designed for larger rooms, the TurboPure X technology boosts performance by 50%, completing 4.8 air exchanges per hour in a 423 sqft room or fully purifying spaces up to 2,030 sqft in just one hour. The 3-in-1 electrostatic filtration system captures 99.985% of airborne particles, including allergens, pet dander, pollen, and VOCs, giving you fresher, cleaner air throughout your home.

The large LED display of the Macro Max S shows detailed air quality data, including PM2.5 levels, clean air percentage, and color-coded indicators, all visible across the room. Smart home integration lets you control the purifier with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or the Dreo app, unlocking extra features like custom speed settings, air quality reports, and filter monitoring.

Despite its power, the Macro Max S operates ultra-quietly, reaching just 24dB in Sleep Mode, so it won’t disturb your rest. Plus, it’s energy-efficient, keeping your air clean for less than $4 a month.

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Robot Window Cleaner

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni Automated • Safe • Streak-free MSRP: $599.99 Smarter window cleaning without streaks. This smart robotic window cleaner offers a portable docking station, wireless operation, and advanced safety features. It uses high-pressure spray and AI navigation to deliver a streak-free clean on all window types, with app-controlled customization for simple maintenance. See price at Amazon

You might not have even realized that robot window cleaners existed, but it makes sense. Getting your windows sparkling can be just as arduous a task as running a vacuum over the floor, so a smart piece of tech to save you the trouble is a no-brainer if you have the budget for it. The ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni takes the hassle out of window cleaning with its portable, all-in-one docking station and smart automation.

Designed for easy operation, this robotic window cleaner runs on a high-capacity battery, allowing it to clean without needing a power outlet and covering up to 55 square meters on a single charge. It’s equipped with 12-stage safety protection, and its intelligent climbing system prevents slippage, with the strong suction force keeping it firmly attached to all types of windows.

The intelligent climbing system prevents slippage.

It might be a mouthful, but the Three-nozzle Wide-angle Spray Atomization Technology assures excellent cleaning performance and makes quick work of even the toughest dirt. Combined with the WIN-SLAM 4.0 intelligent planning system, it offers faster and more precise cleaning than previous models.

With five cleaning modes, you can customize your window cleaning experience via the app or the station’s control panel. The quiet operation and multi-surface compatibility make it ideal for homes with frameless, floor-to-ceiling, or tilting windows. It’s not cheap, but you’ll never have to reach to get those tough grime spots again.

Dreo HM524S 6L Smart Humidifier

Dreo HM524S 6L Smart Humidifier Dreo HM524S 6L Smart Humidifier Long-lasting • Quiet • App-controlled MSRP: $69.99 Smart humidification for lasting comfort. The Dreo HM524S Smart Humidifier delivers 60 hours of continuous mist, auto-adjusts humidity, and operates at a whisper-quiet 28dB. With app and voice control, a 6L tank, and an easy top-fill design, it ensures simple, customizable comfort for any room. See price at Amazon

In the spirit of keeping your newly cleaned home feeling good as summer rolls around, a smart humidifier is a smart choice. The Dreo HM524S 6L Smart Humidifier is built for powerful, long-lasting humidification with smart controls to keep your space comfortable. Its supersized mist output reaches up to 40 inches high and four inches wide, spreading moisture evenly without over-saturating furniture.

With a 6L water tank, this humidifier provides up to 60 hours of continuous operation, meaning fewer refills and more uninterrupted comfort. The top-fill design makes adding water simple, while the ultra-quiet 28dB operation ensures peaceful nights, whether in a bedroom, nursery, or workspace.

The next-gen Auto Mode keeps humidity within 5% of your preferred level, using advanced sensors to make real-time adjustments. You can control everything remotely with the Dreo app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home, allowing you to monitor humidity, adjust mist levels, and set timers from anywhere. Choose from three mist levels and a 15-degree adjustable nozzle to direct moisture where it’s needed most. Plus, you can add essential oils for a spa-like atmosphere.

Mammotion LUBA mini AWD (H Version) Robot Mower

Mammotion LUBA mini AWD Mammotion LUBA mini AWD All-terrain • Precise • Autonomous MSRP: $1,599.00 Smart mowing for tough terrain. The Mammotion LUBA Mini AWD tackles uneven terrain and 80% slopes with ease, using AI-powered mapping, GPS tracking, and precise edge cutting. Manage up to 15 zones, set schedules via the app, and enjoy hands-free, high-performance lawn care for up to 0.4 acres. See price at Amazon

The outside of your property deserves spring cleaning as much as the inside, and you still have time to pre-order the latest in cutting-edge robot mower tech. The Mammotion LUBA Mini AWD (H Version) is a powerful robotic mower designed for small to medium-sized lawns up to 0.4 acres, handling uneven terrain and slopes up to 38.6-degrees with ease. Its all-wheel-drive system and adaptive suspension allow it to navigate small pits, stones, and rough patches without getting stuck, delivering a smooth, even cut every time.

With UltraSense AI Vision, the LUBA Mini automatically detects boundaries, maps your lawn, and ensures precise navigation, even in areas without GPS signals, such as under trees or in narrow spaces. It offers precise edge cutting, so there’s no need to set a separate mode — your lawn’s edges stay crisp and clean without extra effort.

Customizing your mowing routine is simple with the Mammotion app, where you can manage up to 15 mowing zones, set schedules, and adjust cutting heights between from 2.2 to 4.0 inches for different lawn areas. Its zero-turn omni-wheels ensure efficient movement, creating a perfectly groomed yard every time. It’s not cheap, but it’s worth the investment for high-performance lawn care with precision.

Philips Hue White And Color Ambiance Smart Lights

Philips Hue A19 LED Smart Light Bulb - White and Color Ambiance Philips Hue A19 LED Smart Light Bulb - White and Color Ambiance Wide color range • Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit • Simple voice control MSRP: $134.99 Millions of colors, automated to your liking. Philips Hue A19 White and Color Ambiance bulbs offer millions of colors and adjustable white tones, ideal for setting the perfect mood. With Hue Bridge, enjoy remote control, voice commands, and automations for a fully personalized lighting experience. See price at Amazon

Once your floors and windows are clean and your air is clear and humid, the final touch to your spring cleaning is to illuminate your pad stylishly. The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulbs bring smart, customizable lighting to any space, offering millions of colors and warm-to-cool white tones straight out of the box. Whether you’re setting the mood for a cozy night in, adding a splash of color to your decor, or fine-tuning the brightness for daily activities, these bulbs make it easy to transform your home with light.

The Philips Hue app gives you total control. You can adjust brightness, switch colors, set schedules, and create dynamic effects. These bulbs also work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, so you can adjust the lights with simple voice commands. For even more features, you can pair them with a Hue Bridge for added automations, remote control from anywhere, and a stable connection that won’t slow down your Wi-Fi. The bulbs also support Matter, making integration with other smart home devices even easier.

These standard A19 bulbs fit into most fixtures — just screw them in, and you’re ready to go.

You might like