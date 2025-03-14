The best spring cleaning tech for 2025: Refresh your home with these smart cleaning gadgets

Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to tackle dust, clutter, and all of those forgotten areas of your property. But why do it the hard way when smart cleaning gadgets can do the heavy lifting for you? From pool cleaning robots to high-tech purifiers, the latest cleaning tech promises to make your seasonal refresh easier and faster. We’ve picked out the best spring cleaning tech for 2025 that will help you transform your home with minimal effort. SPONSORED

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra: The best spring cleaning pool cleaner

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra Intelligent • Efficient • Hassle-free MSRP: $3,450.00 The future of pool cleaning. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is the world’s first AI-powered 5-in-1 robotic pool cleaner that uses HybridSense™ AI to map, detect, and clean every inch with precision. From water surface debris to walls, floors, and waterlines, it delivers effortless, eco-friendly maintenance. With app navigation, smart retrieval, and up to 10 hours of cleaning, it’s the ultimate hands-free solution. See price at Amazon

Warmer weather on the horizon means it’s time to get your pool back in shape. Instead of spending hours scrubbing and skimming to get your pool back in peak condition, let cutting-edge technology do the work for you. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra is taking pool cleaning to new heights with AI-powered intelligence, advanced debris detection, and a revolutionary 5-in-1 cleaning system that tackles every part of your pool.

At the heart of its innovation is HybridSense™ AI Pool Mapping — an industry-first technology that uses a combination of a front-facing AI camera, infrared sensors, and ultrasonic mapping to intelligently scan and adapt to any pool shape or size. Unlike traditional robotic cleaners that follow random paths, the AquaSense 2 Ultra systematically navigates every inch of your pool, optimizing its cleaning route. Through AI-powered cruise cleaning, it identifies and targets debris in real time during its patrol, ensuring no dirt is left behind while continually learning and enhancing its detection capabilities over time. Whether it’s leaves floating on the surface or stubborn dirt clinging to the walls, this advanced system guarantees a thorough and efficient clean.

Designed for total pool maintenance, the AquaSense 2 Ultra combines five powerful cleaning functions into one device. Its dual-side brush system ensures more thorough edge and corner debris cleaning while cleaning the surface, capturing more debris around the robot, while its waterline scrubbing technology prevents unsightly buildup along the edges. Powered by the main water pump and track drive system, it climbs and cleans walls with ease, while its high-powered suction system deeply cleans the pool floor, leaving no residue behind. And thanks to ClearWater™ natural clarification, it even helps purify the water using eco-friendly, skin-safe technology derived from recycled crab shells. This reduces chemical usage and makes your pool healthier for both your family and the environment.

Beyond its impressive cleaning performance, the AquaSense 2 Ultra is designed for ultimate convenience and ease of use. With app-controlled navigation, you can customize cleaning cycles, set schedules, and even guide the cleaner to specific areas — all from your phone. When cleaning is complete, it automatically parks itself at the water’s surface for simple retrieval. Its smart water drainage system further lightens the unit for easy lifting, while its wireless charging dock ensures it’s always powered up and ready for the next session. A powerful 13,400mAh battery delivers up to 10 hours of surface cleaning, meaning even large pools can be tackled on a single charge.

To help you get a head start on your spring pool cleaning, Beatbot is offering a limited-time discount 15% off the AquaSense 2 Ultra. This deal runs from March 17 to March 31, making now the perfect time to upgrade to the world’s most advanced pool cleaning technology.

Roborock F25 ACE Wet Dry Vacuum

Roborock F25 ACE Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Roborock F25 ACE Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Efficient • Versatile • Innovative MSRP: $549.99 Powerful cleaning for hard floors. The Roborock F25 ACE combines powerful 20,000Pa suction with hot water self-cleaning for effortless hard floor maintenance. Its dual scraper system prevents streaks and tangles, while AI-assisted wheels and a 180° lie-flat design ensure smooth navigation. With smart dirt detection, triple-edge cleaning, and automatic solution dispensing, it delivers deep, hands-free cleaning.. See price at Amazon

Sparkling floors are part of any clean, big or small, and the Roborock F25 ACE Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner offers a powerful all-in-one solution for hard floor cleaning. With 20,000Pa suction, it effectively picks up dirt, debris, and liquids, while the dual scraper system ensures a streak-free finish and prevents tangled hair.

Its self-cleaning system takes convenience further, using hot water to break down stubborn grime. With fast-dry technology, floors dry in as little as five minutes, preventing streaks and water spots. The bi-directional scrubbing system ensures deep cleaning, reducing the effort needed to maintain spotless floors.

Designed for ease of use, the F25 ACE features AI-assisted wheels for effortless gliding across surfaces. Its 180-degree lie-flat design makes reaching under furniture simple, while the rotating head with 70-degree flexibility improves maneuverability. Smart dirt detection automatically adjusts suction based on the mess level, ensuring optimal cleaning power without unnecessary energy use.

For precision cleaning, the triple-edge design reaches baseboards, stairs, and tight corners with a clearance of less than 0.03 inches. If you’re looking for an efficient, smart, and user-friendly way to keep your hard floors spotless, the Roborock F25 ACE is a strong contender.

Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD (S Verison)

Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD Powerful • Intelligent • Precise MSRP: $2,499.00 Smart mowing without limits. The Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD is a powerful AI-driven robotic mower designed for steep slopes and complex terrain. It uses virtual mapping, zero-distance edge cutting, and UltraSense AI Vision to navigate obstacles and mow efficiently. See price at Mammotion

Cleaning your home might be the primary goal, but the neighbors won’t fully appreciate your efforts unless you also get your yard in order. A robot mower can do this for you, and the high-end Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD (S Verison) is now available for pre-order.

This advanced robotic mower is designed to handle even the most challenging lawns. With all-wheel drive (AWD) and an industry-leading 38.6-degree slope-climbing ability, it navigates steep inclines and rough terrain without fuss. The adaptive suspension system enhances maneuverability, allowing it to overcome obstacles up to 3.2 inches in height without getting stuck.

Paul Jones / Android Authority Mammotion LUBA 2 AWD

Equipped with UltraSense AI Vision, LUBA 2 AWD creates virtual boundaries automatically, eliminating the need for manual mapping. It can accurately mow under trees and in areas without a GPS signal, using AI-powered object recognition to distinguish between grass and obstacles. The zero-distance edge-cutting system delivers a neat finish, even along walls and flower beds, with a precision of under two inches.

With a 15.7-inch dual-disc cutting system powered by a 165W motor, thick, tall, and wet grass is no trouble for the LUBA 2. The Mammotion app offers simple control, allowing you to adjust mowing height, schedules, and speeds while managing up to 60 mowing zones.

Narwal Freo Z Ultra

Narwal Freo Z Ultra Narwal Freo Z Ultra Quiet operation • Multi-months vacuum storage • Heated water mopping MSRP: $1,499.99 Powerful suction and nearly-total automation Continuing to innovate, the Narwal Freo Z Ultra adds a large vacuum bag to the self-cleaning base station, heated electrolyzed water, AI smarts, and quieter than ever operation. It sweep, it vacuums, it mops, and it does it all automatically for weeks on end. Now with a baseboard cleaning brush. See price at Amazon

A robot vacuum cleaner is a must-have for any high-end smart home, and they don’t come any more high-end than the Narwal Freo Z Ultra. With 12,000Pa suction power, the premium robot vacuum and mop handles everything from fine dust to embedded debris in carpets, while its self-cleaning and drying system ensures minimal maintenance. Unlike previous models, it now features a dust-collecting base station, allowing for months of vacuuming without manual intervention.

Equipped with LiDAR, lasers, and AI-powered cameras, the Freo Z Ultra maps your home in detail, optimizing cleaning routes and efficiently navigating obstacles. Its Certified Tangle-Free brush eliminates hair buildup, and the vacuum automatically adjusts suction and mop pressure based on flooring type, ensuring a seamless transition between hard floors and carpets.

With features like auto-detergent dispensing, heated water sterilization, and warm air drying, The Freo z Ultra is the full package. It also offers real-time AI object detection, preventing unnecessary collisions and adapting to cluttered spaces. While the $1,499 price tag makes it a pricey choice, its advanced features and powerful performance set it apart in the competitive robot vacuum market.

Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde

Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde MSRP: $899.99 The Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is a large-format air purifier with HEPA H13-grade filtration, permanently destroying formaldehyde and removing indoor pollutants. Its quiet operation, CO₂ sensing, and whole-room purification make it ideal for large spaces. See price at Amazon Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde BP06 Large

Your house isn’t entirely in order until the air quality is on point. The Dyson HEPA Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is one of Dyson’s most powerful and quietest air purifiers, designed to purify large spaces evenly. Engineered with cone aerodynamics, it creates strong airflow to distribute purified air throughout the room while operating at just 55.6dBA when at full power.

The HEPA H13-grade filtration system captures 99.97% of fine particles, including allergens, dust, and pollutants, with a filter that is 3.8 times larger than previous models and lasts up to five years. As well as removing gases and odors, it permanently destroys formaldehyde, ensuring cleaner, healthier air.

This purifier goes beyond filtration by sensing and reporting carbon dioxide levels on a 1.44-inch LCD screen, helping you monitor indoor air quality. With two adjustable airflow speeds, you can customize ventilation as needed, while acoustic engineering minimizes low-frequency noise.

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder

Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder Two-way audio • Easy to clean • App control MSRP: $139.99 Smart feeding and real-time pet monitoring. Schedule up to 10 meals daily via Wi-Fi and monitor your pet with a 1080P HD camera and night vision. Features include two-way audio, motion alerts, smart notifications, and blockage prevention, ensuring your pet is fed and cared for — even when you're away. See price at Amazon

While you’re sprucing up your pad, it makes sense to ensure an easy and clean way to keep your cat happy. The Petlibro Automatic Cat Feeder offers a smart feeding solution that keeps you connected to your pet no matter where you are. You can program and monitor meals through the Petlibro app, scheduling up to 10 meals per day with adjustable portions.

Equipped with a 1080P HD camera and night vision, this feeder lets you watch and record your pet’s mealtime, with video playback stored on a microSD card. A built-in motion sensor captures pet activity, sending alerts directly to your phone whenever movement is detected.

For added interaction, the two-way audio feature allows you to talk to your pet anytime, while a personalized voice recording can play during meal times for comfort. Smart notifications ensure you’re always updated, with alerts for low food levels, blockages, Wi-Fi disconnection, and system errors.

Eureka Stylus Elite

Eureka Stylus Elite Eureka Stylus Elite Hands-free emptying • Anti-tangle brush • Long runtime MSRP: $279.99 2024's best cordless vacuum. The Eureka Stylus Elite makes cleaning effortless with its auto-empty dust station, anti-tangle brush roll, and up to 60 minutes of runtime. This lightweight, cordless vacuum easily handles pet hair, carpets, and hard floors, while bright LED headlights reveal hidden dust. Convert it to a handheld for versatility, and enjoy maneuverability with swivel steering and fingertip controls. See price at Walmart Save $81.99 Eureka Stylus Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner See price at Amazon Eureka Stylus Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Stylus Elite is built to make cleaning easier, more powerful, and way less of a hassle. Thanks to its self-emptying docking station, you’ll never have to deal with messy dust bins again — just let it automatically transfer debris into a sealed 3L bag, keeping allergens locked away and your home’s air fresher.

With a 350W BLDC motor, this cordless vacuum delivers strong suction to handle everything from fine dust to stubborn pet hair. The anti-tangle brush means no more wrestling with tangled hair, and the five-layer HEPA filtration system captures 99.97% of allergens, making it an excellent pick for allergy sufferers.

Battery life won’t slow you down either — you get up to 70 minutes of runtime, and if that’s not enough, just swap in a fresh battery to keep going. The LED headlight helps you spot dust hiding under furniture, and with handy attachments like a crevice tool and a 2-in-1 dusting brush, you can tackle everything from floors to curtains to car interiors.

SwitchBot Blind Tilt

SwitchBot Blind Tilt SwitchBot Blind Tilt Retrofit any blinds • Solar-powered • Smart home integration MSRP: $69.99 Retrofit your 'dumb' blinds and make them smart! The SwitchBot Blind Tilt connects to the tilt wand of your existing blinds. You can then control the tilt of your blinds through an app, through voice commands in your smart home, or even schedule out tilts based on the time of day or how much light is in your home. See price at Amazon Save $30.99

Ok, smart blinds might not be an essential part of your spring clean, but getting your lighting just right is really going to put a gloss on your freshly spruced-up home. It doesn’t involve a big installation either, as the SwitchBot Blind Tilt is a simple way to upgrade your existing blinds without replacing them.

Designed to retrofit standard tilt wand blinds, this device automates adjustments so you can easily control natural light. Installation is straightforward, and once set up, you can manage your blinds remotely using the SwitchBot app or smart assistants like Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, though you’ll need the separately sold Hub Mini.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

A nice feature is precise alignment control, allowing for adjustments down to two-degree accuracy. A built-in light sensor can automatically tilt blinds based on outdoor brightness, helping with energy efficiency, and the built-in 2,000mAh battery is solar-powered, meaning it recharges continuously. Plus, you can group multiple blinds to sync movement for an entire room, adding convenience and a polished look to your space. For renters or homeowners looking for a smart, cost-effective way to automate blinds without a full replacement, SwitchBot Blind Tilt is a great solution.

