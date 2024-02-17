15 best local multiplayer games for Android

Playing multiplayer games is a good time. You get to share in the excitement, challenge your friends, and have fun together. Social gaming is relatively easy on Android. There are two types of local multiplayer games. The first is over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and the second is entirely offline. One requires two devices connected together, and the other lets you play on a single device.

Here is a list of the best local multiplayer games for Android that you can play with your buddies right next to you.

We’d also like to mention the Jackbox Party Pack series (Google Play). It’s very expensive, especially with seven games in the franchise. However, it works great as a party game. Of course, you can do the classics like AI Factory Limited games (Google Play), which include chess, checkers, and several other classic card and board games.

The best local multiplayer games for Android

2 Player Games Price: Free / $1.99

2 Player Games is a simple local multiplayer game. It features several arcade-style games where two friends can duke it out. The game list includes ping pong, air hockey, tic tac toe, and several others. It’s not the most amazing two-player game, but it’s stable and quick and gives you something to do. The game is also reasonably inexpensive, so talking a friend into getting it shouldn’t be a big deal.

AI Factory Limited Price: Free / $4.99 (each)

AI Factory Limited is a developer on Google Play. They have a variety of local multiplayer games, and they’re games you should be familiar with. They include Chess, Checkers, Spades, Hearts, Gin Rummy, Euchre, Reversi, and a few others. These are some of the better options in this space. They are all optionally premium games, so there are no subscriptions. The graphics and mechanics are what you would expect. The local multiplayer option works across most of the games as well.

Asphalt 8 Price: Free

Asphalt 8 is a thrilling racing game beloved by many. It offers high-speed races featuring cars and motorcycles, boasting over 200 vehicle models from top manufacturers like Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Ferrari, authentically licensed for realism. With multiplayer support for up to 8 players, you can challenge friends to determine the ultimate racer. Share your achievements on social media and compare rankings globally. The asynchronous racing mode ensures flexibility, allowing players to compete at their own pace while seeing ghost versions of others on the track, ensuring non-stop excitement for all.

BADLAND Price: Free / Up to $3.99

BADLAND is a classic platformer game. It’s also one of the few with local multiplayer support. It supports up to four players on the same device. The game also has fun graphics, a level editor, full controller support, cloud saving, and support for Android TV. That makes this one of the great local multiplayer games no matter the device. The game is easy enough to get your friends into, and the platformer element is a bit unique for local multiplayer games. It’s getting up there in age a little bit. However, the developers keep it updated for now.

The Battle of Polytopia Price: Free / Up to $4.49

The Battle for Polytopia is a turn-based strategy game. You pick from one of a few different tribes, build an army, conquer enemies, and more. It plays like most similar strategy games. You expand your domain, use your resources to overpower, and continue to win. The game has several modes, including online and local multiplayer. It even plays offline if you want to play in single-player mode. The game even runs well on most modern Android phones thanks to its low poly graphics. It’s also one of the few strategy games with a local multiplayer element.

BombSquad Price: Free

BombSquad is a multiplayer game recommendation from one of our readers. It’s a party-style game with a bunch of explosions and rag-doll physics. The game allows for up to eight participants at once. They all try to bomb each other to claim supremacy. The game supports hardware controllers as well as Android TV. There is also a remote control app so players can play without purchasing a controller on Android TV. There is advertising, but otherwise, it’s completely free.

Crossy Road Price: Free to play

Crossy Road is one of the most popular local multiplayer games ever. It’s like this generation’s Frogger. You navigate a chicken through traffic, over streams, and other places while avoiding obstacles. The game features a controller, Android TV, and local multiplayer support. Each player needs their own device. From there, just connect over a local WiFi network. There is a reason this one is so popular. The only downside is the freemium part. However, it just unlocks playable characters and doesn’t affect actual gameplay.

Heroes of Flatlandia Price: $2.49

Heroes of Flatlandia is a strategy game with some decent mechanics. It’s turn-based, so everybody gets a turn. In addition, the game boasts 30 different units, eight playable heroes, a decently smart AI, and more. There is a single-player mode where you can play the game. Another option is the hot-seat multiplayer, where you pass your phone to your friends when dueling them. This is one of those games that should probably be a little more popular than it is. It runs for $1.99 with no in-app purchases or ads.

Minecraft Price: $6.99 with in-app purchases

Minecraft is one of the most popular local multiplayer games ever on any platform. You know how Minecraft works. You spawn into a world and do all kinds of stuff there. It has single-player and multiplayer options. Players create their own servers where friends can also play. Additionally, they can purchase a server from Microsoft, and everyone plays there. This also has cross-platform support with Windows and Xbox versions of the game. We love that. This is easily among the best local multiplayer games because you can play whole worlds across multiple game sessions without boredom.

Riptide GP: Renegade Price: $2.99

Riptide GP: Renegade is the best local multiplayer game for race fans. This one features wave runner racing. The game features a fairly deep career mode, online multiplayer, and split-screen multiplayer support. The split-screen multiplayer allows up to four players to play on the same device. However, you do need four controllers to make it work. Other than that, this game is a home run. The graphics and mechanics are fantastic, and it’s also not a free-to-play game. It’s also available via Google Play Pass if you have it. Asphalt 8: Airborne also has local multiplayer if you want to try that racing game as well.

Robotek Price: Free / Up to $3.99

Robotek is kind of like a fighting game. You and an opponent square off to see who can beat the other. There are missions, online multiplayer, and local multiplayer as well. You and the opponent take turns hitting each other until one of you goes down. The local multiplayer aspect is basically that, and it can be a good time. It’s slow enough that strategy matters more than anything, so it’s a pretty relaxing experience overall.

Sea Battle 2 Price: Free to play

Sea Battle 2 is basically a clone of the classic game Battleship. Thus, most people know how the game works. It features a variety of game modes, including two types of local multiplayer. The options include connection over Bluetooth or a pass-and-play style. Some other game modes include single-player and online multiplayer modes. The game also includes an in-game chat, multiple single-player difficulties, and additional game types. It’s a freemium game, and that’s not optimal. However, it’s otherwise a very competent game. Fleet Battle is another Battleship-style game with local multiplayer over both Bluetooth and WiFi. This one is available on Google Play Pass for free if you want.

Smash Hit Price: Free / $1.99

Smash Hit is an endless runner that you play in first person. You shoot balls at obstacles to get them out of your way, and the amount of ammo you have doubles your life total. It has local multiplayer, although both players need the full version to do it. It’s basically a one-on-one to see who can make it the longest. Is it the most imaginative? No, but the game is unique in this space, and it’s a good way to kill half an hour.

Snake Rivals Price: Free

Originating in the 1970s, the Snake game emerged amidst the dawn of arcade gaming. Players manipulated the snake’s movement to interact with on-screen elements. Its competitive essence birthed a two-player mode. Snake Rivals, a contemporary iteration, echoes the classic while resembling Slither.io. Engage in modes like Zen, Death Match, and Snake Royal, all emphasizing player interaction. Death merely transforms you into a new entity—a ghost ship or a dragon—allowing seamless resurrection. Diverse modes ensure perpetual engagement, nullifying frustration from defeat. Embrace the evolution of this timeless classic, where demise sparks rebirth into newfound forms.

Hide Online – Hunters vs Props Price: Free

Hide and Seek, a nostalgic childhood game, now finds a modern twist in Hide Online. This multiplayer game offers a unique take on the classic, allowing players to morph into various objects, from closets to toilets, to outwit their friends. With two roles – hunter and player – the game offers diverse experiences. Hunters seek out hidden players, while players camouflage themselves cleverly. Whether mastering the art of hiding or detecting disguised players, the game promises endless fun for all. Join the adventure, relive childhood joy, and create new memories with friends in this exciting virtual hide-and-seek!

If we missed any of Android's best local multiplayer games, tell us about them in the comments.

