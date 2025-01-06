Circular has an app to make sure its new smart ring fits perfectly on your finger

Circular

It features an FDA-cleared AFib detection algorithm and ECG.

The new smart ring will be available for $380 in February or March 2025.

If you keep tabs on the latest fitness trackers, specifically smart rings, you may remember Circular. The company launched its first smart ring in 2023, rivaling competitors like Oura, and now it’s launching a follow-up at CES this year.

Today, Circular announced the launch of the Circular Ring 2. As with any sequel, this device offers a few new improvements and add-ons. The first of which you’ll notice is the new fully circular design on both sides of the ring, as opposed to the original device that featured a flat section on the inner side. Another visual difference is the new colors, which you’ll have your choice of Gold, Black, Silver, and Rose Gold.

However, the changes Circular made to its new smart ring run aren’t just superficial. The company says the device has ECG and an FDA-cleared AFib detection algorithm. Along with the company’s app, users will be able to get real-time heart health insights. You can also expect enhanced sensors, eight days of battery life, and a wireless charging dock.

Speaking of the app, the firm is also rolling out a digital ring sizing tool meant to help you figure out your ring size. Circular claims that this tool you can use with your smartphone is the first of its kind in the space.

Circular is running a crowdfunding campaign throughout January. However, it says the smart ring will be available afterward for $380 in February or March 2025.

