12 best slots games for Android

Slots are among the most accessible casino games in the world. They’re dead simple to play, easy to understand, and don’t require much thought or strategy. You spin the reels and go. Unfortunately, there aren’t many good slot games.

Most of them are filled with free-to-play mechanics, and most complaints revolve around that same issue. There comes a point where you gamble with real money, and winning doesn’t give you any money. Still, some are okay as long as you’re just looking for a way to kill the time. Here are the best slot games on Android! Please note that none of these pay actual money.

The best slots games for Android

Bagelcode slots games Price: Free

Bagelcode is a developer on Google Play with a few good slots games. Their big one is Club Vegas Slots, which is quite good for mobile slots games. It includes free spins, plenty of slot machines to play on, and bonuses that help keep you playing. There are also Cash Billionaire Slots, Jackpotjoy Slots, and Star Spins Slots if you want to check out the developer’s other offerings. These have surprisingly high Google Play ratings but follow the same patterns as other games on the list. Tread carefully, but these are more enjoyable than most.

Casino Joy Slots Myth Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Casino Joy is an above-average slots game. It gives you a massive amount of in-game currency to play with. That should help you play for quite some time before needing a refill. It otherwise boasts many of the same features as the other slot games on Android. That includes multiple machines to play on, the potential for large payouts, and slots with up to 40 lines. It’s a pretty unremarkable slots game, but that might be the best thing about it. Google Play reviews are generally positive, and the game doesn’t seem to dip into the heavy free-to-play model that dominates most of its competitors. It should be good as a time killer.

HUUUGE slots games Price: Free

Huuuge Games is a game studio that does a variety of casino-style games. That includes slots games, of course. They are all free-to-play games, so you’ll get the usual runaround for mechanics. Most of these require coins to play, and you’ll get new coins to play with every so often. The better thing about this selection is that the mechanics vary by game. You can always try a different one if you don’t like it. They’re highly rated, although they have their fair share of issues.

Jackpot World Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $399.99 per item)

Jackpot World is a popular slots game with some decent features. It throws a metric ton of bonuses at the player, so you have coins to spin your slots. The slot machines have decent graphics with suitable animations. The win percentage varies from player to player, but we won enough times to be entertained. There are a lot of reports of players getting a ton of coins and then hitting a super bad streak, which sounds par for the course for these types of games. It’s not bad, but it could be better.

Lotsa Slots Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $399.99 per item)

Lotsa Slots is a popular mobile slots game. It features over 80 slot machines to play on, massive jackpots (when you’re lucky enough to win one), and enough opportunities for free spins to keep the game interesting. There are also levels to unlock, so there is a progression system and social elements like in-game friends and leaderboards. It’s probably not as good as its Google Play rating would suggest, but it’s better than most slots games.

Pharaoh’s Way Slots Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.90 per item)

Pharaoh’s Way Slots is one of the most popular slots games. The developer boasts that over ten trillion games have been played. Thankfully, it’s not half bad. It features a variety of slots games, including five reels and three reels. You can also play ten, 25, and 50 lines. Most of the complaints by other players are that the game doesn’t have cloud saving. That means you’ll lose your progress if you switch phones. The developer has several other decent slots games as well.

POP Slots Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $399.99 per item)

POP Slots is another popular slots game with a bit more going for it than most other slots games. It has the usual stuff, like plenty of machines to play on, several changes to earn free spins throughout the day, and flashy graphics with big jackpots. This one also adds social casino events, a friend system, and tournaments with up to 32 players. Most of the one-star ratings are from folks who virtually never win, so it is possible to play this game and not win.

Playtika slots games Price: Free

Playtika is a developer on Google Play with a few slot games. They also do the very popular World Series of Poker app. The World Series of Poker is an above-average poker app. The slots games are a little less impressive. There are three to choose from, with more or less the same mechanics. You get some starting money, bet it on the slots, and either go for more if you go broke or keep playing if you win. Slotomania Slots is the developer’s hallmark app, and most of its complaints revolve around the rarity of the wins. If you’re okay with that, these are decent Android slots games.

SciPlay slots games Price: Free

SciPlay is another developer on Google Play with several decent slots games. They all vary slightly but play more or less the same. Their bit-hit game is Quick Hit Casino Slots. It features virtual versions of real slot machines from actual companies like Bally, Shuffle, and WMS. There are also plenty of bonuses and mini-games to earn more coins. Like most, its winning and losing streaks seem to coincide. The other games in the developer’s lineup are equally good and feel the same, so if you like Quick Hit, you may enjoy the others and vice versa.

Rocket Speed casino slots Price: Free

Rocket Speed has a variety of slot games available. Most are classic, casino-themed slots with various machines and play methods. You can also find games themed around cartoons, different characters, and other personalities. Most of the games don’t require an Internet connection to play. Additionally, several of them offer free play without the use of in-game currency, which is nice. There are many options, most of which have moderately solid ratings.

Super Lucky Casino Price: Free

Super Lucky Casino has various casino-style games for you to play. Luckily, that includes slots. They have more than half a dozen slots games that are themed differently. They even have a politically themed slot game. Each game has well over a dozen machines to choose from, along with various daily prizes. Some even include tournament modes and leaderboards to see how you stack up against the competition. Don’t let the developer studio’s name fool you. You won’t win a ton of the time. Still, these games should be fun for a little while.

Zynga slots Price: Free

Zynga has a metric ton of games under its belt. As it turns out, some of them are slots games. They tend to go a little more colorful with the theme of their games, but they all tend to play about the same way. The themes are also baked into the mechanics for a little extra flair. For instance, you win Wonka Bars in the Willy Wonka slots game. They’re not overly amazing, but they work well enough.

