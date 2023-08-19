Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Beyond the basics of a band and case, the first impression of any Samsung smartwatch is the device’s face. For most users, a custom watch face adds tons of information, character, and color. It’s a simple (and often free) way to add style to your device. To help you get started, we round up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 faces.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 faces Choosing the right watch face boils down to three major considerations: style, tools, and price. Thanks to the huge selection of native watch faces, Samsung devices are highly customizable on their own. You can browse themes, tailor colors, hand-pick complications, and prioritize the information you want front and center. These options are also free. If the stock options don’t cut it, you can also download more picks. There are even Galaxy Watch apps for building your own faces from scratch.

Info Board: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 face for stats

An old favorite with a handy new update, Info Board is the best watch face for anyone who likes to keep details at a glance. With room for five complications, the watch face is rich in data and highly customizable. Tapping on any complication will also take you directly to more related information.

Sleep Coaching

If tracking Zs is a high priority, Samsung also introduced a new Sleep Coaching watch face. Once you’ve banked enough nights to begin the programming, this pick displays your sleep score as well as personalized guidance to improve your overnight rest. It also displays your adorable sleep animal which is based on your sleep habits and sleep hygiene. Most importantly, the watch face keeps sleep top of mind.

Fluid Number: The time-focused watch face

Made popular by starring in tons of Galaxy Watch 6 ads and reviews, Fluid Number is refreshingly simple. Playful digits fill the screen displaying the device’s most basic function: to tell time. The color of the numbers can be swapped to tons of different hues including some multicolor options with ombre effects. You can also add one shortcut just below the center screen in case you want to add in utility such as keeping an eye on battery specs, tracking your heart rate, or ensuring quick access to a favorite app.

Perpetual: The best circular Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 face

Someone reminiscent of the Pixel Watch’s Concentric watch face, Perpetual leans into the wearable’s round case. In addition to an analog watch face it also displays the date, month, and current star map. It’s a bit text-heavy at first glance but the arched lettering works well. Its also, of course, customizable with two background options and the ability to pick text color, hand color, and secondary hand color.

Photo Sticker: The best choice for personalization

We’ve always loved a solid photo watch face. Photo Sticker levels up by relegating your favorite pictures to one section of the watch face. This allows you to add complications that make the watch face harder working. There are five layout options, each with an organic arrangement, and four spots for complications in each layout. Unfortunately, one of those spots is reserved for emojis (see the white heart above), which is somewhat of a waste but at least still playful.

Daily Activity Number: The best pick for tracking stats

An oversize numeral represents the hour whether it’s single or double digits. Three tracks navigate the one’s digit and fill in as you accomplish your activity goals. Track colors are customizable with a matching key to the right to remind you what color represents: steps, active time, and calorie burn. Tapping the watch face will take you to further details about these stats. You can also add one more additional complication the watch face if desired.

Stretched Time: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic face

In our opinion, this is one of the classiest watch faces available, which is probably why it’s limited to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. So, if you’re currently sporting a rotating bezel on your wrist, you’re in luck. Stretched Time is elegant and refined with customizable styles in a variety of colors and four spaces for complications. We like to keep it simple with just two complications to give the face more air.

Digitium: A data-packed third-party pick

A digital watch face filled with information, Digitum is one of many great data-heavy designs available for download. It keeps everything onscreen, from the date, time, and day of the week to your current step count and local weather. It even displays your battery levels for both your wearable and paired phone, all while providing the feel of an old-school watch.

Vanishing Number: The best minimalist third-party watch face

Extremely simple yet effective, Vanishing Number offers an at-a-glance visual of time passing. As the invisible hour hand passes over the central digit representing the current hour, it erases it. Meanwhile, minute marks appear as the minute hand passes. Colors are not customizable but the high contrast black and white work well. There is even room for a single complication such as battery life shown above. We like this option as a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic face in particular.

Facer: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 watch face app

One of the most popular platforms for building your own watch faces is Facer. The app features hundreds of thousands of picks to choose from, plus templates for creating your own. You’ll find branded designs featuring pop culture references, movie characters, and much more. Downloading the app itself is free, but face prices vary.

FAQs

How do I find more watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 6? If you aren’t happy with any of the native watch faces, browse downloadable options in the Galaxy Wearable App.

How do I add more watch faces to my Galaxy Watch 6? To add more faces to your device, press and hold your current watch face. Swipe all the way to the right and tap the plus sign. You can also add faces in the Galaxy Wearable App.

Is the Galaxy Watch 6 waterproof? The Galaxy Watch 6 series features 5 ATM water resistance making it safe for showering and shallow swims.

