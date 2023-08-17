The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series has officially hit shelves, with two distinct models up for grabs. The biggest difference between the Galaxy Watch 6 vs 6 Classic is the pricier model’s rotating bezel. If you were one of many anxiously waiting for the return of this helpful navigation feature, shop our round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic cases to keep your high-end model in working order.

Buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case for your needs All of Samsung’s best smartwatches boast impressive durability specs including water and dust resistance. However, no daily accessory is impervious to damage. Accidentally scapes and bumps are bound to happen, especially if you take advantage of the 6 Classic’s fitness tracking suite. Plus, compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, this year’s Classic model isn’t quite as rugged.

To give your device some extra protection, add an affordable watch case. Options range from thin, minimalist cases to rugged designs with extra bulk. Determine how much you are willing to compromise aesthetics for durability and shop our picks below.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case

Amazon

A reliable brand when it comes to protecting your tech, Spigen makes the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case for most shoppers. The Spigen Liquid Air Amor case is thin, unobtrusive, and easy to install with precise cutouts for accessing your buttons. It also leaves just enough of the rotating bezel exposed to allow you to continue using the feature for navigation. The bumper-style case is made from flexible TPU that’s soft on the skin but stands up to bumps and scrapes. It’s also backless so it won’t impede charging when you drop your watch on its cradle.

Ringke Bezel Styling: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bezel protection

Amazon

It’s not secret the rotating bezel is the most notable feature of the Samsun Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and likely the reason many shoppers chose the pricier model over the regular one. If you don’t foresee needing full coverage protection, this Bezel cover from Belke offers a targeted design. With cushioned adhesive, the stainless steel, ring-style cover attaches right to your rotating bezel, protecting it from scratches. You can even choose one of the designs with stenciled numbers to give your bezel extra detailing. If you want to incorporate protection for your display, the accessory is compatible with screen protectors sold separately.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro: The best rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case

Amazon

We mentioned Spigen is a trusted brand for watch cases and it’s no surprise to see the brand make our list twice. Considerably bulkier than the Liquid Air Armor, the Rugged Armor Pro offers much more comprehensive protection. The case features a unibody design that encapsulates your watch case and band in one. It’s made from shock-absorbent materials that will protect your watch from bumps and adds a raised bezel to protect your display from scrapes. Meanwhile, it still offers access to your device’s buttons and rotating bezel. It’s slightly pricier than others on this list, but its complete protection makes it the best pick for active users.

Caseology Vault: The best minimalist Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case

Amazon

Another brand with a solid track record, Caseology offers an alternative to Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor. The Caseology Vault is similarly thin and minimalist, with button and bezel access built into the case’s design. It also features a unique sandstone texture we found classier than shiny silicone or flat rubber. Like others, the case attaches from the front and won’t disrupt your regular charging habits. Considering the price of the device it protects, it’s also very affordable at just $15.

SPGUARD 5+5 Pack: The best budget Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case

Amazon

Our most affordable pick, this budget-friendly multipack includes five bumper-style cases and five screen protectors, plus a disposable cleaning kit. The cases themselves are made from hard plastic that will keep your watch protected from daily wear while the screen protectors ward off scratches and dings to your display. The packs are also available in three different color combinations ranging from a neutral set of grays to more colorful options. All three combinations feature one transparent case. They’re also easy to install and remove so you can mix up your look regularly.

FAQs

What is the best place to wear a Samsung Galaxy Watch? Your Samsung Galaxy Watch should be worn around the lower arm above your wrist bone.

What is the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series consists of the best models available. The Classic model is more expensive but the devices actually share nearly all core features.