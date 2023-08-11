A new band is arguably the fastest way to switch up the look of your favorite wearable, and when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, looks are everything. The Classic’s raised, rotating bezel leaves a traditional impression best matched with an elegant strap. To help narrow down the options, we rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bands to pair with your new smartwatch.

Buying the right Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bands for your needs If you’ve weighed the pros and cons of a Galaxy Watch 6 vs 6 Classic and landed on the latter, you’re likely after a more refined look. Fortunately, both sizes of the device use 20mm quick-release straps so they’ll work with any bands you may already have from the Galaxy Watch 5 series or 4 series. Samsung sells a number of high-quality options as well and we’re big fans of the company’s updated release button. If those picks are too pricey, their devices are also compatible with tons of third party-options available. Look for a material that best suits your personal needs. A leather or metal band matches the device in elegance but aren’t the best picks for an active lifestyle. Nylon or silicone, on the other hand, are lightweight and breathable but may not fit in with formal wear.

Galaxy Watch T-Buckle Hybrid Eco-Leather Band: The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band

Samsung

Sometimes it pays to go right to the source. We wrapped our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review very impressed with the company’s latest bands. The Samsung T-buckle Hybrid Eco-Leather is comfortable, classic, and easily adjusts to a perfect fit. It’s expensive for sure, but it also offers a feature you won’t find elsewhere (at least not yet): a new quick-release button that makes swapping the band easier than ever. For the first time, we’re tempted to order even more options from Samsung to keep our look fresh and flexible. If you were a particularly large fan of last year’s D-buckle design, Samsung now sells a Galaxy Watch D-Buckle Hybrid Eco-Leather Band ($79.99 at Samsung) as well.

Joyozy Slim Leather: A leather option for narrower wrists

Amazon

For petite wrists, Joyozy offers a much slimmer leather option at a much lower price. These upscale bands cost just $10 but will blend into any wardrobe. They’re also well-rated for comfort and fit. With a tapered design, the straps connect securely to Galaxy Watches with a spring bar connection, then wrap around slim wrists without adding bulk. They’re also available in 25 different colors so you can choose one that best fits your style. In fact, at just $10 each, the bands are affordable enough to mix and match for a dual-tone color-blocking effect.

Wanme Mesh Metal Loop: The best looking metal Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band

Amazon

Like leather ones, metal bands also provide an elevated look that can go from the boardroom to your favorite bar. We love this mesh loop by Wanme that relies on a magnet closure for a highly-adjustable fit. It also comes in seven different finishes so you can match your strap to other jewelry or mix it up with a colorful pink or blue option. Most importantly, the Wanme metal mesh loop is a comfortable Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band that won’t weigh you down or leave you looking dressed down.

Kartice Stainless Steel Link: The best stainless steel Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band

Amazon

A more traditional metallic pick, this stainless steel band from Kartice should look familiar to anyone who has had an eye on high-end watches. Metal link construction is fairly traditional and a great pick for blending your smartwatch into your formal attire. Kartice’s band in particular is also reliable and adjustable and the band ships with everything you need to size up or down. It even comes in black or silver so you can match your band to your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic case. Plus, it’s only $19 which is a small price to pay for a luxury look.

Ygtiecs Resin Link: The best fashion Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band

Amazon

Like the stainless steel option above, this watch band also features link construction. However, each link is made from top-quality resin rather than metal. As a result, the bands feature unique patterns including everything from Tortoise Shell to Phantom Pearl. Each of the 26 available designs is eye-catching with some very colorful picks and other more muted options. They’re also lighter in weight than stainless steel and are easier to rinse when needed. Each band also ships with a link removal tool so you can adjust the length to your wrist size.

Avod Nylon Sport: The best nylon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic band

Amazon

Though not the dressiest pick, Nylon bands are incredibly comfortable, especially for anyone interested in overnight data. Considering Samsung upgraded its sleep tracking offerings this year, this breathable nylon band from Avod might be the best pick for your Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It’s made from tightly woven durable fibers that won’t trap sweat or pinch your skin and it comes in dozens of color options including multi-packs. It’s also washable, though it takes longer to dry than a silicone band.

iWabcertoo Designer Sport: The best Silicone Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Amazon

A good-looking watch deserves a good-looking band, even if it is just for the gym. This fashion-forward strap elevates the standard look of silicone with a racing strap in contrasting colors. We’re partial to the black and white but there are plenty of combinations to shop. Meanwhile, the flexible material will stand up to your sweatiest sessions and dries quickly after you clock laps in the pool. It’s a durable workout companion that still keeps your 6 Classic refined.

FAQs

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series compatible with 5 series bands? Yes, both generations use 20mm, quick-release bands.

Why are Samsung Galaxy Watch bands so expensive? Name-brand products are almost always pricier, but Samsung bands are also very high quality. They’re consistently well-rated for comfort as well as durability.

Is the Galaxy Watch 6 series waterproof? Both models of the Galaxy Watch 6 series feature a 5ATM water resistance rating making them safe for swims and showers. However, not all bands are equally resilient. We don’t recommend submerging leather or metal bands.