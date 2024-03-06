The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus cases to buy

Did you buy yourself a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus? Congratulations! It’s one of the best budget tablets you can find. You should try to take good care of it and keep it looking pristine, though, even if it costs only $220. Especially if you’ll be taking it to places, or letting the kids borrow it. We’ve searched high and low to find the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus cases. Let’s go over them together!

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus cases

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Book Cover

It’s always nice to go with a case made by the same manufacturer that created your tablet. If you want an OEM accessory, this is definitely the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus case you will be able to find. The Book Cover design is now a staple in the Samsung world, and for good reason.

This case has a very thin profile. It covers both the front and the back of the tablet, and when the front flap is flapped back, it can be folded origami-style to create a stand, as you can see in the image above. It’s also very nicely built and comes available in three colors: black, blue, or white. All that said, it’s not the cheapest at $50.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Book Cover Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Book Cover Beautiful design • Origami-style kickstand • Thin and light MSRP: $49.99 See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Puffy Cover

Samsung knows the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is an excellent option as a tablet for kids, so it also launched the Puffy Cover. It is made out of EVA foam, giving it better drop protection. It is quite thick at 32mm, but that just adds to the level of protection you get from such a case.

The Puffy Case comes with an integrated kickstand, which also makes it a great tool for keeping the kids entertained. At $35, it’s not exactly cheap, but it can save your tablet from the likely common drops.

TiMOVO Clear Case

Samsung devices are good-looking, and so is the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. Aesthetics are a big part of the experience, so getting a case that can showcase a device’s natural beauty is always nice. This is why we are fans of clear cases.

The TiMOVO Clear Case is completely clear, as its name states. It’s also super thin and very affordable at just $10. And while you shouldn’t count on it protecting against drops too much, it does have air-cushioned bumps in all four corners. At least there is some protection in there.

TiMOVO Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus TiMOVO Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Super slim and light • Transparent • Has air-cushioned bumpers • Very affordable MSRP: $9.99 See price at Amazon

Soke Smart Folio Stand Case

If you’re looking for something similar to Samsung’s Book Cover, but just can’t justify paying $50 for one, here is a great alternative. The Soke Smart Folio Stand Case is much cheaper at just $10, and it is a great folio case.

It’s still pretty thin, supports the auto-wake function, and closes magnetically. Additionally, it also has a built-in stand mechanism, even if it isn’t the fancy origami type.

Soke Smart Folio Stand Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Soke Smart Folio Stand Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Very affordable • Nice design • Allows for using in stand mode MSRP: $9.98 See price at Amazon

OtterBox Defender Case

For true protection, you really can’t go wrong with an Otterbox case. The case manufacturer has built a name for itself, and this Otterbox Defender case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is your best bet at keeping that tablet in a good state.

The case is made of multiple layers, and has a screen cover. The case passes DROP+ tests, which means it can withstand drops five times better than MIL-STD-810G. The additional holster also includes a kickstand for easier viewing. All that said, the case is also among the bulkiest you can find, and it is pricey at $90.

Fintie Shockproof Case

We know Otterbox cases can be a bit too pricey, so here’s an alternative if you don’t want to spend $90 on a case for a tablet that costs $220. The Fintie Shockproof Case for Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is only $18 and is a pretty good rugged case.

The case is designed with a dual-layer construction, too. There’s an internal TPU skin and a polycarbonate hard shell. It also has a built-in screen protector, and it meets MIL-STD-810G standards. To sweeten the deal, you’ll also get to enjoy an integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing.

MoKo Cover Case

Personalizing tech is very nice. I especially like using cases with classic designs that almost make tablets look like binders or notebooks. This MoKo Cover Case is made to look like it’s made of denim and leather. It looks gorgeous, and costs only $18.

The unit features a large front pocket where you can store documents, money, and other flat items. There’s also a hand strap for more secure holding, and the case can also be used in stand mode for hands-free viewing. It supports the auto-wake function, too.

Varohix Folio Case

Here’s something that looks classier. It is made of PU leather all around, features a magnetic design, and even has four card slots for IDs, credit cards, or whatever you want to store. Additionally, it even has a pen holder, which you can use for an actual pen or a stylus. Of course, it can be used in stand mode, as well.

As fancy as it looks, the Varohix Folio Case is only $20, and it is often discounted to lower price points.

FAQs

Can I use a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 case with the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus? No. While these devices look similar and have identical screen sizes, they don’t have the same measurements. You may also face issues with button and port locations. We also have a list of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 cases, if you need one of those.

Can I use wireless charging with my Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus case? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus doesn’t support wireless charging, so this is not an issue you need to worry about when choosing the right case.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus support the S Pen? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus does not have S Pen support. Obviously, it doesn’t come with one, either. You can, however, use a capacitive stylus.