The best Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protectors you can get

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Investing in a quality screen protector for your new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a cost-effective way to safeguard your valuable device. Premium phones with large screens benefit greatly from screen protectors, though choosing the ideal one can be challenging due to the vast market options.

Zagg Glass Elite screen protector

Zagg’s Glass Elite screen protector boasts exceptional durability, offering robust protection against scratches and smudges. Its reinforced edges fortify the screen, minimizing the risk of cracks and chips.

This innovative screen protector ensures your device’s screen remains pristine and unblemished, enhancing its longevity and maintaining a crystal-clear display.

ESR screen and lens protector

ESR’s protector bundle includes two to three display covers and a set of five lens protectors to maintain camera clarity. It also features an oleophobic coating to minimize smudges, preserves full-touch functionality, and offers the enhanced safeguarding of tempered glass. Additionally, it comes with an alignment jig for effortless and precise installation.

Whitestone Dome Glass

The Whitestone Dome screen protector offers an excellent choice for safeguarding your Galaxy S24 Ultra. It employs a unique wet installation process accompanied by a comprehensive kit to guarantee precise alignment.

This kit also includes a UV light for solidifying the liquid once the protector is in place. Furthermore, each purchase provides you with two screen protectors as a precautionary measure in case of any mishaps. Although they can be challenging to remove once properly installed, it’s a small inconvenience compared to the protection they offer.

UltraGlass UNBREAK TOP 9H+ screen protector

If you’re looking for a versatile screen protector, we highly recommend the UltraGlass protector. It features NanoTech glass, which is both thin and exceptionally durable. Thanks to its UE technology, it enhances sonic waves, making fingerprint unlocking quicker and more precise.

This top-choice protector is shatterproof, resistant to scratches and wear, and can endure impacts of up to 220 lbs or an 8-foot drop. Installing it is a breeze, thanks to the automatic positioning mechanism, and the package includes a set of two protectors.

IMBZBK 3-pack tempered glass screen protector

IMBZBK offers top-notch screen protection for Samsung smartphones, particularly the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This affordable package includes three tempered glass screen protectors that are compatible with phone cases and even includes an installation frame.

You’ll receive three screen guards for the main display and an additional three for the camera lenses, all without notches.

amFilm auto-alignment OneTouch screen protector

Looking to get more value for your money? AmFilm has got you covered. While this protector also comes in a pack of two, it goes the extra mile by including a camera lens protector. Why limit your protection to just the display when you can extend it to the back as well? That’s the primary focus of this pack.

Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit screen protector

The GlasTR EZ Fit tempered glass screen protector by Spigen makes a comeback for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a reliable and user-friendly installation kit. Each package includes two screen protectors. These protectors boast a 9H hardness rating and are treated with an oleophobic coating, making them resistant to fingerprints.

This product is particularly appealing for those who find the installation of screen protectors daunting. Its combination of durability and ease of use makes it a top choice.

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra come with a screen protector? No, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn’t include a screen protector right out of the box. This might disappoint some enthusiasts, but there are likely several reasons for this choice. Perhaps Samsung wants to give users the freedom to select their own screen protectors, providing the opportunity to pick a type and quality that perfectly suits their individual needs and tastes.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra need a screen protector? Absolutely, a screen protector is a must for the S24 Ultra, as it’s screen and camera module are vulnerable to damage from scratches and impacts. This is where a screen protector comes in handy, providing an extra layer of defense.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have Gorilla Glass? Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes equipped with Corning’s latest Gorilla Armour. This advanced glass technology offers superior protection against scratches, setting a new benchmark in durability for Corning’s already esteemed Gorilla Glass series.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved screen? No, the S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch flat screen, where the glass edges remain straight and don’t curve into the back frame.

