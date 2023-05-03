David Imel / Android Authority

When it comes to value, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was nearly unbeatable when it first came out. It’s no longer the latest phone from Samsung, but if you’re still hanging onto one you’ll want to keep it safe for years to come. Here are our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases you can buy right now.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases:

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is one of the most colorful phones ever to come out of the Korean OEM. It comes in six bright shades, and it almost seems a crime to cover them with a simple black case. That’s where the Spigen Ultra Hybrid comes in — it offers durable hybrid protection with a crystal-clear finish. The TPU bumper helps to absorb impacts while the tough polycarbonate back panel deflects scrapes and scratches.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Of course, if you don’t mind covering your bright phone, then Spigen’s Rugged Armor is another excellent pick. It’s a simple black TPU bumper case with carbon fiber details. The built-in Air Cushion technology helps absorb impacts, while the flexible design is easy to apply and remove in seconds.

Caseology Parallax

The Caseology Parallax case is one of our favorite Galaxy S20 FE cases, thanks to the unique triangle pattern that blankets the back panel. It offers twofold protection — improving your grip and offering drop protection with the soft TPU construction. Caseology’s Parallax is a hybrid as well, and the rugged polycarbonate bumper helps to brush off scratches. The case is MIL-STD 810G certified, yet it’s thin enough to allow wireless charging of your Galaxy S20 FE.

Supcase UB Pro

Now we’re moving into rugged case territory, starting with the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro. This is one of the most rugged cases you can buy, with a whopping 20 feet of drop protection paired with a built-in screen protector. There’s also an optional belt loop and kickstand on the back. Coming in four color options, this is the best Galaxy S20 FE case for the outdoorsy crowd.

Otterbox Defender

If you want a protective case that’s a bit more sober, the Otterbox Defender is a great alternative. It’s really been put through the wringer with four times as many drop tests as the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard. Beyond that, it also comes with port covers to protect from dust and an optional belt clip/kickstand on the back. It’s a bit pricier than other cases, but it’s well worth the expense if you want to keep your phone safe for years to come.

Otterbox Symmetry

The Otterbox Symmetry is still a robust case, but it scales back the protection for a more streamlined look. It still offers military-grade protection, and as a result, it’s still a bit bulkier than cases from other manufacturers. However, it slips much more comfortably into your pocket without the belt clip on the back. We wish it came in more colors, but unfortunately, it’s limited to black.

