The best Samsung Galaxy A55 5G cases you can buy

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G might not be coming to the US, but it’s still an attractive little device for users anywhere else. If you just picked one up and want to keep it safe, check out our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy A55 5G below.

The best Samsung Galaxy A55 5G cases

Spigen Liquid Air Armor

Thin and light

Attractive design

Very affordable Slightly slippery

Limited protection

Only comes in dark colors

Our first pick is a simple thin TPU case with an attractive pattern on the back. It comes from the storied case brand Spigen, with excellent build quality and precise cutouts. The material itself is a bit slippery, but the texture on the back and the grips on the side should help you keep ahold of the 6.6-inch Galaxy A55 5G. It will afford some drop protection, and the raised lips will keep your screen safe. However, if you’re prone to dropping your phones, you might want something more resistant. It’s super affordable, but it only comes in matte black and dark green.

TUDIA DualShield Grip

Great grip

Nice drop protection

Four color options Very affordable

Thick and bulky

If you want something with more grip, check out the TUDIA DualShield Grip. It’s quite a bit thicker, but the grippy texture on the back and sides feels great in hand. The added bulk might make it more difficult to hold if you have small hands, but it will protect the phone a lot more if you drop it. It’s just a bit more expensive than the Liquid Air Armor above, and it comes in much more attractive colorways.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Clear design

Good drop protection

Nice grip Very affordable

Slightly bulky

As far as clear cases go, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid always gets our top marks. It nails the basics, with an anti-yellowing finish and a solid build quality. It’s not the thinnest, which means there is some bulk but also additional drop protection. Like all Spigen cases, it’s very affordable, making it an easy recommendation.

Foluu Slim Fit Case

Clear case

Several bumper colors available

Thin and light Very affordable

Limited drop protection

For a slightly slimmer clear Galaxy A55 case, check out the Foluu Slim Fit. It’s a clear case with a rigid polycarbonate backing and soft TPU siding, which makes it easy to install but thinner and lighter than a fully TPU case like the Ultra Hybrid above. You can also choose from several colors for the bumpers or a fully clear version to see your phone’s natural colors. A thinner case like this won’t afford as much drop protection, but it’s super cheap, so it’s hard to complain too much.

Ringke Fusion-X

Clear PC back

Nice grip on the sides

Some color options Strap holes for accessories

Affordable

The Ringke Fusion-X is very similar to the case above, but with slightly thicker bumpers for added drop protection. The TPU on the sides also extends slightly over the back of the case, which adds a little extra grip. That said, there aren’t as many color options, and it’s slightly more expensive.

Spigen Optik Armor

Sliding camera cover

Soft TPU bumpers

Two colors available Not too bulky

Not the cheapest

The Spigen Optik Armor case is interesting because it has added protection for your vulnerable camera lenses, but still manages to avoid most of the bulk associated with rugged cases. It has a hard polycarbonate sliding mechanism at the top of the device to cover or reveal the lenses. The rest of the case is softer TPU, which doesn’t afford too much grip but still feels good in the hand. It’s a bit more expensive than other Spigen cases, but it’s still pretty affordable and worth the expense to keep that 50MP shooter in good condition.

Samsung Galaxy A55 Standing Grip Case

Useful kickstand/grip

Soft-touch finish

Decent protection Two color options

Very expensive

Samsung doesn’t make nearly as many first-party cases for its A-series phones as it does for its flagship S-series phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the Standing Grip case is still worth a look. It has a soft silicone finish that feels great in the hand, but the real standout feature is the sliding grip on the back. It makes the large-ish device much more comfortable to hold and can serve as a kickstand to watch media. That said, it’s significantly heavier and more expensive than most third-party cases, so you’re definitely paying a premium for the branding here.

Spigen Tough Armor

Great drop protection

Nice grip

Kickstand Some color options

Very affordable

The Tough Armor is the most resistant case that Spigen makes, with a much larger polycarbonate cover on the back and sides of the device. It still has a TPU bumper on the top and bottom, which makes it easier to install, but the larger PC piece adds more drop protection and a nice level of grip. It isn’t a particularly interesting case to look at, but the kickstand on the back does provide some added utility. We found that it can be a bit flimsy for larger phones, so you’ll want to use it on a stable surface.

Foluu Folio Wallet case

Folio-style wallet case

PU leather finish

Three cards and case Three color options

Very affordable

Our final pick is a tried-and-true folio design from Foluu. The case itself is a simple TPU slip case, with a PU leather flap that covers the back and front of the device when not in use. The inside of the case has three card slots and a larger slot for money, although even with just three cards the front of the case bulges significantly. The flap can also be folded under to serve as a kickstand, which adds even more utility to this extremely affordable case.

