The best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases to get

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority The Galaxy A15 5G (left) has almost the same footprint as the Galaxy S24 Plus, but the A15 is much slower and cheaper.

Did you get a Samsung Galaxy A15 5G? It’s a very good phone considering its low $200 price point, and you can read all about our thoughts on it in our full Samsung Galaxy A15 5G review. Despite it being so affordable, it’s still important to keep your investment protected and looking pristine for as long as possible. We’ve searched high and low, and these are the best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases we could find.

The best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of the best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases as new products launch.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Clear Case

It’s always nice to stick with accessories made by the manufacturer that makes your phone. These tend to guarantee a certain level of quality and a perfect fit. Thankfully, Samsung is pretty good at making cases, and it has made a couple for the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Clear Case is for those who want a thin, transparent case. It’s likely to go unnoticed, and it will showcase your phone’s design. And while we wouldn’t trust it for drops, it will do fine keeping the device safe from scratches and dents. At $20, it is a bit pricier than usual for a clear case, but it’s also not an outrageous price.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Card Slot Case

This is definitely one of the best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases. Samsung’s official clear case is nice, but this case is more unique and functional. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Card Slot Case comes in black or light green, and has a single card slot to carry your ID, a credit card, or whatever you prefer.

It also looks like it should offer more protection. It’s an official Samsung case, so that also comes with a slightly higher price point. This case costs $25. If I were to get a Samsung case for the Galaxy A15 5G, though, this would be the one I would pick.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

While sticking with OEM cases is nice, we can’t deny some of the cases don’t offer much compared to those from third-party manufacturers. This is especially the case for clear cases, which are just rubber sleeves. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is definitely one of the best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases if you want a clear case with a bit more protection.

This one is even pricier at $35, but you can often find it heavily discounted, and it is a better product. It has TPU edges with air-cushioned corners. The back of the case is made of a harder polycarbonate material for improved protection. It’s a nice upgrade, and if you get it at a discount, you might even pay less!

Speck IMPACTHERO Grip

Let’s start getting a bit more adventurous with designs. The Speck look is becoming iconic; you can recognize these cases from a mile away. And the Speck IMPACTHERO Grip has been so successful for good reason. It looks pretty cool, and the rubber lines offer a nice grip to avoid slips, making it one of the best Samsung Galaxy A15 cases around.

Aside from helping avoid slips, this dual-layer case offers pretty nice protection if you do happen to drop it. Speck claims it has been tested to protect against 8-foot drops. And the Microban antimicrobial protection claims to eliminate 99% of bacteria. It’s $30, and is available in black, red, or blue.

Spigen Liquid Air

Here’s another pretty cool-looking option for those looking for the best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases. This one has a full TPU flexible construction. It is thin and has a low profile, but it is military-grade certified. Thanks to its air-cushioned technology, it’s said to be great at handling shock.

The Spigen Liquid Air costs $25, but you can often find it for less on Amazon. We’ve seen it as low as $15, which is a pretty nice deal for a good case coming from a reputable brand. It’s available in black and green.

Otterbox Commuter Series Lite

Let’s bring out the big guns. If you want true protection, the best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases for your needs are rugged ones, and Otterbox is the most famous rugged case manufacturer. The Otterbox Commuter Series Lite costs $30, which is pretty reasonable for a rugged case.

This case meets DROP+ certification, which is Otterbox’s own standard, and claims it can handle 2x as many drops compared to MIL-STD-810G. This is thanks to the dual-layer construction, with a soft inner layer that will be great for drop protection, and a more rigid outer shell.

Oh, and don’t worry. We know the pink color isn’t for everyone, but this case is also available in black.

Spigen Tough Armor

Otterbox isn’t the only one making great rugged cases. The Spigen Tough Armor is also one of the best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases, and it is actually more expensive at $45. It’s pretty special, though.

The dual-layer design warrants great drop protection, and the unit has been military-grade certified. The company has also included an “extreme impact foam” that is said to further help with any drops. Oh, and it has a built-in kickstand!

Poetic Guardian Case

If we had to pick the coolest-looking rugged cases, the Poetic Guardian Case would be on our top list. The completely transparent back showcases your phone’s natural look, while the bumper offers great protection from drops.

In fact, this case exceeds US MIL-STD certification. It even comes with a built-in screen protector, just in case you were thinking of getting one of those, too. There’s also a very nifty touch of functionality hidden around the camera. There’s a little kickstand in there for propping the phone up for watching your favorite flicks. At $23, it is also cheaper than other rugged cases.

OWKEY Magnetic Case

The OWKEY Magnetic Case is more affordable at just $10, and it offers added functionality thanks to its MagSafe-like magnetic back. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G has no wireless charging, so you can’t use MagSafe batteries with it, but you can use all other magnetic phone accessories. This includes wallets, pop sockets, and more. Of course, you could also use any other case and get a MagSafe adapter.

As a case, it works pretty well. It has been military-grade tested to withstand over 10,000 10-foot drops. And you get an included glass screen protector with a 9H hardness rating.

SUANPOT Wallet Case

We know many of you like wallet cases, so we couldn’t forget to add one to this list of the best Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cases. The SUANPOT Wallet Case offers a classic leather look, but it is actually made of PU leather. And if you want, you can choose between 109 available colors, so you can get playful.

This wallet case comes with three card slots and a larger pocket for cash, or whatever you want to throw in there. If you care for security, it’s really cool to see the manufacturer has added RFID-blocking material right into the card pockets. Of course, you can also fold the wallet case into stand mode. You get all this for just $20!

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G have an IP rating? The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G has no IP rating. This means it isn’t guaranteed to have any dust or water protection. You should make it a priority to keep it from getting wet, or getting in contact with dirt or sand.

Are there any waterproof cases for the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G? There are some waterproof cases for the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, but they are made by unknown manufacturers. We would rather not recommend them, as any failure could harm your device. Instead, you might want to look into getting a waterproof pouch, if you really need to get your device wet. If you absolutely must get a waterproof case, here is one with a bunch of reviews and a good rating.

Can I use a Samsung Galaxy A15 case with a Samsung Galaxy A15 5G? We haven’t tested this, but it seems you can use Samsung Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A15 5G cases interchangeably. Some of the manufacturers, like Otterbox, actually advertise their cases fit both devices. The dimensions are also identical, and it seems all components are placed identically. If the manufacturer doesn’t advertise it, though, we would advise that you ask the seller before you buy.

Can I use a Samsung Galaxy A14 5G case on a Galaxy A15 5G? No, you can’t use Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A15 5G cases interchangeably. The phones have very different sizes, and the cases won’t fit on the other model.

What is a 9H rating on a screen protector? Screen protector manufacturers use the Moh hardness scale to rate the resistance of their products. It measures how hard a mineral needs to be to be able to scratch something. Level 10 is a diamond, which can only be scratched by another diamond. In this case, 9H is equivalent to corundum.

