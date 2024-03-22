9 best PowerPoint apps and tools for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Presentation software is a powerful tool in the workplace. It’s especially true for PowerPoint, the most popular presentation software. It helps freshen up lectures, organize information in an easily deliverable way, and is generally accessible to most people. There are a lot of options as well. You can find presentation software on computers and smartphones.

Additionally, some tools make each platform easier. We have a bit of everything on this list. Here are the best PowerPoint apps and tools for Android.

The best PowerPoint apps and tools:

AndrOpen Office Price: Free / $12.99

AndrOpen Office is likely the best bet for Linux users. It fully supports OpenOffice file formats and includes Writer, Calc, and Impress. Impress is the presentation software. It can also read PowerPoint files as well. In terms of PowerPoint apps, it does pretty well. You can create a slideshow, add graphics, add text, and the basic stuff like that. The free version is more usable than the first free version of most paid software. The app also works perfectly with niche functions like Samsung DeX. It’s not quite as powerful as Microsoft PowerPoint, but it’s close enough for most people.

Clicker Price: Free / $2.99 per item

Clicker works a lot like ASUS Remote Link. It lets you connect to your computer and use your phone as a presentation clicker. It also seems to work on Mac, Linux, Windows, iOS, and Android. That should cover just about everybody. In any case, the workflow for this one is pretty obvious. You create your PowerPoint on your computer, where you have full access to all of the tools. Then, you use this app to present the PowerPoint at your meeting. There is also remote trackpad functionality, Samsung S-Pen support, and space to keep notes for your speech. There aren’t many presentation clicker apps like this one, so it’s nice to see that at least one is really good.

Google Home Price: Free

Google Home is an out-of-the-box idea. You use it with a Chromecast to mirror your phone screen to a display. You can then use your phone to present your PowerPoint. This lets you work on your PowerPoint either on desktop or mobile. You must put the project on your mobile phone, use Google Home to mirror it, and begin your presentation. Chromecasts are small, easy to carry, and very easy to use. It lets you use the presentation space’s existing resources without carting in some extra equipment. Plus, the app is free.

Google Slides Price: Free

Google Slides is the presentation app from the Google Drive office suite. It’s largely considered the top or at least second-best option in terms of PowerPoint apps. You can mess with your presentation on your phone or desktop via the web. Plus, Google Drive has live collaboration tools and many other features. Your presentation is stored in the cloud, so you can access and download it whenever you want. Plus, it can read, edit, and save PowerPoint files for excellent cross-product functionality. It’s also, far and away, the best free option available. That makes it great for students without access to a Microsoft Office account.

Microsoft PowerPoint Price: Free / $9.99 per month

Microsoft PowerPoint is the top one or two PowerPoint apps in the world. It’s so good that people refer to presentation apps as PowerPoint apps. The mobile version is more functional than its desktop equivalent, even if the desktop variant is more powerful. On top of the usual presentation features, the app also includes a Presenter Coach function to help you prepare for your speech. Luckily, Microsoft has adapted nicely to the times. You can start fresh or edit existing PowerPoint presentations that you started on your computer. The full functionality is available with an Office 365 subscription. The good news is the subscription unlocks both the desktop and mobile versions of PowerPoint with just a single subscription. You also get Microsoft OneDrive space to store and transport your PowerPoints.

Remote Desktop apps Price: Free / Varies

Remote desktop apps are a slightly archaic but very functional method of presenting stuff. These apps let you connect directly to your desktop computer, mirroring everything on your mobile phone. There are usually tools to let you navigate around. Thus, you can connect to your computer and give a presentation straight from your phone without moving any files. You can also use these to work on your PowerPoints straight from your computer, so you don’t lose any functionality by being on a smartphone or tablet. We have Microsoft Remote Desktop linked since it covers most use cases, but others are available, too.

Unified Remote Price: Free / $1.99 per item

Unified Remote is another app that lets you control your computer remotely. It works a lot like the ASUS Remote Link. You connect to your computer and can use the app to navigate the UI, as a mouse and keyboard, and there is a built-in presentation setup. This one is different because it has dedicated “remotes” for many specific apps, like Google Chrome, Spotify, Winamp, and, you guessed it, Microsoft PowerPoint. Downloads are available for Windows, Mac, Linux (Debian and RPM distros), Raspberry Pi (ARMv6 and MIPS), and others. That makes it suitable for just about everybody.

WPS Office Price: Free / $3.99 per month / $29.99 per year

WPS Office is just one of many alternative office apps that double as PowerPoint apps. WPS Office has a writer, spreadsheet, and presentation function. The presentation function lets you read and edit PowerPoint files, so it’s a good start there. The app includes various layouts, animations, transitions, and other effects. Additionally, it lets you draw on slides or use a built-in digital laser pointer during your presentation, which is a nice little feature. WPS Office is free to use if you don’t mind the occasional annoying advertisement.

Zoho Show Price: Free

Zoho Show is one of the few reasonably good standalone PowerPoint apps. It’s not connected to an entire office suite, and it’s not a clicker or a remote desktop app. It’s an app dedicated to making presentations. It includes a bunch of stuff, including various types of charts, over 100 shapes, different formatting options, filters, animations, and other stuff. There are also templates to help you get started. It’s not quite as powerful as some competitors. At the time of this writing, the developers are still working on incorporating stuff like music into the app. However, this is an excellent alternative to Google Slides if you need a quick, free option.

