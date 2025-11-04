Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best pet tech you can buy in 2025: Top picks for animal lovers on any budget
1 hour ago
Pets might not care about the latest gadgets, but we sure do when they make life easier (or more fun) for us. The tricky part about buying these devices is that there are a ton of options, and not all of them are worth your money. We’ve rounded up the best pet tech out there right now to help you find the ones that are.
Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker: The best pet tracker
- Health monitoring plus GPS tracking
- Fast location updates every 2-3 seconds
- Long battery life
- Built-in LED and sound for locating
- Works worldwide with app control
- Subscription required
- Best suited for dogs over 8lbs
- May take time for accurate health baselines
The Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker is a compact device that gives you peace of mind when your dog is off-leash or out exploring. It delivers real-time location updates every few seconds, tracks vital signs like heart and respiratory rate, and even monitors barking patterns, all from your phone. Lightweight, waterproof, and built to last, it’s a feature-packed tracker that goes beyond simple GPS.
Unlike trackers that only refresh once a minute, Tractive updates every 2-3 seconds with unlimited range, so you can follow your dog’s every step. Virtual fences let you set safe zones around your yard or favorite park, with instant alerts if your dog strays. You’ll also get location history and activity insights, making it easier to spot changes in behavior that could point to health issues.
Tractive updates every 2-3 seconds with unlimited range, so you can follow your dog’s every step.
Like the product above, health monitoring is something that elevates this device. By learning your dog’s normal patterns, it can send alerts when something seems off. That could be unusual barking, restless sleep, or dips in activity. Pair that with up to 14 days of battery life, a bright LED, and a built-in sound feature for easier locating, and it’s a very capable all-in-one tracker.
Tractive also offers a version designed specifically for cats. The Cat GPS Tracker is smaller, lighter, and comes with a breakaway collar. It skips the vital sign monitoring, but adds territory mapping to show where your cat spends most of its time, making it a handy alternative for feline explorers.
Air Klyna S: The best air purifier for pets
- HEPA H13 filtration with patented tech
- Washable pre-filter extends lifespan
- Dedicated pet mode for odors and hair
- Smart app and voice integration
- Sleek, fabric-wrapped design
- Requires filter replacements
- Larger size not ideal for small rooms
Pets don’t always smell of roses, but the Air Klyna S is a smart purifier built to keep your air clean, fresh, and healthier to breathe. Designed for rooms up to 78 square meters, it tackles everything from pet hair and odors to pollen, fine dust, and microbes. Thanks to its fabric-wrapped design, it fits seamlessly into modern interiors.
Powering the Air Klyna S is a Freudenberg HEPA H13 filter with patented micronAir blue technology, which captures more than 99.99% of fine particles, allergens, and bacteria. A washable Ultra 3D pre-filter extends filter life by trapping larger debris, while an optional ionizer binds ultra-fine particles for even deeper purification. The 360-degree air intake and powerful circulation quickly refresh even large spaces.
Switch between modes like auto, sleep, or the dedicated pet mode for removing hair and odors fast.
Smart controls make the air purifier easy to use anywhere. The Klyqa app, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri shortcuts let you switch between modes like auto, sleep, or the dedicated pet mode for removing hair and odors fast. A color-coded LED ring keeps you updated on air quality in real time, and the lighting can also serve as mood illumination, complete with music sync.
Quiet operation is an important detail, with noise levels dropping as low as 21.5 dB in sleep mode. Add in intelligent sensors, automatic filter reminders, and a sleek, understated look, and the Air Klyna S feels less like a machine and more like a thoughtful smart home companion.
CATLINK Pro-X Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box: The best self-cleaning litter box
- Real-time health monitoring with alerts
- Multiple cleaning modes
- Safe design with radar and infrared sensors
- Works well for multi-cat households
- Easy plug-and-play setup
- Expensive compared to standard boxes
- Requires liners and filter replacements
- Large size may not fit smaller spaces
The CATLINK Pro-X is a smart litter box designed to take the hassle out of cat care. It automatically cleans after each use, neutralizes odors, and even tracks your cat’s health through built-in sensors. With its spacious 65-liter design, it’s suitable for larger cats and multi-cat households, giving you a cleaner home and fewer chores.
Health monitoring is one feature that caught our eye. The litter box records your cat’s weight and bathroom habits in real time, sending alerts if it notices unusual changes. You’ll also get weekly reports to help flag potential issues like urinary tract infections or weight loss before they become serious.
Your home stays fresh even with multiple cats sharing the unit.
Odor control is a must-have for a top litter box. The CATLINK Pro-X uses a sealed globe chamber, carbon filter, and triple-layer system to eliminate up to 90% of smells, so your home stays fresh even with multiple cats sharing the unit. Its 13-liter waste bin can last up to two weeks for one cat, or about a week for two, reducing how often you need to empty it.
The companion app gives you complete control, whether you want the box to run on auto-clean, schedule cleanings with a timer, or trigger a cycle remotely. Built-in radar and infrared sensors ensure safety, pausing operation if your cat steps inside, while ambient lighting helps guide older cats at night. The simple setup only involves plugging it in, connecting the app, and it’s ready to go.
Drybo Ultra Smart Pet Dryer: The best smart dryer for pets
- Gentle drying with bottom-up airflow
- Built-in ion generator for smoother coats
- Auto hair capture and easy cleanup
- Multiple safety checks per second
- Can be used year-round
- Very high price tag
- Large footprint may not suit small homes
If your budget for your pet’s comfort knows no bounds, the HomeRunPet Drybo Ultra might be the ultimate splurge. This high-end dryer box takes the hassle out of drying by doing it all hands-free, wrapping your pet in gentle airflow inside its roomy 135-liter chamber. Quieter than a traditional hair dryer and smart enough to maintain safe, even heat, it’s as much a luxury lounge as it is a grooming tool.
Airflow comes from the bottom up, forming a warm envelope that reaches those hard-to-dry spots. The upgraded motor speeds up drying while keeping noise levels down to just 34dB, making it quiet enough for pets to relax inside. A built-in ion generator also helps reduce static and leave coats shinier, especially if you give your pet a quick brush during the process.
The box can run in Heat or Cool mode, making it usable year-round as a comfortable resting spot.
With safety in mind, the Drybo Ultra continuously monitors and adjusts the temperature up to 104 degrees, with multiple checks per second to prevent overheating. An auto hair capture system collects loose fur during each session, while a drain plate makes cleanup easy.
Beyond drying, the box can run in Heat or Cool mode, making it usable year-round as a comfortable resting spot. Detachable windows mean you can interact with your pet while they’re inside, so it feels less like a machine and more like a cozy little space built just for them.
Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Feeder: The best smart feeder for cats and dogs
- Wi-Fi control
- 5L tank with desiccant for freshness
- Voice-recorded meal calls
- Stainless steel bowl for cleaner feeding
- Sensor stops dispensing if blocked
- Works only with dry kibble
- Requires desiccant replacement
The Petlibro Granary is one of the most popular smart feeders around, and for good reason. It keeps your pet’s meals on schedule whether you’re home or not, with a 5L capacity, Wi-Fi app control, and up to ten customizable meals daily. It’s a practical upgrade that makes feeding routines easier and more reliable, and it’s within most budgets.
Through the Petlibro app, you can set exact portion sizes, schedule multiple feedings, and even review a log to confirm your pet ate on time. For a more personal touch, you can record up to ten different voice messages that play when it’s mealtime, helping reassure pets when you’re away.
Record up to ten different voice messages that play when it’s mealtime.
Freshness is also built in. The feeder uses a twist-lock lid, built-in desiccant, and a patented rotor system to keep kibble crisp while preventing pets from sneaking extra servings. A stainless steel bowl ensures cleaner feeding and helps avoid issues like chin acne that can come from plastic bowls.
Smart alerts round out the package. You’ll get a notification if the feeder is low, jammed, or running on low battery, and the built-in sensors will pause dispensing if food gets blocked. Add it all up, and the Petlibro Granary is an affordable, feature-packed option for keeping mealtime consistent.
Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder PRO: The best smart bird feeder
- Wide field of view for multiple birds
- Clear images even in low light
- Name and track returning birds
- App sharing with family and friends
- Add-ons for feeders, baths, and more
- Not cheap
- Requires frequent charging if heavily used
No best pet tech list would be complete without a bird feeder. However, the Smart Bird Feeder PRO is built for birdwatchers who want more than just a food spot, with a camera-equipped hub for capturing and identifying feathered visitors. The new 2K camera with a wider field of view delivers crisp photos, smooth slow-motion video, and clear details even in low light. At $209 during the sale, it’s a serious upgrade for backyard birding.
The built-in AI recognition of the feeder tells you which species have stopped by, while the app lets you name individual birds and track their visits over time. You can also receive alerts if sick birds are detected, or if nearby pets might be scaring visitors away. Each feeder session helps researchers, too, with images contributing to databases used to study migration and population trends.
Slow-motion recording makes it easier to enjoy split-second movements.
The camera’s larger sensor improves HDR, balances shadows and highlights, and handles tricky backlighting conditions. The extended focus range captures sharp close-ups of feathers and markings, while slow-motion recording makes it easier to enjoy split-second movements.
The feeder itself is made using bird-safe materials and a weather-resistant build. Add-ons allow you to swap the housing for different styles, from hummingbird feeders to bird baths. With app sharing for up to ten family members and access to a global network of feeders, the Smart Bird Feeder PRO turns birdwatching into a connected experience.
Aqara Camera Hub G3: The best smart camera for pets
- Crisp 2K video with full-room view
- Tracks pets and people automatically
- Gesture control triggers automations
- Connects 128 Aqara devices via Zigbee
- Privacy shutter
- Works best if you already use Aqara devices
For pet owners and everyone else, the Aqara Camera Hub G3 is both a security camera and a smart home multitasker with a ton of tricks up its sleeve. Along with crisp 2K video and a 360-degree pan-and-tilt view, it can recognize faces, follow your pets around the room, and even respond to hand gestures. If that weren’t enough, it also doubles as a hub for all your Aqara smart home gear.
The G3 delivers clear footage and can automatically track people or pets as they move across the room. The AI runs locally, allowing it to recognize faces, detect pets, and respond to custom gestures without relying on the cloud. You can even trigger automations, like turning lights on with an open-hand gesture or having the camera swivel toward the door when a sensor is tripped.
The AI runs locally, allowing it to recognize faces, detect pets, and respond to custom gestures without relying on the cloud.
The device also acts as a Zigbee 3.0 hub, connecting up to 128 Aqara accessories such as motion sensors, switches, or thermostats, while an infrared controller lets you bring older devices like TVs or AC units into your smart setup. Compatibility is broad, with support for HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and more.
Privacy isn’t forgotten either. A hardware masking mode lets you physically cover the lens when not in use, complete with a playful “sleepy face” indicator. Add in WPA3 security, encrypted video streams, and options for both local and cloud storage, and the G3 balances a deep feature set with strong safeguards.
