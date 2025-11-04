The best pet tech you can buy in 2025: Top picks for animal lovers on any budget

The G3 delivers clear footage and can automatically track people or pets as they move across the room. The AI runs locally, allowing it to recognize faces, detect pets, and respond to custom gestures without relying on the cloud. You can even trigger automations, like turning lights on with an open-hand gesture or having the camera swivel toward the door when a sensor is tripped.

The device also acts as a Zigbee 3.0 hub, connecting up to 128 Aqara accessories such as motion sensors, switches, or thermostats, while an infrared controller lets you bring older devices like TVs or AC units into your smart setup. Compatibility is broad, with support for HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and more.