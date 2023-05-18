Here are the 22 best Peacock TV shows to stream in 2023

Peacock

NBCUniversal went all out when it launched its Peacock streaming service in mid-2020 as an alternative to Netflix and other streamers. One thing it did was to get the exclusive US streaming rights to a number of popular TV series. As a result, there are a lot of good Peacock TV shows to stream and binge-watch on the service, with new shows added weekly. We decided to narrow the number down to our top 22 best Peacock shows to help you get started.

As you can see, there’s a great mix of shows, from classic TV mysteries to more recent sitcoms and dramas. We limited our list to the best scripted Peacock TV shows. We didn’t include any of the reality, news, sports, or talk shows on the service. We also didn’t include any of the programming that was recently added from the WWE pro-wrestling organization. We did include some of the Peacock originals available exclusively on the service though.

Since Peacock does include a free subscription tier, we will note on each show listing if they are available for free, and which ones are available with a paid Peacock Premium subscription ($4.99 a month with ads, $9.99 a month without ads).

With all that said, here are some of the best Peacock shows. You can sign up for the service at the link below.

Best Peacock shows

Editor’s note: This list will be updated as more Peacock TV shows are added to the service.

The Office (2005-2013) All nine seasons on Peacock Premium

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Seasons: 9

9 Creator: Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Greg Daniels

Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Greg Daniels Main cast: Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Craig Robinson, Oscar Nunez, Angela Kinsey

Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Craig Robinson, Oscar Nunez, Angela Kinsey Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 9 The UK version of The Office may have come first, but this workplace sitcom truly became a worldwide phenomenon when the US version was launched. Dunder Mifflin Paper Company became one of the most famous fictional businesses in history, as we looked in on its employees in its main location in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The show uses the idea of a documentary crew that is supposedly working on a film featuring these employees, as they frequently talk directly to the camera.

The nine seasons of The Office showed the highs and lows of both the people and the company, frequently in hilarious situations. We saw the evolution of branch manager Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, from an obnoxious and sometimes offensive boss to a truly loving figure of authority. We saw the romance blossom between receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and paper salesman Jim Halpert (John Krasinski). We also saw all of the rest of the show’s supporting players in their element, from assistant to the regional manager Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and his many, many eccentricities, to the stuffy accountant Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey), to the lovable and somewhat socially inept Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner). It’s definitely one of the best Peacock TV shows.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

The Office: Superfan Episodes Select episodes from seasons 1-4 on Peacock Premium

NBC

For major fans — or, er, superfans — of The Office, there’s a little something extra available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

The Office: Superfan Episodes include deleted and extended scenes, so you can revisit your favorite episodes with bonus content available exclusively on Peacock.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

New Girl (2011-2018) All seven seasons on Peacock Premium

Fox

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Seasons: 7

7 Creator: Elizabeth Meriwether

Elizabeth Meriwether Main cast: Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone, Damon Wayans Jr., Nasim Pedrad

Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Hannah Simone, Damon Wayans Jr., Nasim Pedrad Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 7.8 When Jessica Day finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her, she sets out on her own, looking for a place to crash in LA. Soon, she finds three men with a loft looking for a new roommate. What follows is a years-long friendship with the group and numerous comical adventures, jobs, romances, and more.

A terrific sitcom and a great showcase for numerous hilarious actors, New Girl was one of the best comedies of the 2010s, and it’s among the best shows on Peacock. If you’re a fan of Friends, Happy Endings, or The Mindy Project, don’t miss it.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) All seven seasons on Peacock Premium

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Seasons: 7

7 Creator: Greg Daniels, Michael Schur

Greg Daniels, Michael Schur Main cast: Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Jim O’Heir, Retta

Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Jim O’Heir, Retta Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 8.6 Originally developed as a spin-off of The Office, Parks and Recreation ended up being its own show, with no direct connection to the earlier series. Both shows are workplace comedies, and both use the idea of a documentary crew that is constantly filming the characters. However, Parks and Recreation is just a bit lighter in tone.

As opposed to the stark offices of Dunder Mifflin, the offices of the Parks and Recreation department of Pawnee, Indiana, feel warmer and more inviting. The characters are more approachable as well, led by deputy director Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). While you may laugh at the characters of The Office, you may not want to meet them in real life. In contrast, you would definitely want to be friends with many of the characters of Parks and Recreation.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009) All four seasons on Peacock Premium

Syfy

What you need to know: Rating: 13+

13+ Seasons: 4

4 Creator: Ronald D. Moore, Glen A. Larson

Ronald D. Moore, Glen A. Larson Main cast: Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, James Callis, Tricia Helfer, Tahmoh Penikett

Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, James Callis, Tricia Helfer, Tahmoh Penikett Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama IMDB rating: 8.7 Almost no one thought that rebooting a one-season 1970s sci-fi series, and a blatant rip-off of Star Wars, would be a good idea. Ronald D. Moore, who previously wrote for Star Trek: The Next Generation, thought otherwise. His reimagining of this series is clearly based on a post-9/11 world, where the human race is almost totally wiped out by the Cylons, a robotic race that humans actually created themselves. The last remaining humans try to escape in a rag-tag fleet of ships, but the Cylons are in pursuit. Even worse, there are some Cylons that look human, and are hiding in the fleet.

The show is dark and bleak at times, but it also shows the resiliance of the human race. It also shows that villains like the Cylons have shades of grey as well. Oh, and it has some of the best sci-fi space battles ever shown on film, period. This is one of the best Peacock shows, and certainly one of the most creative pieces of science fiction around. You can also watch the original mini-series that served as the basis for the reboot, and a stand-alone movie, The Plan.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (1999-ongoing) All seasons on Peacock Premium

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: 14+

14+ Seasons: 24

24 Creator: Dick Wolf

Dick Wolf Main cast: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Dann Florek, Richard Belzer, Christopher Meloni, Kelli Giddish, BD Wong

Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Dann Florek, Richard Belzer, Christopher Meloni, Kelli Giddish, BD Wong Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB rating: 8.1 There are tons of procedural TV shows to watch, but this may be the best of the bunch. It’s certainly the longest-running at 22 seasons and counting. This spin-off of the original Law and Order concentrates on solving sex crimes, and many of these shows were ripped from current news events around the time they were first broadcast.

It might be hard to watch at times, but thankfully the officers and D.A.s of the Special Victims Unit are interesting to watch, lead as always by Mariska Hargitay’s performances as officer Olivia Benson.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Dr. Death (2021-2023) All episodes on Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Patrick Macmanus

Patrick Macmanus Main cast: Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Grace Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb, Edgar Ramírez, Mandy Moore

Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Grace Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb, Edgar Ramírez, Mandy Moore Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB rating: 7.6 One of Peacock’s higher-profile originals, Dr. Death tells the story of a neurosurgeon whose colleagues begin to notice disturbing patterns among his patients’ health outcomes. The more they dig into his past, the clearer it becomes that this man is a danger to those around him.

Based on a true story and a podcast of the same name, Dr. Death tells us from the jump that Dr. Duntsch has done something wrong — we first see him in prison. The series goes backwards from there to give us a clearer sense of what he did, how he got away with it for so long, and how he was found out. It’s a chilling look at a twisted mind and one of the best Peacock shows you can stream now.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Yellowstone (2018-ongoing) All episodes on Peacock Premium

Paramount

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Seasons: 5

5 Creator: John Linson, Taylor Sheridan

John Linson, Taylor Sheridan Main cast: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Cole Hauser

Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Cole Hauser Genre: Drama, Western

Drama, Western IMDB rating: 8.7 Kevin Costner made a bold move in deciding to become the lead actor in a TV series after a decades-long career as one of the biggest movie stars. He hit a home run with this melodrama set in the wilds of Wyoming. He plays John Dutton, the head of a massive cattle ranch that’s constantly under attack from politicians, land developers, and others. His family members are also sometimes at odds with him and each other.

Yellowstone is a fun adult soap opera, with some great scenery. It’s also definitely not for the kids. It’s also one of the best Peacock TV shows.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Modern Family (2009-2020) All 11 seasons on Peacock Premium

ABC

What you need to know: Rating: 10+

10+ Seasons: 11

11 Creator: Christopher Lloyd, Steven Levitan

Christopher Lloyd, Steven Levitan Main cast: Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland

Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 8.5 Told in the style of The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Arrested Development, Modern Family is a mockumentary sitcom. It’s one of the NBC’s major success stories, running for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, and it’s one of the best shows on Peacock.

Modern Family follows three families in Los Angeles. The three share generational links. There’s Jay and his wife and kids, and then Jay’s two adult kids, each part of their own households. The central conceit of the show is that the one big family is made up of three different types of families, one blended, one nuclear, and one queer. All three are very close, sharing in the responsibilities of modern family life.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Girls5eva (2021-ongoing) First episode free – all other episodes on Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: 14+

14+ Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Meredith Scardino

Meredith Scardino Main cast: Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daniel Breaker, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park

Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daniel Breaker, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park Genre: Comedy, Music

Comedy, Music IMDB rating: 7.2 When their 90s hit single is sampled by a popular hip-hop artist, the former members of a once-famous one-hit-wonder girl band reconnect and decide to go on tour. This time, they have to deal with middle age, careers, spouses, and the reality that they’ve all changed since they last hit the stage together.

Girls5eva is one of Peacock’s original series, and it’s certainly among the best Peacock shows overall. It’s hilarious and heartfelt, and it features some outstanding performances from its main cast.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Superstore (2015-2021) All seasons on Peacock Premium

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: 10+

10+ Seasons: 6

6 Creator: Justin Spitzer

Justin Spitzer Main cast: Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney, Jon Miyahara

Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney, Jon Miyahara Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 7.8 Set in a fictional big-box chain store in St. Louis called Cloud 9 (pretty overtly modelled on Walmart), Superstore follows a group of employees in their day-to-day lives at work. The show depicts the store’s staff as a kind of dysfunctional family, holding everything together in spite of difficult customers, a clueless manager, and endless policies and training modules handed down from corporate. A funny, touching, and smart depiction of working in retail, Superstore is one of the best shows on Peacock.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

We Are Lady Parts (2021-ongoing) First episode free – all other episodes on Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Nida Manzoor

Nida Manzoor Main cast: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail, Aiysha Hart

Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail, Aiysha Hart Genre: Comedy, Music

Comedy, Music IMDB rating: 8.2 We Are Lady Parts is a hilarious and thoughtful series about an all-female Muslim punk band in England. Geeky music teacher Amina suffers from uncontrollable anxiety and stage fright leading to bouts of diarrhea and vomiting if she’s ever onstage. That doesn’t stop the band Lady Parts from recruiting her as their new lead guitarist though.

We Are Lady Parts originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK. And it’s a Peacock original series in the US. The show presents the band finding their voice together, navigating cultural differences, and rocking out. Once you start, it’s hard to stop watching.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Columbo (1971-2003) All 10 seasons on Peacock Premium

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Seasons: 10

10 Creator: Richard Levinson, William Link

Richard Levinson, William Link Main cast: Peter Falk, John P. Finnegan, Bruce Kirby, Vito Scotti, Shera Danese, Mike Lally, Robert Culp

Peter Falk, John P. Finnegan, Bruce Kirby, Vito Scotti, Shera Danese, Mike Lally, Robert Culp Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB rating: 8.3 The 1970s were a true wasteland in terms of quality TV dramas. There were tons of cop shows, medical series, and really bad sci-fi shows. One of the few TV dramas that’s still highly entertaining to watch today is Columbo. That’s largely due to Peter Falk’s performance as the title character. He’s a detective in the Los Angeles Police Department, who frequently has to solve murders linked to the rich and famous.

This show is also notable for its formula of showing us the killer, and how he or she committed the crime, before Columbo shows up. It’s great fun when we watch the apparently clumsy and socially backward detective questioning the suspects with his trademark “Oh, just one more thing…” line. As it always turns out, Columbo is in fact highly intelligent and intuitive, and always gets his murderer. It’s without a doubt one of the best Peacock shows.

Peacock not only has the older 1970s episodes of Columbo to stream, but also the more recent seasons from the late 1980s to 2003. You can also watch the original 1968 movie, Prescription Murder, which served as a pilot for the series.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Saturday Night Live (1975-ongoing) First episode free on Peacock. All other episodes on Peacock Premium – New episodes added weekly

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Seasons: 48

48 Creator: Lorne Michaels, Dick Ebersol

Lorne Michaels, Dick Ebersol Main cast: Kenan Thompson, Darrell Hammond, Seth Meyers, Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, Bobby Moynihan, Fred Armisen

Kenan Thompson, Darrell Hammond, Seth Meyers, Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, Bobby Moynihan, Fred Armisen Genre: Comedy, Music

Comedy, Music IMDB rating: 8 You can catch new episodes of the storied NBC sketch comedy show every week on Peacock. Each new episode features a celebrity host and musical guest. You can also go back and catch all of the previous seasons dating back to the show’s inception in 1975.

Make your way through music and comedy history, with classic cast members like Eddie Murphy, Jane Curtin, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, John Belushi, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Myers, Maya Rudolph, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig, and more recent stars like Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Bowen Yang, and Pete Davidson.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Downtown Abbey (2010-2015) All six seasons on Peacock Premium

ITV

What you need to know: Rating: 10+

10+ Seasons: 6

6 Creator: Julian Fellowes

Julian Fellowes Main cast: Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern

Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern Genre: Drama

Drama IMDB rating: 8.7 Downton Abbey is, like Yellowstone, a melodrama about a very rich family that lives in a great big house in the country. However, Downton Abbey is set in the early 20th century in the UK, as we see the country’s class system in full swing. While the “upstairs” family live in fancy clothes and deal with many different problems, the “downstairs” staff also have their own lives and issues as well. It’s a bit idolized, but it’s also fun to watch, and one of the best Peacock TV shows.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Mr. Mercedes (2017-2019) All three seasons on Peacock Premium

Audience

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: David E. Kelley

David E. Kelley Main cast: Brendan Gleeson, Jharrel Jerome, Holland Taylor, Breeda Wool, Justine Lupe, Harry Treadaway, Maximiliano Hernández

Brendan Gleeson, Jharrel Jerome, Holland Taylor, Breeda Wool, Justine Lupe, Harry Treadaway, Maximiliano Hernández Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB rating: 7.8 Based on a series of novels by Stephen King, this dark mystery series centers on a retired cop who is haunted by an incident earlier in his career. A person driving a Mercedes drove into a crowd, and killed 16 people. The cop soon finds himself dealing with another crazy killer, who claims to be the one who drove that car. This show was first shown on the DirecTV exclusive Audience channel, which meant almost no one watched it originally. Thankfully, you can watch this mystery thriller in full as one of the best Peacock shows.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021) All seasons on Peacock Premium

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Seasons: 8

8 Creator: Michael Schur, Daniel J. Goor

Michael Schur, Daniel J. Goor Main cast: Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker

Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker Genre: Comedy, Crime

Comedy, Crime IMDB rating: 8.4 There have certainly been sitcoms centered on the police in the past. However, none of them are quite as funny as this long-running show. While we have a talented ensemble cast here, Andy Samberg does an excellent job as the show’s nominal lead, a great detective who also has a healthy sense of humor. That sometimes puts him into conflict with his commanding officer, played by Andre Braugher.

You can watch all seven seasons now, and the eighth and final season will stream weekly on Peacock after its episodes air on NBC. It’s one of the best comedies on Peacock, and one of the most popular sitcoms of the decade.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Mrs. Davis (2023-ongoing) First two episodes free on Peacock – all other episodes on Peacock Premium

Peacock

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez

Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez Main cast: Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Chris Diamantopoulos, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Tom Wlaschiha

Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Chris Diamantopoulos, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Tom Wlaschiha Genre: Comedy, Drama, Science Fiction

Comedy, Drama, Science Fiction IMDB rating: 7.2 In the near future, a powerful and sophisticated AI is omnipresent. One woman, a nun, is skeptical and refuses to meet with this new techno god, but despite her best efforts, she can’t escape an eventual confrontation. As such, she allies herself with a resistance movement and plans to destroy the mysterious force once and for all.

Betty Gilpin is wonderful as Simone, the nun on a mission, in this bizarre dark comedy that is unlike anything else on TV. If you like absurdist humour and existential fiction, you won’t want to miss Mrs. Davis.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Poker Face (2023-ongoing) First episode free on Peacock – all other episodes on Peacock Premium

Peacock

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Main cast: Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Pedro Hollywood, Simon Helberg, Adrien Brody, Dascha Polanco, Larry Brown

Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Pedro Hollywood, Simon Helberg, Adrien Brody, Dascha Polanco, Larry Brown Genre: Crime, Mystery

Crime, Mystery IMDB rating: 8 When Charlie Cale crosses the wrong people in Vegas, she has to go on the run. But Charlie has a special ability. She can always tell when someone is lying. With her gift, she winds up helping solve various mysteries everywhere she goes while fleeing. With a mystery-of-the-week structure, the series is episodic and features new guest stars each episode.

This mystery series feels like a blast from the past, akin to Columbo and Murder, She Wrote, but with a distinctly modern flare. If you enjoyed Rian Johnson’s Knives Out films, this will likely be right up your alley.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

30 Rock (2006-2013) All seven seasons on Peacock Premium

NBC

What you need to know: Rating: 10+

10+ Seasons: 7

7 Creator: Tina Fey

Tina Fey Main cast: Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander

Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 8.3 Tina Fey’s outrageous NBC sitcom draws from her time as head writer of Saturday Night Live. In it, she plays Liz Lemon, the head writer of a late-night variety show called The Girlie Show, which gets a rebrand when NBC needs a new project for troubled comedian Tracy Jordan. Set at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, home of NBC Studios, the show is a satirical look at the corporate structure of entertainment conglomerates, with Liz often butting heads with her boss Jack Donaghy, played by Alec Baldwin.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Weeds (2005-2012) All eight seasons on Peacock Premium

Showtime

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 8

8 Creator: Jenji Kohan

Jenji Kohan Main cast: Andy Milder, Mary-Louise Parker, Justin Kirk, Alexander Gould, Kevin Nealon, Hunter Parrish, Renée Victor

Andy Milder, Mary-Louise Parker, Justin Kirk, Alexander Gould, Kevin Nealon, Hunter Parrish, Renée Victor Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama IMDB rating: 7.9 Getting a head start on Breaking Bad by several years, Weeds was Showtime’s own prestige series about an unexpected foray into the drug trade following tragic life events, this time by a suburban housewife.

When her husband dies suddenly, Nancy Botwin needs to find a way to support her two sons and herself. With few viable options, she turns to selling cannabis, eventually growing her enterprise and attracting the attention of some dangerous people.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock.

Murder, She Wrote (1984-1996) All 12 seasons on Peacock Premium

CBS

What you need to know: Rating: 10+

10+ Seasons: 12

12 Creator: Richard Levinson, William Link, Peter S. Fischer

Richard Levinson, William Link, Peter S. Fischer Main cast: Angela Lansbury, William Windom, Ron Masak, Louis Herthum, Will Nye, Julie Adams, Keith Michell

Angela Lansbury, William Windom, Ron Masak, Louis Herthum, Will Nye, Julie Adams, Keith Michell Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB rating: 7.1 A timeless classic of crime fiction starring the incomparable Angela Lansbury, Murder, She Wrote is available in its entirety on Peacock for free with ads.

In the idyllic, rural Cabot Cove, Maine, mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher, a retired teacher and widow, spends much of her time solving crimes by following the clues that local law enforcement missed.

Ready to watch? You can find the show right here on Peacock. Thanks for checking out our list. These are just some of the best Peacock TV shows, and we will add more to this list over the coming months.

