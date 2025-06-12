7 awesome outdoor tech gadgets for camping trips and backyard fun

While taking a nice walk around the woods and disconnecting from the hustle and bustle is always nice, sometimes the outdoors can also be an excellent backdrop for other activities. If you want to camp or enjoy the outdoors in comfort, we’ve put together the ultimate list of outdoor tech gear. Here’s what I am taking with me on my next outdoor adventure!

SPONSORED Sylvox Gaming Series 55-Inch Outdoor TV: Game and watch TV outside! SYLVOX 55" 120HZ Waterproof Outdoor TV-2025 Gaming Series Waterproof • High refresh • Outdoor ready MSRP: $1,999.99 See price at AmazonSee price at Sylvox Positives Waterproof

Waterproof High refresh

High refresh Outdoor ready

Outdoor ready Gaming focus

Gaming focus 55" display

55" display Durability Cons Pricey

Pricey Limited ports

Limited ports Brightness

Brightness Installation Whoever said TVs have to live indoors? Have you ever thought of getting a TV that can live in your backyard? They exist, and this is our favorite one. Meet the Sylvox Gaming Series 55-Inch Outdoor TV. This TV is made to live outdoors, so it can stay in your backyard all year round. You won’t have to worry about the weather, as it is IP55-rated. It is dust-resistant and can handle low-pressure water jets, so rain and snow won’t hurt it. It can operate at temperatures ranging from -22°F (-30°C) all the way up to 122°F (50°C). Not only that, but the thing looks and feels more solid than any TV I’ve used. It is made of rugged metal, unlike most other TVs, which simply use a light aluminum frame. Even the remote is waterproof, so it can live outside, too! Of course, this also means the TV is not really meant for your hiking trips. It is big, heavy, and built to stay put. It’s more meant for your backyard entertainment, or maybe even RV adventurers. Build quality aside, the Sylvox Gaming Series 55-Inch Outdoor TV is actually a really good screen. It features a 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of brightness. This means it will look great even under the sun. The TV is also made with gamers in mind, so it is great for those backyard battles with your friends. It has a low latency under 8ms, and even comes with features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority Additionally, it runs on Google TV. This means you can access the Google Play Store and use all your favorite apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, cloud gaming, and more. Of course, it has Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands. It also supports Google Cast, Miracast, and AirPlay.

SPONSORED Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station: It can power everything on this list Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station Large 1,462Wh battery • Max 3,600W output • Plenty of ports MSRP: $999.00 Balancing portability with home power capabilities The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is both convenient on the go, and powerful in the home. Thirteen versatile ports are backed by 1,462Wh of juice, which can be rapid-charged in just 55 minutes and combined with solar input. See price at AmazonSee price at Ampace Positives Large 1,462Wh battery

Large 1,462Wh battery Max 3,600W output

Max 3,600W output Plenty of ports

Plenty of ports Works in extreme temperatures Cons While relatively protable, it isn't exactly light or tiny The outdoors is very likely to lack outlets, so you need a way to power everything on this list of the best outdoor tech. A power bank won’t do, and a full-on power station is too much to carry around. The Ampace Andes 1500 is our favorite power station for outdoor activities, as it is still relatively portable but has enough oomph to run high-power appliances. It has a 1,462Wh battery. To put things into perspective, that is enough battery capacity to charge a smartphone nearly 100 times. It can also charge a laptop over 17 times, run a camping light for over 120 hours, or even power an air fryer for over an hour. And yes, it can handle such high-power products, as it has an output of 2,400W stable, with support for surges of up to 3,600W. High-power appliances like kettles, air fryers, and microwaves usually need about 1,000- 1,500W, so you have wattage to spare here. Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority As mentioned, this power station can easily run everything on this list, from the smallest accessory to that giant TV. In fact, in my experience, I was able to run the TV for nearly six hours on a full charge. Another reason why it’s such a good power station for outdoor use is that it is made to handle extreme temperatures. The Ampace Andes 1500 has an operating temperature range of -4°F (-20°C) to 113°F (45°C). I’ve used it in the snow, and it has never failed me. In fact, Ampace recently announced that this model was taken to an altitude of 7,028 meters on Mount Everest, powering a climbing team and delivering unwavering performance in the harshest conditions on earth. It’s also teeming with features. You get plenty of ports, including four AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two USB-C connections, and a car socket. The screen gives you a live status of everything, and the app lets you dig deeper into the controls. It even comes with an ambient light, which is pleasant for those dark camping trips. It’s not exactly light or small, but it is easy to take around in the trunk or carry for a bit, so it’s great for camping trips, picnics, or even backyard parties. Additionally, it is more affordable than most other high-end power stations, and you can often find it on sale.

JBL Charge 6: The best portable Bluetooth speaker

JBL Charge 6 IP68 • Customizable Sound • Long battery life MSRP: $199.00 The JBL Charge 6 is here, with some key upgrades. The JBL Charge 6 is new and improved with its upgraded durability, customizable sound, and longer battery life. See price at Amazon Positives IP68

IP68 Long Battery Life

Long Battery Life Durable Build Cons Playtime Boost kills sound quality

Playtime Boost kills sound quality Not backwards compatible with Party Boost

We’ve covered entertainment and power, so it’s time to set the mood with great sound for your tunes, movies, and more. If you’re looking to add a soundtrack to your next outdoor adventure, it will be hard to beat the long-awaited JBL Charge 6.

You don’t want to carry a huge boombox around the forest. This portable speaker is the perfect size at 9.0 x 3.9 x 3.7 inches. It’s not huge and heavy, but its higher output and general premium experience definitely make it better than smaller speakers.

JBL makes it easy to carry this speaker around, too. The handle can be used in two modes: as a loop or a handle. It’s also detachable.

It’s so good that our friends at SoundGuys.com also picked it as the top option on their list of the best Bluetooth speakers . It sounds great, and is super loud for its size. I did find that the mids are a bit on the darker side. While listening to Thunderstruck by AC/DC, I found that awesome backtrack electric guitar line a bit hard to distinguish. Thankfully, the app has a 7-band EQ to customize the sound profile to your liking.

Something else I found impressive was the 24-hour battery life. And you get some cool features, such as the ability to pair multiple speakers using Auracast. Just keep in mind that older JBL speakers don’t support the newer Auracast standard.

You don’t have to worry about dropping it, as it can handle 1-meter concrete drops. It’s very durable and also has an IP68 rating.

This speaker is an industry favorite with a strong following, so you really can’t go wrong with it.

Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L Electric Cooler: Buying ice is a thing of the past

Anker SOLIX Everfrost 2 40L 40L space for ample storage, no ice wasting space • Can cool and freeze • Long battery life, and expandable MSRP: $899.99 See price at Amazon Positives 40L space for ample storage, no ice wasting space

40L space for ample storage, no ice wasting space Can cool and freeze

Can cool and freeze Long battery life, and expandable

Long battery life, and expandable Various charging options

Various charging options Has a bunch of extra features Cons Expensive!

Expensive! Pretty large and heavy

Pretty large and heavy Stops working if tilted 30 degrees

We can’t forget about the most important part: refreshments. Let’s introduce you to the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L. This ain’t your grandpa’s cooler, it’s a modern, electric smart cooler!

It has a 40-liter capacity, which isn’t huge, but you must keep in mind that this is essentially a portable fridge. This means it needs no ice, so there is no wasted space. Every cubic inch can be filled with drinks and snacks.

The cooler operates on battery. It comes with a 288Wh one included, which offers up to 52 hours of battery life. That’s more than enough for most short camping trips, but you can actually double the battery life. It has a secondary battery slot, so you can buy a second unit and stick it in there. Furthermore, if you know it will be sunny, you can actually use Anker’s 100W solar panel to juice up.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L is really cool, both literally and figuratively. Its internal temperature can be set from -4°F (-20°C) to 68°F (20°C). Yes, this means it can actually work as a freezer. You can control everything using the physical controls or through the app, and it works over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

This thing is fantastic! It can be carried around using a handle that doubles as a little side table. For more table space, you can also buy a separate add-on table that attaches to the side, and it even has a bottle opener.

We know it’s a bit pricey, but it is such a nice upgrade from regular coolers. And if you need to justify the price, you can also use it as a full-time second fridge or freezer at home. That’s what I do!

Claymore Selene Lamp: Let there be light

Claymore Selene Lamp MSRP: $167.95 See price at Amazon Positives Long 55-hour battery life

Long 55-hour battery life Small and light

Small and light It's gorgeous!

It's gorgeous! Can charge other devices Cons Pricey

The outdoors can get really dark, and you need more light than what you’ll find on the Ampace Andes 1500 or inside the Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 40L. When looking at outdoor lighting, I consider three things: versatility, battery life, and portability. This is why I am a fan of the CLAYMORE Selene Lamp.

Just take a look at it! It looks like a classic lantern. And this little guy has an integrated battery that can last up to 55 hours on a full charge.

You’ll be able to use four light modes, and it has a 660-lumen brightness. It’s not quite as bright as a regular light bulb, but it will do great helping you find your way in a dark trail, or keeping the lights on inside a tent.

Using it is very simple. Just press the knob on top to turn it on, and keep pressing it to cycle through the modes. You can also turn the knob to increase or reduce the brightness.

It has a 6,700mAh battery, and get this: You can use it to charge other devices using the integrated USB port. It helps that it also looks gorgeous, with a charming blend of vintage style and modern function.

Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine: Make great coffee wherever you go

Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine MSRP: $149.99 See price at Amazon Positives Super portable

Super portable Makes espresso in minutes

Makes espresso in minutes Can use grinds and capsules Cons Short battery life if heating water

Short battery life if heating water Pricey

For every dark night, there is a brighter day, but I cannot start it without my coffee. The thing is, carrying so much stuff can be a hassle. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve done it before, but bringing my kettle, pour-over, and setting it all up outdoors isn’t exactly convenient.

With the Outin Nano Portable Espresso Machine, I can finally make great coffee wherever I go, and it all fits in a backpack drink holder.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It is battery-operated and can make about 3-5 espresso drinks on a full charge. Don’t get discouraged by its battery life, though, as that is only if it is also heating the water. It’s pretty much a small kettle, and those pull a lot of electricity. If you can heat the water separately, and the Outin Nano is only extracting coffee, it can make over 200 cups.

Those who prefer capsules will be able to use a separate attachment, which comes in the box. For coffee lovers who camp or travel, it’s a game-changer.

Shark FlexBreeze Fan: For those hot summer days

Shark FlexBreeze Fan MSRP: $199.99 See price at Amazon Positives Long 24 hour max battery life

Long 24 hour max battery life Has a remote

Has a remote Great design

Great design Works at home and on the go Cons Needs base to charge

Needs base to charge Pricey

When the sun rises and the day gets hotter, you’ll need something to cool you down. Let us introduce you to the Shark FlexBreeze Fan.

At first glance, it looks like a normal fan, but you can remove the fan part from the base, and it will continue working. This is because it has a battery that can keep it running for as long as 24 hours at its lowest speed.

The fan comes with a remote, which attaches magnetically to the back of the fan. This is excellent news, because I am always losing stuff like this. And the remote is tiny, so I have to keep a closer eye on where I leave it.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

My one gripe with the Shark FlexBreeze Fan is that you can only charge it using the base, so you will have to carry it with you if you think you need to recharge it during a trip. Otherwise, it is a great gadget.

The great news is that this is also one of those things that will work great when at home. Especially if you use it in your yard. And it comes with an InstaCool Mist Attachment. You can attach it to your faucet and have the fan throw mist at you.

Ready for your outdoor upgrade? With outdoor tech gear like this, you can watch TV under the stars, sip cold drinks, brew quality coffee, stay cool in hot summer days, and keep my surroundings lit long into the night. These are just a few of my favorite outdoor picks.

What would you take on your next adventure? Let us know in the comments!