5 of the best new Android apps you need to try this September

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games can be difficult, but I’m here to help. Each month, I draft a detailed list of the best new Android apps and games, and the September 2025 edition is here.

Find the best new Android apps and games you should try in September 2025 below.

Quasar Escape to the one place that hasn’t been corrupted by terrestrial news… spaaaaace!! Price: Free

Free Developer: Shashank Prasanna

There’s nothing I love more than a well-designed, single-purpose app, and Quasar is the latest example. This app is dedicated to providing the user with news about space, including details about upcoming missions to the cosmos, a dedicated AI platform to answer space-related questions, and direct access to NASA’s Picture of the Day catalogue.

Even if you aren’t a moonwalker, Quasar is beautifully designed. With clean lines, an easy theme switcher, and swift performance, I find it hard to fault. However, the Space Wiki feature — a search tunnel for space-related Wikipedia pages — regularly yielded no results for core topics like Mars, Uranus, and the Moon.

Nevertheless, Quasar is a great little app for enthusiasts or kids learning about the world beyond their world. I’m excited to see how this app progresses in the future.

Machinarium An adorable puzzle platformer set in a chaotic world of robots. Price: Free on Epic Games until September 4, and $6.99 thereafter

Free on Epic Games until September 4, and $6.99 thereafter Developer: Amanita Design

Machinarium is a gorgeously grungy and charming adventure puzzler in which you play a robot trying to save his beloved from a gang that kidnapped her. The story isn’t integral to the enjoyment of the title, but the rich world, cute characters, and relatively tricky puzzle mechanics are.

While the game is not new, it is free on the Epic Games Store and worth grabbing.

Cinematique For couch potatoes and cinephiles alike. Price: Free, in-app purchases from $0.99

Free, in-app purchases from $0.99 Developer: Cinematique

Cinematique is a really great app for cinephiles and couch potatoes. It doubles up as a database for shows and movies and a personal catalogue that allows users to keep track of the content they’re watching, want to watch, and probably should watch.

It includes a robust feature set, including a news breakdown, a personal tracking library, an excellent exploration feature that makes it easy to find new shows and movies, and a handful of AI recommendation smarts (if you’re willing to pay for them).

I haven’t used Cinematique nearly as much as I would want. It only just launched this weekend. However, the app shows plenty of promise and polish.

Google Journal Use the Pixel 10’s newest diary app on your Android phone. Price: Free

Free Developer: Google

Launched on the Pixel 10 series, Google Journal also functions on other Android devices if you’re willing to jump through a few hoops. I think it’s worth it, as the smart diary app offers a great experience if you’re looking to catalog your days.

Again, when installed on anything other than the Pixel 10, Journal lacks several features, including scant AI insight smarts. Nevertheless, you still get a decent number of pre-determined writing suggestions which I do appreciate.

If you need more convincing and an installation guide, I offer more intricate thoughts about the app running on my Galaxy S24 FE.

Chants of Sennaar Every scene a wallpaper. Price: Free, in-app purchases start at $9.99

Free, in-app purchases start at $9.99 Developer: Playdigious

Chants of Sennaar has an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam, and now, two years after its launch on PC and console, it’s available on Android.

The adventure puzzle game takes place in a rich, colorful world based on the story of Babel. Your goal, as you play as the Traveler, is to unite the various in-world factions who cannot seem to understand each other.

Naturally, the game is driven by its central narrative, and many of the puzzles hinge on your learned understanding of the various languages and writings in the game. You will encounter some physics challenges here and there, though.

Notably, Chants of Sennaar is free to play, but you must pay an unlock to complete it.

Have you stumbled across a new Android app or game that you think I missed? Let me know down in the comments below.

