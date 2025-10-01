5 of the best new Android apps you need to try this October

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is a difficult task, but I’m here to help. Each month, I detail a list of the best new Android apps and games, and the October 2025 edition is packed with plenty of new open source apps.

But let’s not waste any more time. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try this month.

Tomato My new favorite Pomodoro timer with Live Updates support. Price: Free

Free Developer: nsh07

The Pomodoro technique has become a core part of my daily productivity workflow, so finding an app to support this habit helps me stay focused and get things done. Currently, that app is Tomato.

This open source app, from the same developer as Wikireader, emphasizes its Material 3 Expressive design elements making it look right at home on a modern Android smartphone. I appreciate how easy it is to adjust focus and short and long breaks, especially since I utilize custom session lengths. A stats section helps me keep tabs on my productivity across the week.

Perhaps the cherry (or the cherry tomato?) on the cake is its support for Live Updates. Even if you navigate away from the app, you’ll see a countdown of your focus or break times in Android’s notification panel. It’s a small but useful little feature.

Eastern Exorcist Grab this beautiful side-scroller for free for a limited time. Price: Free on Epic Games until October 2

Free on Epic Games until October 2 Developer: Wildfire Game

As far as side-scrolling RPG titles go, Eastern Exorcist might be one of the most aesthetically attractive. It has hugely positive reviews on Steam and Google, but the reason for its inclusion on this list is that it’s free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store. How limited? The last day you can grab it without paying a cent is October 2. Get going!

Launched in 2020, the game follows the eponymous exorcist through a gorgeous fantasy world filled with demons. While parry-heavy side-scrollers can only get so engrossing, I was drawn in by the environments and the cutscenes that pay homage to Chinese art and theater. The abundance of enemy types and bosses also keeps the gameplay curve at a steady incline.

Lost Music A gorgeous offline music player that packs plenty of features. Price: Free

Free Developer: Sandile101G12B

With the rise of streaming services and the option to download those files, it’s rare for users to store music files for offline playback directly on their devices. However, there is still an abundance of Android music player apps that cater to those who prefer dipping into their personal libraries. The latest to enter the ring is Lost Music.

Stemming from a South African developer, Lost is a surprisingly feature-rich app given its relatively young age. It’s built to look, feel, and behave like other streaming platforms but caters exclusively to offline music playback. This includes a New Music Mix option that automatically builds a queue based on tracks in your library, a host of filter and search options, and plenty of visual tweaks, from themes to blur controls to options to download artist images. The app also supports lyrics and metadata display. It’s surprisingly stocky for its age.

Several things annoyed me about Lost, though, especially the barely visible heading font when using the lighter themes, but these are minor issues that’ll no doubt be ironed out in due time.

Lavender Photos An offline Android photo viewer with Immich backup and encrypted folder support. Price: Free

Free Developer: kaii-lb

Since I downloaded Focus Go as my primary offline image browser, I’ve felt little need to look elsewhere — that is, until Lavender came around. It’s not a particularly new app, having floated around GitHub for several months. However, it only recently reached stable status and adopted its current Material 3 Expressive-inspired outfit.

Lavender bills itself as a “no-nonsense” gallery app, and it more than lives up to that aim. The home screen looks and feels like your average gallery app, but the app also includes support for Immich backups, which negates the need to use the self-hosted app’s own product if you don’t like it. Lavender also packs practical features, like a favorites system, a secure folder for sensitive snaps, and a custom album creation feature. And, judging by the rate of development, I’d expect to see a lot more going forward.

Oniro What if Skyrim were a hack-and-slash? Price: Free to play, in-app purchases start at $0.49

Free to play, in-app purchases start at $0.49 Developer: Redeev

Finally, let’s end this month’s roundup with a new game. Oniro is a hack-and-slash-inspired RPG set in a fantasy world filled with hordes of monsters, ruins, and plenty of interesting attacks.

This isn’t a game I’d usually swing for, but this does scratch a weird Skyrim itch for me. I’m unsure if it’s the abundant use of dark, dreary colors or the vast number of dungeons available to explore. I also appreciate the game’s offline support, allowing me to button-mash on my own time away from my Wi-Fi network.

That’s it for the October 2025 roundup of the best new Android apps and games! Have you discovered any apps that you want to mention or think that I should check out? Please drop a line in the comments below.

