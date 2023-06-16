The best Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) cases you can buy

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Now being just a year old, there is a larger selection of cases available for the Moto G 5G (2022) than for the latest Moto G (2023), meaning you have more options to style your Motorola phone. Be it rugged protection or something slim with versatility, we’ve rounded up the best Moto G 5G cases for every use case.

The best Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) cases:

Motorola Moto G 5G Protective case

Amazon

You rarely have to worry about a case being the right fit for your phone when the same manufacturer makes it. Motorola’s own protective case has a simple design that snuggly wraps the Moto G 5G in shock-absorbing TPU material to protect it from six ft drops. It comes in various colors, including Black, Daybreak, Dusk Blue, Emerald, Living Coral, and Marsala, so you have plenty of hues to choose from.

Otterbox Commuter Series Lite case

Amazon

From one of the leading legacy phone case manufacturers, Otterbox, the commuter series lite case stands out for its slim form factor and substantial protection. The case’s dual-component design has a soft inner slipcover that absorbs shocks from drops, while the tough outer shell of polycarbonate guards against scratches and scrapes. Moreover, the raised edges around the screen and rear camera ensure that placing your Moto G 5G face up or down doesn’t scuff up its glossy finish. Available in Black or Maven Way.

Cresee Clear Cover case

Amazon

Cresee’s Clear cover case is a solid choice for those who want to shield their Moto G 5G while still showing off its original aesthetic. The transparent TPU case is remarkably slim, ensuring no added heft to your device, and the corners give you some extra padding in case your phone tumbles out of your pocket. Plus, the case’s flexibility makes it convenient to remove if you need to clean or swap it with another case.

Poetic Revolution

Amazon

While the name is certainly a bit out there, the case will keep your phone secure and locked up tight. With complete coverage for your Moto G 5G, including a front screen protector, this case’s military-grade protection provides peace of mind knowing your phone can handle drops at any angle. But the added kickstand makes it all the more useful, so you can leave your phone in landscape or portrait orientations to watch videos or make calls hands-free.

BNIUT Dual Layer Shockproof case

Amazon

This case stands out as one of the most affordable options for Moto G 5G 2022, and it’s certainly worth your investment. The case boasts robust construction with military-grade shock absorption and elevated edges for all-around protection. A textured back enhances the grip, and as a bonus, it comes with a complimentary screen protector.

Pushimei for Motorola Moto G

Amazon

This budget-friendly, rugged Pushimei case is sort of a mix of the previous two cases. This sturdy case boasts elevated edges and fortified corners for enhanced protection with some sections of textured grip. It includes two screen protectors in the package and has a versatile ring on the back that doubles as a kickstand and a phone holder.

Suanpot Wallet case

Amazon

Wallet cases are perfect for those who prefer not to lug around hefty wallets in addition to their phones. If combining the two sounds good to you, consider the Suanpot case for Moto G 5G. This case does more than safeguard your device against nicks and scratches; it has an internal pocket for storing cash and three card slots to stash your ID, credit cards, or bus passes. According to the manufacturer, it’s equipped with RFID scanner protection, providing an extra layer of security against digital theft.

Warsia for Moto G 5G

Amazon

As an everyday case that’s reliable and sturdy, Wasia’s case for the Moto G 5G is a sleek option. Although it’s only $10, it features two layers of protection that are SGS drop-certified. It also has some ergonomic grips to fit comfortably in your hand and raised bezels to protect the screen and camera lens in case it accidentally leaves it.

That’s it for our list of the best Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) cases. Whether your priority is style, functionality, or rugged protection, all the cases listed here will help enhance your device’s longevity, aesthetics, and overall usability.

