Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Is the new improved?

Motorola’s Moto G Stylus is one of the few remaining affordable smartphones with a built-in stylus pen, but there are some significant differences between the 2023 and 2022 models. Whether you are looking for a new phone or wondering if it’s worth the upgrade, here’s everything you need to know about how the Moto G Stylus 2022 vs 2023 compares.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: At a glance

Here's a quick look at how the Moto G Stylus 2022 vs Moto G Stylus 2023 shape up: The Moto G Stylus 2023 is $100 cheaper than the 2022 model.

The Moto G Stylus 2023 supports faster charging.

The Moto G Stylus 2023 has stereo speakers.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 has a more versatile camera system

The Moto G Stylus 2022 has more memory and storage.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 has a more powerful processor.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Specs

Moto G Stylus 2022 Moto G Stylus 2023 Display

Moto G Stylus 2022 6.8-inch IPS LCD

(2,460 x 1,080)

90Hz refresh rate

Moto G Stylus 2023 6.5-inch IPS LCD

(720 x 1,600)

90Hz refresh rate

Processor

Moto G Stylus 2022 MediaTek Helio G88

Moto G Stylus 2023 MediaTek Helio G85

Memory / Storage

Moto G Stylus 2022 6GB RAM / 128GB

Expandable up to 512GB

Moto G Stylus 2023 4GB RAM / 64GB

Expandable up to 1TB

Power

Moto G Stylus 2022 5,000mAh battery

10W wired charging

Moto G Stylus 2023 5,000mAh battery

15W wired charging

Cameras

Moto G Stylus 2022 Rear:

- 50MP wide (0.64μm, ƒ1.9)

- 8MP ultrawide (1.12μm, ƒ2.2, 118-degree FoV)

- 2MP depth (1.75μm, ƒ2.4)



Front:

- 16MP wide (1.0μm, ƒ2.2)



Video:

1080p at 30/60fps

Moto G Stylus 2023 Rear:

-50MP wide (0.64µm, f/1.8)

-2MP macro (f/2.4)



Front:

-8MP wide (1.12µm, f/2.0)



Video:

1080p at 30/60fps

Audio

Moto G Stylus 2022 Mono speaker

Dolby Atmos

Two microphones

3.5mm headphone jack

Moto G Stylus 2023 Dual stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

Two microphones

3.5mm headphone jack

Software

Moto G Stylus 2022 Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12)

MyUX

Moto G Stylus 2023 Android 13 (upgradable to Android 14)

MyUX

Connectivity

Moto G Stylus 2022 Wi-Fi 802.11

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C 2.0

Moto G Stylus 2023 Wi-Fi 802.11

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C 2.0

Durability

Moto G Stylus 2022 Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

Water-repellant design

Moto G Stylus 2023 Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

Water-repellant design

Dimensions and weight

Moto G Stylus 2022 170.21 x 75.90 x 9.45mm

216g

Moto G Stylus 2023 162.9 x 74.1 x 9.2 mm

195 g

Colors

Moto G Stylus 2022 Metallic Rose, Twilight Blue

Moto G Stylus 2023 Midnight Blue, Rose Gold

In box

Moto G Stylus 2022 Phone, charger, USB cable, SIM tool, Quick start guide.

Moto G Stylus 2023 Phone, USB cable, SIM tool, Quick start guide.



The running theme with the Moto G Stylus 2023 is that it has trimmed down on several specs from the 2022 version to offer a more budget-friendly price tag. It has a smaller, lower-resolution display with the same refresh rate, less internal memory, and storage (although the expandable storage is larger), and an older, less powerful processor. There’s no longer a wall charger in the box, but it does support slightly faster charging speeds. It also houses better stereo speakers than 2022’s single mono speakers.

Regarding software support, the Moto G Stylus 2022 stopped with Android 12, while the 2023 model comes with Android 13 and will be upgradable to 14. Neither phone supports NFC, so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want to make contactless payments. Additionally, if you want 5G connectivity, look to the Moto G Stylus 2022 5G.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Size comparison

Moto G Stylus 2023 in-hand Moto G Stylus 2022 in-hand

The Moto G Stylus 2023 is much smaller than the 2022 model, but that isn’t a bad thing. With a 6.8-inch display, the Moto G Stylus 2022 was taller than your typical large phones, such as the Google Pixel 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Unfortunately, that size entailed thicker bezels and was nearly impossible to use with one hand.

The Moto G Stylus 2023 was a case of less is more. With a display shrunken to 6.5 inches, it is much more manageable to hold and has smaller bezels. It also ditches the glossy plastic back of the previous model for a far less fingerprint-prone matte finish that looks a little more stylish. In terms of weight, the 2023 model is also lighter at 195g than the 2022, which weighed 216g.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Camera

Moto G Stylus 2023 camera Moto G Stylus 2022 rear cameras

The Moto G Stylus 2022 had a pretty decent camera rig. The rear sported a 50MP wide, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. They delivered decent shots when given ample light. The front side saw a 16MP camera with some rather aggressive beauty filters but, once disabled, delivered passable selfies, if not a bit soft.

Unfortunately, the Moto G Stylus 2023 cameras took a big hit. It still sports the 50MP wide camera that snaps decently detailed pics, but it replaced the ultrawide and depth sensors for a 2MP macro, which is pretty much useless. Two megapixels simply aren’t enough to get clear images, even when up close. The front side sported an 8MP camera, but it has larger pixels than the 2022 model 16MP camera, so it wasn’t as big of a downgrade as it may seem, and the portrait mode delivers some flashy selfies.

1x wide of a classic car 2023 1x wide of blue truck 2022

The 2023 model also has a new Spot Color mode which lets you select one color in the frame and turn everything else black and white, but it isn’t always perfect. There are a few gesture controls for the front side, too, such as taking a picture as soon as the camera detects someone smiling. As for video recording, both phones max out at 1080p at 30 or 60fps, which is pretty average for the price point.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Battery and charging The Moto G Stylus 2022 and 2023 have the same 5,000mAh battery. However, the 2023 model supports slightly faster wired charging at 15W compared to the 2022’s 10W speeds. That means it will take the former about just under two hours to fully charge while the latter will take over two hours.

Both phones have a pretty great battery life, lasting through two days of use. Neither phone has wireless charging, but that’s to be expected at this price.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Price

Moto G Stylus 2023: Starts at $199.99 Moto G Stylus 2022: Starts at $299.99

The Moto G Stylus 2022 was released in February 2022 for $299.99. The Moto G Stylus 2023 launched over a year later, in May 2023, for $100 less at $199.99. Both phones are available worldwide directly from Motorola or local carriers.

While the Moto G Stylus 2022 had a higher list price when it launched, it is currently on sale from Motorola in the US for only $169.99, making it cheaper than the latest Moto G Stylus.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 vs Moto G Stylus 2023: Which should you buy?

Moto G Stylus 2023 Moto G Stylus 2022

All in all, both phones are decent options to get an affordable phone with a built-in stylus. However, the 2022 model offers more value for the money, especially since it’s currently on sale for less. Sure, the latest 2023 edition has a more stylish form factor and faster charging. But with last year’s model, you get more memory and storage, a higher resolution display, a better processor, and a more versatile rear camera rig while saving yourself $30.

The 2022 model offers more value for the money, especially on sale.

Alternatively, if you are willing to forgo the stylus or pick up a third-party pen, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G ($199.99 at Amazon) is a compelling alternative. It has a superior processor, sharper display, NFC support, and a much longer update commitment of two full Android versions and four years of security patches compared to Motorola’s one Android update and two security patches. Alternatively, it’s worth waiting for the soon-to-release Moto G 5G (2023) for only $50 more. It will pack the same 5,000mAh battery and 15W wired charging, adding 5G connectivity, superior processing power, and a 120Hz refresh rate with a Full HD+ display.

FAQs

Does the Moto G Stylus have wireless charging? No, neither the Moto G Stylus 2022 nor 2023 models support wireless charging.

Does the Moto G Stylus have NFC? No, neither the Moto G Stylus 2022 or 2023 models support NFC for contactless payments.

Is the Moto G Stylus waterproof? Both the Moto G Stylus 2022 and 2023 models have a water-repellent coating, but they are not waterproof.