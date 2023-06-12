The best cases for the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The latest midrange device from Motorola, The Moto G 5G (2023), offers an affordable 5G experience complimented by a great battery life, a solid primary camera, and a sharp display. Even though it’s a budget-friendly device, it’s still an investment worth protecting, which you’ll need the right case for. We’ve rounded up the best Moto G 5G cases to help you save time.

The best Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) cases:

Editor’s note: We will update this list of the best Motorola Moto G (2023) cases as more become available. We also have the best cases for the Moto G Play (2023)

Motorola textured protective case

Amazon

Motorola’s official case offers a textured backside, making it easier to grip the phone. It also features a rugged, shock-resistant build to help withstand drops without being too bulky. It comes in three colors, and you can rest assured that the case will fit the exact dimensions of the Moto G (2023).

OtterBox Commuter Series Lite case

Amazon

OtterBox is one of the most trustworthy names regarding drop protection. This solid case has a soft inside and a hard outside to help absorb impacts while keeping a low profile. It comes in both black and green and with OtterBox’s lifetime warranty.

JXVM dual-layer case with screen protector

Amazon

Most of us will buy a screen protector separately to go with a case, so why not get a protective case that already has one built-in? The JXVM for Moto G 5G (2023) comes with a tempered glass screen protector that fits snugly into the dual-layered case, so you don’t have to worry about aligning it straight. The backside also features military-grade protection and rubber grips around the side to keep your phone from slipping out of hand. It also comes in a variety of bright colors.

Cresee clear case

Amazon

If you like having a transparent case that doesn’t cover your phone, the Cresee clear case is a great option. It’s flexible, easy to slip in or off, fits snugly with precise port cutouts, and features raised edges to protect the camera/screen from scratches.

HAOTP PU Leather Wallet Case

Amazon

Not many wallets or folio cases are available for the Moto G 5G (2023) yet, but the HAOTP PU case is one of the best so far, so long as you don’t mind the butterfly pattern design. It features three card slots, a magnetic clip, a kickstand for watching movies, and a wrist strap to carry your phone.

Poetic Revolution rugged case

Amazon

Poetic Revolution is known for making rugged cases with heavy-duty protection for your Moto G 5G. This one adheres to the military durability standards and adds 20ft drop protection. You also get a built-in stand that doubles as a grip and a front-frame screen guard. It may be bulky, but nothing will damage your phone.

That’s it for our list of the best cases for the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023). Be sure to check back as more cases are released for an up-to-date selection.

FAQs

Will a Moto G 5G case fit a Moto G Stylus 5G? No, a Moto G 5G case won’t fit a Moto G Stylus 5G because the two models have different dimensions, and button placements.

Does the Moto G 5G need a screen protector? The Moto G 5G (2023) has a basic glass screen, so a screen protector would be a good idea. It’s a small investment that can guard against deeper scratches and cracks from accidental drops.

