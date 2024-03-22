5 best moon phase apps and moon calendar apps for Android

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

The moon captivates the attention of many people. Whether you’re an amateur astronomer, a nature enthusiast, or simply someone captivated by the moon’s beauty, there’s a convenient way to stay in tune with its phases with the help of your phone. The Android offers many moon phase and calendar apps that make lunar tracking easy. They let you know when the moon is waxing or waning, full or new and other information about the moon. Here are the best moon phase apps and moon calendar apps for Android.

1Weather Price: Free / $1.99

1Weather is among the best weather apps out there. It features a current temperature, a daily forecast, a day forecast, a 12-week forecast, a weather radar, and plenty of other valuable features. One of its more unique features is moon phases. The app tells you the moon’s phases, the subsequent two phases, and their dates. It also shows you the moon’s degrees over the next ten days. Its above-average weather functionality makes it a nice one-two punch for moon phase fans. However, one downside of the app is that the notifications of the app get really annoying and many people have been complaining about it.

1Weather is just one perfect example. There are plenty of other great weather apps out there, and many of them also have moon phases.

Daff Moon Phase Price: Free / Up to $9.99

Daff Moon Phase is a better moon phase and moon calendar app. It features the current moon phase and a complete moon phase calendar, full information about lunar eclipses, solar eclipses, day length, sun rise and set times, and more. The app has five widgets, customizable push notifications, and info about the eight major planets. The app is entirely free with no advertising. The in-app purchases are optional donations.

Google Search / Google Assistant Price: Free

Google Assistant and Google Now are helpful for so many things. As it turns out, moon phases are one of them. You ask Google Assistant about moon phases, eclipses, predictions, and other stuff. The app handles most, if not all, of those requests with aplomb. It won’t give you in-depth knowledge of other moon phase apps or moon calendar apps. However, it’s great if you want to check it out occasionally. It’s also totally free and available on almost every Android device.

My Moon Phase Price: Free / $1.99

My Moon Phase is easily one of the better moon phase apps. This one shows you the current moon phase, a calendar of the upcoming moon phases, moonrise and moonset times, golden and blue hour times, and many extras. It even comes with some fundamental weather features like cloud cover. That way, you can plan your moon-viewing experiences properly. Even the UI is a little bit better than most. The free version contains everything but also has ads. The full version has no ads.

Phases of the Moon Price: Free / Up to $1.99

Phases of the Moon is a more popular moon calendar and moon phase app. It includes all the basic features, including moon phase, a moon calendar, moonrise and set times, and more. This one also has a 3D simulation made by NASA, an interactive and educational moon map, and even a live wallpaper. This one is excellent for educational value, especially for kids. It’s free with advertising. The full version is $1.99 as an in-app purchase and removes ads.

