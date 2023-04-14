The best wireless chargers for your iPhone

That brand-new, shiny, new iPhone will need a daily recharge, and most of us don’t like dealing with cables. This is why today we’re looking into the best wireless chargers for iPhone users.

It’s common to see Android devices skimping out on wireless charging when the manufacturer deems it worth it. That is an issue Apple users haven’t had to deal with for a long time.

All iPhones released since 2017, starting with the iPhone 8 series, come with Qi wireless charging. This includes the cheaper 2020 and 2022 iPhone SE variants. This means that, unless you have a really old iPhone, you can take advantage of wireless charging. With that in mind, let’s jump right to the details.

Editor’s note: Thanks to the implementation of MagSafe technologies, plenty of power banks now charge iPhones with MagSafe support wirelessly. We won’t be including those here, as we have a dedicated guide for iPhone portable chargers. This list only includes traditional wireless chargers.

Buying the right wireless charger for iPhone There are a few things you should consider when choosing the right wireless charger for iPhone. Let’s go over some key factors to look into. Does your iPhone support MagSafe?: MagSafe is Apple’s wireless charging solution. It makes it so that accessories, including wireless chargers, can attach magnetically to the back of an iPhone. Aside from the magnetic convenience, it also happens to charge faster at 15W. Most recent iPhones are limited to only 7.5W wireless charging when not using MagSafe. MagSafe is officially supported by all iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series handsets. If you have one of those, we recommend you go with a MagSafe wireless charger. That said, some companies now offer magnetic adapters, which you can use in any non-MagSafe devices that support Qi wireless charging.

Apple MagSafe Charger: The best of the best

David Imel / Android Authority

Nothing beats using an Apple accessory if you’re an iPhone user. Though a bit expensive, we’ve always had a great experience with Apple’s own accessories. Its products are simple and nicely designed. And you know Apple will have your back with its excellent warranties and customer service.

The Apple MagSafe Charger is a small plate that attaches to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone. On the other end, you’ll find a USB-C connector, which you’ll need to provide a power brick for. According to Apple, this power adapter should be able to provide at least 20W.

As expected, it can charge your device at 15W, and the cable measures one meter in length. It’s a beauty to use, and it makes it easy to dump that Lightning connector, at least until it’s replaced by USB-C.

It’s specifically made for MagSafe devices, which right now include all variants of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series. Of course, it’s also a Qi-certified charger, which means you can use it with any phone that supports Qi wireless charging. This includes all iPhones since the iPhone 8 series, the last two iPhone SE versions, and some other Apple accessories. It just won’t charge them as fast, and the magnetic alignment will not work efficiently.

Pros Nice and solid design

Easy to use

Attaches magnetically to MagSafe-supported iPhones Cons A bit pricey

It doesn’t come with a power adapter

Are you looking for other recommendations? While the Apple MagSafe Charger is our top recommendation, keep reading below for additional choices worth considering.

Other products worth considering

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: The second best, with two charging pads

If you still want to stick with official Apple products, and need to charge more than just your phone, the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is the next best product in this list of the best wireless chargers for iPhone users.

The unit offers a couple of charging pads. The main one is meant for your iPhone, but you can really use it with any Qi-compatible device. The second one is intended for accessories. It is smaller and can flip up to accommodate Apple Watch users. The whole unit can also fold in half for easy portability.

While very well-made, convenient, and functional, the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger has some downsides. For starters, its max charging speeds are slightly lower at 14W. You will need a 27W adapter to charge at those speeds. By the way, this adapter won’t be included. The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger only comes with a USB-C to Lightning one-meter cable.

This is also one of the pricier options on this list at $129 MSRP. As much as we like the product, we think some of you may prefer to pay less or get more for your money from another manufacturer. It’s still a great wireless charger for iPhone, though. And we know it’s nice to stick with Apple products.

Pros Can charge two devices at once

The second pad flips up to accommodate an Apple Watch

Very nice design and portable form factor Cons Expensive

Charging speeds are slightly slower at 14W

It doesn’t come with a power adapter

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad: The best for charging many devices

Apple accessories are great and all, but let’s start moving into other manufacturers, as they have a lot to offer. You can find plenty of great wireless chargers for iPhone, and the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad is definitely one of them.

This unit looks great and is designed magnificently. It comes with three wireless charging padsOne of them is meant for your iPhone, another for AirPods, and the third one flips up to work perfectly with an Apple Watch.

This one makes no compromises, either. It can charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhones at 15W, and it also supports fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra.

Belkin is so sure of its product, that it provides a two-year warranty, as well as a connected equipment warranty of up to $2,500. To top things off, it actually comes with a 40W AC adapter capable of charging at full speeds with all charging pads! It’s not cheap at $149.99 MSRP, though.

Pros Can charge three devices at once

The third pad flips up to accommodate an Apple Watch

Very nice design and build quality

It comes with a 40W AC adapter

15W max speeds

Awesome warranty Cons Expensive

Not very portable

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand: The best wireless charging stand for multiple devices

Charging pads are nice, but I know I prefer a charging stand. Belkin has another absurdly long named, but great product that is definitely one of the best wireless chargers for iPhone. Let us introduce you to the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand.

This one uses MagSafe to hold your iPhone in place magnetically, so we definitely won’t recommend this one to people who don’t have MagSafe-compatible phones. If you do, though, you can enjoy magnetically attaching and charging your phone while keeping it propped up for easy viewing and operation.

It can also charge your iPhone at up to 15W, and supports fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra. And just like the other Belkin option above, the company offers a two-year and connected equipment warranty up to $2,500. The recommended AC adapter is included.

The only bad news is that the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand is just as expensive as its brother at $149.99 MSRP.

If you don’t want to pay that much, or don’t need a third charging pad, you can also go for the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand, which has one less charging pad and costs $99.99.

Pros Can charge three devices at once

Very nice design and build quality

15W max speeds

It comes with its AC adapter

Awesome warranty Cons Expensive

Not very portable

Google Pixel Stand: The best traditional wireless charger for iPhone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If your iPhone doesn’t have MagSafe support and you want a wireless charging stand instead of a pad, you’ll have to go with a traditional Qi wireless charging stand. Our very favorite one is the second-generation Google Pixel Stand.

It comes with a minimalistic design that goes very well with Apple’s simple aesthetics, and it won’t look bad in any environment. In fact, it’s so simple some of you may dislike it. My colleague, Robert Triggs, mentions in our Pixel Stand review that it has an “uninspired design.”

You won’t be able to charge at the max 23W the Pixel Stand can achieve with Pixel phones, but it supports 15W for Qi EPP-compatible phones and 10W charging for other Qi devices. This is enough for iPhones, as they top off at 7.5W Qi charging.

The unit has an active fan for cooling devices. You also get a 1.5M USB-C cable and a 30W power adapter. It’s pretty expensive at $79 MSRP, but it’s definitely one of the best wireless chargers for iPhone devices with no MagSafe compatibility. Additionally, it can be a nice keeper if you ever decide to move away from Apple.

Pros Good-looking, clean design

It comes with an active cooling fan

Stand mode keeps you productive while charging Cons A Bit expensive

It will charge your iPhone at 7.5W at most

Check out our full review to learn more about the Google Pixel Stand.

mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount: The best car wireless charger for iPhone

MagSafe technology opened the doors to more wireless charging possibilities. These require nothing to hold the phone, as they attach magnetically. This means wireless chargers for iPhone can be much more compact, and we can now more easily put them in smaller spaces, such as a car.

Take a look at the Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount. It is small, attaches to your vehicle vents, and can power your MagSafe-compatible iPhone at 15W. And while this is a MagSafe first product, it is made to work with any Qi-enabled smartphone. The package comes with a magnetic adapter you can attach to the back of the phone. This will ensure any phone locks into place magnetically when used with the Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount.

What’s best, the wireless charging puck can be removed from the vent mount, and you can continue using it as a regular wireless charger wherever you take it. And mophie also sells other charging products you can attach the puck to.

The mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount isn’t exactly cheap at $49.99 MSRP, but it’s not a horribly overpriced product either. Especially considering everything it has to offer.

Pros Very nice design and portable form factor

You can remove the charging puck and use it elsewhere

Works with MagSafe and any other Qi-enabled phone Cons Still a bit pricey

Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger: The best for portability and fun design

Isn’t it gorgeous? The Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger waltzes into our list of the best wireless chargers for iPhone with glory. For starters, it is very reasonably priced at $79.99 MSRP, which is pretty affordable for what the product offers.

This charger is very nicely designed, with a body that’s 40% smaller than a standard soda can. The top part can flip up to accomplish up to 60-degree viewing angles. This is where you can attach your iPhone in any orientation you prefer. When flipped up, another area for charging your earbuds is revealed.

It comes with a 20W charger and its USB-C cable. You’ll want to use these to achieve max speeds. That takes us to the one major downside the Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger suffers from. It can only charge devices at 7.5W, and the earbuds section can reach 5W.

As you can see, it comes in some pretty fun colors. These include the traditional black and white, but the more playful ones are blue and purple.

The company also offers the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe if you want something more capable. It costs much more, but has a third charging pad for your Apple Watch, supports 15W charging, and is just as portable. It only comes in black, though.

Pros Really nice and portable design

Fun color options

You can charge your phone and earbuds simultaneously

It comes with recommended charger and cable Cons It charges slowly at 7.5W

OtterBox Folding Stand for MagSafe Charger: The best stand if you already have an Apple MagSafe Charger

If you already have an official Apple MagSafe Charger, you may not need to buy another of the best wireless chargers for iPhone. You can add an accessory to turn it into a more functional stand. The OtterBox Folding Stand for MagSafe Charger can accomplish this with a MagSafe Charger slot and cable channels.

The unit is made of polycarbonate, aluminum, and rubber. It is designed very nicely, too. The hinge can adapt viewing angles to your preference, and you can place the phone in both portrait and landscape orientation. Because the unit can fold at will, it’s also a very portable stand you can throw in any bag or pocket.

Pros Nice-looking, resistant design

Super portable

Hinge makes it easy to adjust viewing angles Cons Apple MagSafe Charger is not included

FAQs

How fast can I wirelessly charge my iPhone? MagSafe-compatible iPhones can charge at up to 15W, given that the charger supports it. All variants of the iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series support MagSafe.

How fast can I wirelessly charge my iPhone without MagSafe? Most of the more modern iPhones with no MagSafe support still have Qi wireless charging. To be exact, All iPhones since the iPhone 8 series have Qi compatibility. These also include the 2020 and 2022 iPhone SE handsets. Most of these charge at up to 7.5W using Qi.

Can I use a MagSafe charger with other Qi phones? MagSafe wireless chargers also work with Qi technology. This means they will essentially work on other devices. The difference is that the magnetic feature won’t be as efficient. This is fine for something like a charging pad, which you can easily lay a phone over to charge it. Some accessories, like wireless charging stands, need that magnetic force to hold the iPhone, though.