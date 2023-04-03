The best Apple iPad Air cases (4th & 5th gen.)

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

If you’re invested in the Apple ecosystem, there’s a good chance you have an iPad Air. Since its design overhaul in 2020, the iPad Air has become one of the best-value tablets on the market. It isn’t priced in the high-end segment but offers just as premium an experience. Its sleek design, gorgeous display, snappy performance, and battery life are all best-in-class. Now, though it is designed well, the tablet isn’t indestructible. As such, you should encase it in something that will protect it long-term. Let’s review some of the best iPad Air cases you can buy.

OtterBox Defender

Harder polycarbonate outer shell and softer inner lining

Built-in screen protector Built-in device stand

Port covers guard against dust, dirt, and debris

OtterBox is one of the biggest manufacturers of mobile device and tablet cases. The Defender case for the iPad Air features a protective multi-layer design: an inner shell, outer slipcover, built-in screen protector, and shield stand. If you have this on your device when it slips from your grasp, there is very little likelihood that the device itself will see significant damage. Also featuring Apple Pen storage and port covers, this is one of the best cases you can get for your iPad Air today.

UAG Metropolis SE

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Folio design works with auto wake/sleep Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Compatible with Apple Pencil pairing and charging

Urban Armor Gear is famous for its rugged, heavy-duty cases. With the Metropolis SE, you get military-grade impact protection in a relatively slim, lightweight form factor. The auto-wake/sleep cover doubles as an adjustable stand, and the case also features Apple Pen storage. This premium case does it all, and will inspire confidence whenever you take your tablet with you.

Spigen Urban Fit

Fabric material makes gripping the case easy

Full support for Apple Pencil charging Easy access to fingerprint sensor

Cover has secondary functionality as a tablet stand

Spigen is one of the biggest names in the mobile case industry. Though it may not offer the most drop protection, the Spigen Urban Fit case is a fantastic find. It is aesthetically pleasing, drawing many obvious design cues from Apple’s own proprietary smart covers. Implementing high-quality soft knitted fabric material, it offers a premium, grippy feel in hand. It also provides mild drop protection with its soft TPU inner lining.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Shock-absorbing dual-layer design

Air Cushion Technology provides enhanced impact protection Built-in Apple Pen storage

Built-in kickstand

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is one of the best heavy-duty cases available for the iPad Air. Its rugged, shock-absorbent design will ensure your device’s safety if you happen to accidentally drop it. Furthermore, it has a built-in section for the Apple Pen that allows it to charge when connected. It also has a built-in kickstand for when you want to sit back, relax, and enjoy some media.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro

Sleek, carbon fiber detailing

Apple Pencil storage and functionality built-in Cover folds to prop up the case at different angles

Air Cushion Technology in all corners

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is a staple option in the case world. With a version available for almost all major devices, it’s no surprise that the matte black, carbon fiber case is available for one of Apple’s most successful devices. It features precise cutouts for everything, from ports to volume buttons to the Apple Pencil — which it also has a designated storage holder for. This is the perfect blend of minimalism, practicality, and protection.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro

Dedicated Apple Pencil holder that supports connectivity and charging

Air Cushion Technology implemented for shock-absorption Cover doubles as a stand

Auto wake and sleep enabled by magnetic closure

If maintaining your iPad Air’s original look is important to you, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro is a great clear case. Design and functionality-wise, this case nails it all. It also has Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology built in to cushion your device from all kinds of impact.

Poetic Lumos X

Raised bezels around screen and camera

Slim profile

Affordable Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Folio case cover that doubles as a stand

Poetic‘s Lumos X case is simple, practical, and allows your iPad Air’s original design to shine. This folio case is primarily crafted of clear TPU, which is soft and will absorb moderate shock from drops. The cutouts are implemented precisely, so you can always access the necessary ports and buttons.

Poetic TurtleSkin

Affordable

Made of soft, non-toxic silicone

Turtle shell design on the back offers enhanced grip Material thickness helps resist drop impact

Raised heat vents help keep the device from overheating

The Poetic TurtleSkin case for the iPad Air is the go-to option if you’re looking for a kid-friendly case. This case employs soft, non-toxic silicone, so you don’t need to worry about kids injuring themselves with the tablet. The thickness of the material will also inspire confidence when it comes to accidental device drops. When you consider its low price, this is easily one of the best iPad Air cases you can get.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

Multi-layered design features polycarbonate and TPU

Raised edges around the screen and camera

Features port covers Built-in screen protector

Built-in kickstand

Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Supcase‘s Unicorn Beetle Pro case for the iPad Air is rugged, durable, and features Apple Pencil storage. It covers your entire tablet from front to back, meaning that whatever angle you drop it at, it will be protected. Featuring unbending polycarbonate and shock-absorbing TPU, this case will satisfy all needs if you’re looking for something extremely protective.

Zugu Case

Five feet of drop protection backed by warranty

Free iPad repairs: Zugu Case covers all AppleCare+ repair costs

Eight-angle magnetic stand 10% of all profits go to charity

Works with the Apple Pen

The Zugu Case for the iPad Air is an extremely popular option because the company will cover all repair costs if your iPad Air is damaged. They are so confident in their product that they offer free 30-day returns and a two-year warranty.

In terms of the product itself, it’s quality. The magnetic cover can attach to different metal surfaces and acts as an eight-angle magnetic stand. It’s durable and protective, and it also has built-in Apple Pencil support. It’s very easy to see why so many people are loving Zugu Case.

