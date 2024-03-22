10 best icon packs for Android (by developer)

Icon packs are one of the most popular methods of customization. Most mainstream third-party launchers support them, providing a cheap and unique way to customize your device. Plus, there are hundreds upon hundreds to choose from. When we first thought about making this list, we considered doing individual icon packs. Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately), there are too many good ones out there.

We decided instead to list developers of icon packs rather than individual icon packs. This isn’t like most app genres where you get ten or 15 good ones, and then the quality dips significantly; there are dozens, if not hundreds, of good icon packs. Thus, we encourage readers to drop their favorite icon packs in the comments and keep the list going for future readers. Here are the best icon packs for Android. There are some excellent one-offs as well, including Spendid and Delta. Plus, you can find some great icon packs from GSeth here.

Also, Android 13 natively includes icon theming. If you need something simple that goes with your background, you may get away with using the OS’s native theming capabilities to theme your icons. Read more about that here.

The best icon packs for Android

Benas Norgelas-Dzimidas Price: Free / Up to $1.99 each

Benas Dzimidas has a variety of good icon packs. Some of the more popular ones include Rondo, Voxel, Lai, Elta, and Lux. There are many others to choose from as well. Benas Dzimidas icon packs typically feature clean, colorful designs with flat graphics and various icon shapes. Lux works outstanding with dark themes (great for OLED devices), while Rondo works well to replace the stock Material Design style icons on a Pixel phone. Voxel, Elta, Circulus, and Folium are also very good-looking. Most of the icon packs are either free or require a small charge. We didn’t see anything that costs more than $1.99.

Edzon Diaz icon packs Price: $0.99-$1.49 each

Edzon Diaz is another icon pack developer with a few decent icon packs. They include Linebit, Linebit Light, Linebit SE, Bixpic, and Simplit. The Linebit series is a minimal set of icons that work well with solid color wallpapers. The regular Linebit series is quite colorful, while the Light and SE versions are white and purple. Simplit and Bixpic are full-style icons with colorful designs. They should work well with most themes, and they’re relatively inexpensive.

Göktuğ ULAŞ Price: Free / Usually around $1.99

Göktuğ ULAŞ is another developer with a bunch of icon packs. Most of Göktuğ’s work sticks to the established norm (flat style, round icons) with various flair or additions to achieve a different look. That includes the Graby, Mellow Dark, Rugos (our favorite), Olmo, and Yomira. The most interesting-looking one of the bunch is Flax. It features rectangular shapes that you don’t see very often. All of the packs feature thousands of icons, Muzei support, and more. They’re also fairly cheap.

Indigo Madina Price: Free / Up to $1.99

Indigo Madina has a few really decent icon packs. There aren’t many similarities between them, and there are about half a dozen to choose from. Hejoop has a decent white and red theme. bluric is a delightfully minimal flat icon pack that works well with brighter themes. Hejo is like Hejoop but green instead of red. Pino is a good squircle pack while Basicone is a good Material Design-style icon pack. There are a few others worth checking out as well.

JustNewDesigns Price: Up to $1.99 each

JustNewDesigns has more than half a dozen icon packs to choose from. They don’t stray too far from the norm. Most of them are square, squircle, or circle icons with bright colors, flat designs, and consistent theming. We definitely recommend Simplicon, Minimalist, and Minimal O for those types of icons from this developer. Recticons is good for those who like the longer rectangle icon design. Bolt has a good collection of decent circle icons as well. None of the packs cost more than $1.99.

Mowmo Price: $0.49

Mowmo used to have a lot of good icon packs. However, these days, the developer only has one and it’s called Minimale. Minimale is one of the best Material Design-style icons that we’ve seen. They’re detailed, flat, colorful, and varied. The pack comes with 2,500 icons, 35 QHD wallpapers, and there is a tool in the app to request new icons in the pack. It hasn’t had an update in a little while, so we’re not sure if the requests are being filled, but it otherwise looks very nice.

Randle Price: Free / Varies

Randle is a newer icon pack developer with a few decent icon packs. They include Zwart and Whicons. Zwart is one of the cleanest all-black icons that we’ve seen. Whicons are the same way except they are white. These are excellent for minimal themes with simple icon needs. The packs over 7,000 icons and covers more than 33,100 apps. It also supports dynamic calendar icons and more. The apps are free with in-app purchases.

Sikebo Price: ~$1.99 each

Sikebo is a very competent icon pack developer with three good icon packs. They used to have about a dozen, but it seems like development has scaled back a bit. For now, the options include LetItBeO, Immaterialis, and Retrorika. LetItBeO is a Material Design-themed icon pack that is colorful and enjoyable. Immaterialis is similar, but it uses a darker color palette and it looks surprisingly good with dark wallpapers and dark mode. Retrorika is the same as the prior two in terms of style, but uses a muted, retro color palette that is surprisingly nice to look at.

TruePick’s Price: Free / $0.99

TruePick’s is an exciting app. It doesn’t change your icons for you. However, it has various home screen set-ups with a launcher, icons, a KWGT widget, and wallpaper. The app helps you recreate these set-ups by linking to all those things, including the icons. Each link takes you to the Google Play Store, so there are no shady happenings here. Thus, you can use it to find a decent icon pack, matching wallpaper, and widgets if you want to. This one is relatively new and still working out some issues, but the links all work correctly. The pro version removes ads, lets you join their Telegram group, and you can upload your set-up to help others.

Vertumus Price: ~$0.99 each

Vertumus has dozens of icon packs for sale, and they’re all pretty decent. Vertumus seems to jump from style to style but focuses on darker icons that look great for dark themes. We like Neon Glow, Omoro, HD Dark, Durgon, and Umbra for darker themes. Elun is an excellent flat, modern, and colorful icon pack, while Urmun and Velur put a little zest into the contemporary style. Cryten and Potem are superior for lighter themes as well. Most of the icon packs cost around $0.99.

If we missed any great icon packs for Android, tell us about them in the comments. You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists.

