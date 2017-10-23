best halloween apps featured image
October is a very special time of year. There are pumpkins everywhere. People are watching horror films, The Simpsons Halloween Specials, and Bruce Campbell movies at energetic rates. The Monster Mash plays on the radio for the first time in a year. It’s time for Halloween, folks! Your mobile device will always play a relatively minor roll in the festivities. However, there are some great apps out there that help put you in the Halloween spirit. Here are the best Halloween apps for Android!

Amazon Shopping

Price: Free
Amazon is one of the obvious Halloween apps. There are plenty of specialty stores for stuff like costumes. Plus, most brick-and-mortar stores have decorations. Thus, Amazon's app may not always be the best choice. However, they do sell basically everything on Amazon. It's a great place to look around and find those fun Halloween items that you may not otherwise find in stores. Additionally, you can always add stuff to wishlists and lay in wait for next Halloween as well!
Google Maps

Price: Free
Google Maps is another easy choice for Halloween apps. Most people know the trick-or-treat routes through their neighborhood. However, many more may have just moved or otherwise don't. It helps either way, especially if you travel to different neighborhoods for Beggar's Night. You can also plan routes if need be. Those who have kids going out on their own should also check out Google's Find My Phone app. That way, parents can keep track of their kids as they walk the streets in search of candy.
Pinterest

Price: Free
Pinterest is a great Halloween app for ideas. The app usually has tons of DIY Halloween projects around this time of year. That includes costume ideas, decoration ideas, and other useful stuff like party suggestions, Halloween inspired food recipes, props, and other Halloween stuff. This one is also useful during other parts of the year as well. It's also an excellent place to find ideas when you don't have any.
Reddit

Price: Free / $3.99 per month
Reddit is a lot like Pinterest. It's a fantastic place for ideas. You can find all kinds of subreddits about costumes, pranks, party ideas, recipes, and other stuff. It's a little difficult to find that stuff. However, there are some decent ideas here. We've linked the official Reddit app. However, there are a host of third party Reddit apps as well. Any of them should work fine. The site is free to use with an optional $3.99 subscription to remove ads and add extra stuff.
Wallpapers HD

Price: Free
Wallpapers HD is one of the better Halloween apps. Most wallpaper apps have Halloween-inspired wallpapers. It's a quick, easy way to theme your phone for the holidays. We liked this one in particular. It only shows you wallpapers that are the proper resolution for your phone. However, most wallpaper apps have Halloween stuff so no one has the market cornered here. Most wallpaper apps (including this one) are free. They do usually have advertising, though.
Zedge

Price: Free
Zedge is one of the great Halloween apps. Its wallpaper selection is a little inconsistent. However, the ringtone and notification tone selection is top notch. You can find all kinds of Halloween-inspired ringtones, notification tones, and alarm tones with this one. They are all handmade by the community. They're also completely free along with the app. The advertising is a little annoying, but it's worth it.
Halloween icon packs

Price: Varies
Icon packs are another easy customization method for Android phones. There are tons of Halloween-inspired icon packs as well. You can find pumpkins, festive colors, and other types of icons. Most launcher apps support them, including some OEM launchers. That makes icons a quick, cheap way to add some Halloween spirit to your phone. They vary in price from free to a few bucks. However, none of them get overly expensive.
OEM device themes

Price: Free / Varies
Many OEM skins have theming. That includes Samsung, LG, most Chinese manufacturers, and others. The themes are generally hidden in the settings somewhere. Most of them are free to download or cost very little. Samsung has the best theme store out of the lot. However, most OEM theme stores have themes for various holidays. Android proper (and thus, pure Google Android phones) doesn't have native theming. However, you can still theme for the holidays if you'd like. We have a list of the best Android themes toward the bottom of this article.
Your favorite music streaming service

Price: Free / Varies
Music streaming services are excellent Halloween apps. Virtually all of them have Halloween playlists with modern and classic tunes about the holiday. Some of the popular options include iHeartRadio, Pandora, Google Play Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. Simply open the app and search around for Halloween playlists. Add in some headphones, a Bluetooth speaker, or a streaming stick (like a Chromecast), and you get an excellent, on-demand Halloween music experience.
Your favorite video streaming service

Price: Varies
Video streaming services are also excellent Halloween apps. Many have classic Halloween TV shows and films. Netflix has a seriously good selection of horror stuff, including newer stuff like Stranger Things. Google's Movies Anywhere lets you buy your favorite movies (like Nightmare Before Christmas) and watch them on your mobile device or streaming stick. Some classics, like The Simpsons Halloween Specials, can be hard to find. However, live TV services like PlayStation Vue, SlingTV, and YouTube TV no doubt have channels that will run Halloween specials around this time of year.
