October is a very special time of year. There are pumpkins everywhere. People are watching horror films, The Simpsons Halloween Specials, and Bruce Campbell movies at energetic rates. The Monster Mash plays on the radio for the first time in a year. It’s time for Halloween, folks! Your mobile device will always play a relatively minor roll in the festivities. However, there are some great apps out there that help put you in the Halloween spirit. Here are the best Halloween apps for Android!
If we missed any great Halloween apps, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!