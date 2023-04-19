Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 remains one of the best-value phones on the market. Its camera is fantastic, and the software experience is second to none. To get the most out of your Pixel 7, you will want to accompany it with the appropriate accessories. If you value sound quality, you could pick up some true wireless earbuds. You could pick up a third-party controller if you are a mobile gamer. Let’s go over the best Google Pixel 7 accessories to get you started.

$599.00 at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Tensor G2 processor

Upgraded camera

Low price

$599.00 at Amazon

The best accessories for the Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel Watch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch is a must if you’re going to invest yourself in the Google ecosystem. While it does have some shortcomings, like only being available in one size, it offers a lot as a supplemental device. The Wear OS experience is smooth and clean, integration with apps like Google Maps is fantastic, and interface navigation is a joy on its bright AMOLED display. If you’re looking for a smartwatch to pair with your Google Pixel 7, you can’t go wrong with the Google Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel 7 Case

Google’s official case for the Pixel 7 offers an extra layer of polycarbonate protection, all the while maintaining a thin profile and keeping bulk down. The buttons are made of recycled aluminum, and the case itself incorporates 30% recycled plastics. One thing to watch out for is that there are no textured grips or inlays included in this case’s design, so it isn’t the grippiest case in the world.

Bellroy Leather Case

If leather is your thing, you’d best look into the Bellroy Leather Case for the Google Pixel 7. This premium case features eco-tanned leather, a polymer made of 50% recycled materials, and microfiber made from 92% recycled materials. It will add a layer of additional protection for your phone that looks and feels fantastic.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a wireless charger that maximizes form and function, look no further than the 2nd generation Pixel Stand. This is also just the best charger for the Pixel 7 period, as it is able to deliver the device’s maximum 20W charging rate wirelessly. Furthermore, the Pixel Stand features Google Assistant, smart home, do-not-disturb, and photo frame functions that the Pixel 7 can completely take advantage of.

Screen protectors

The Pixel 7 has a flat, uncurved surface display without waterfall edges. What this means is there are many third-party screen protectors that will do a fantastic job of guarding your device’s display against unwanted cracks, scuffs, and micro-scratches. With a curved display, there are several factors screen protector manufacturers must take into account to avoid their product from lifting at the curved edges. For the Pixel 7, though, you will be fine with any of the options in our dedicated list.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

One of the most important functions of modern smartphone devices is being able to play music. Whether your preferred streaming services is Spotify, YouTube Music, or Tidal, having your music library perpetually at your fingertips is one of the best things about modern technology.

Being able to listen to your music the way it’s meant to be heard is also important. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best-sounding wireless earbuds, period. They work seamlessly with the Pixel 7, and will elevate your listening experience to the next level.

Anker Soundcore P3i

The Pixel Buds Pro from Google are the best wireless earbuds you can get for the Pixel 7. However, they are a bit on the expensive side. If you’re looking for a more stripped-down experience at a lower price-point, you absolutely cannot go wrong with the Anker Soundcore P3i true wireless earbuds. The battery life on these is outstanding, and they sound great. They don’t sound like the highest-quality earbuds on the market, but they deliver clarity and plenty of bass. The quality they’re able to deliver at their price is downright impressive, and the tactile buttons are a nice touch. If you aren’t looking to spend Pixel Buds Pro money but still want a great set of wireless earbuds to go with your Pixel 7, definitely give the Soundcore P3i a chance.

Google 30W USB-C Power Charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 charges at a maximum wattage of 20W. Picking up the official Google 30W charger will allow you to always hit the peak charging rate, and the charger will always play nice with Google phones and tablets. If you’re looking for a wall charger for your Pixel 7, look no further than the Google 30W USB-C Power Charger.

Arkon Mounts MG279

For the unaware, Arkon makes some of the best, most secure mounts for mobile phones and tablets. Their line of in-vehicle suction and clip mounts for mobile devices is fantastic. It’s always paramount that you take extra care and don’t use your device while driving. However, if you need to mount your device in your vehicle, the Arkon Mounts MG279 is one of the best options out there.

In terms of the Google Pixel 7 in specific, the included spring-loaded clamp accommodates phones up to 3.6 inches in width. The Pixel 7 is 2.9 inches wide, so it fits perfectly and snugly.

Razer Kishi V2

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Razer Kishi V2 is one of the best mobile controllers for Android and iOS devices. The Tensor G2 chip found within the Pixel 7 can play any and all mobile titles currently available, even if it does get a little toasty. To take advantage of that processing and graphical power, you’ll want to maximize your gaming experience. For titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact, having nice tactile controls can make all the difference. As one of the best Pixel 7 accessories, the Razer Kishi V2 will deliver.

Comments