DocuSign pricing plans: What you need to know

DocuSign is one of the leading eSignature platforms in the world, partially because of its features and partially because of its affordable pricing plans. So how much does it cost and what are the limitations? Here’s everything you need to know about DocuSign pricing plans.

DocuSign pricing and plans DocuSign has three pricing plans, ranging from $10 a month to $65 a month. This is in addition to the free plan (more on that below). Here are the monthly costs for each plan, per user: Personal : $10 if paid annually, $15 month-to-month

: $10 if paid annually, $15 month-to-month Standard : $25 if paid annually, $45 month-to-month

: $25 if paid annually, $45 month-to-month Business Pro: $40 if paid annually, $65 month-to-month For larger businesses, there are customized plans available. Contact DocuSign for a quote.

The most important thing to note when considering DocuSign pricing plans is the number of envelopes included. Envelopes are what DocuSign calls each document you send over to be signed. Personal plans are limited to five envelopes per month per user, while Standard and Business Pro plans are limited to 100 envelopes per year for each user.

If you go over your envelope allowance, you can purchase more envelopes in the billing section of your account.

There’s also a separate set of plans specifically for real estate agents. Here is the pricing on those plans: Real Estate Starter : $10 if paid annually, $15 month-to-month

: $10 if paid annually, $15 month-to-month DocuSign for REALTORS : $25 if paid annually, $40 month-to-month

: $25 if paid annually, $40 month-to-month Real Estate: $25 if paid annually, $45 month-to-month These are similar to the standard DocuSign pricing plans, with added forms for real estate. The Starter plan is limited to five envelopes per month per user, but the other plans are theoretically unlimited (provided they stay within the company’s “Reasonable Use Policy”). In other words, if you send a lot of envelopes, customer service may contact you to change your plan.

Does DocuSign have a free plan? Yes, there is a limited free plan for DocuSign. It allows you to sign as many documents as you want, but you can only send three envelopes. That’s three envelopes total, not per month.

It’s worth mentioning that there is also a 30-day free trial for paid DocuSign pricing plans. If you choose not to continue your paid plan after the trial ends, your account will automatically turn into a free account.

DocuSign pricing vs the competition

DocuSign might be one of the largest eSignature companies, but it’s far from the only one. We have a full list of DocuSign alternatives, but here’s a quick breakdown of the competition: PandaDoc : This is probably the best free alternative, offering unlimited signs and sends under the free plan. Paid plans start at $20 per month for additional tracking and document creation tools.

: This is probably the best free alternative, offering unlimited signs and sends under the free plan. Paid plans start at $20 per month for additional tracking and document creation tools. Acrobat Sign: Adobe’s DocuSign alternative starts at $13 a month with no free plan available. However, it integrates with other Adobe products and allows for easy editing of PDFs. There’s also the free mobile app Adobe Fill & Sign, listed in the section below.

Adobe’s DocuSign alternative starts at $13 a month with no free plan available. However, it integrates with other Adobe products and allows for easy editing of PDFs. There’s also the free mobile app Adobe Fill & Sign, listed in the section below. SignNow : SignNow is another option without a free plan, but paid plans start at $8 per month and include unlimited sends and document editing. It has special features for different industries like healthcare, construction, fintech, and more.

: SignNow is another option without a free plan, but paid plans start at $8 per month and include unlimited sends and document editing. It has special features for different industries like healthcare, construction, fintech, and more. Dropbox Sign: Formerly called HelloSign, Dropbox Sign has a lot of great integrations and starts at $15 a month for unlimited sends. It can also pair nicely with Dropbox One for freelancers, with the bundle costing $25 a month.

Is there a free alternative to DocuSign? There are a few free alternatives to DocuSign, but most have severe limirations. Here’s a quick rundown of a few of our favorites: Adobe Fill & Sign : Adobe Fill & Sign is a mobile app that allows you to fill out and sign documents from your phone. You can also take a picture of signed physical documents to upload.

: Adobe Fill & Sign is a mobile app that allows you to fill out and sign documents from your phone. You can also take a picture of signed physical documents to upload. PandaDoc : As mentioned above, PandaDoc has a very generous free plan that includes unlimited sends and signs. Signatures are still legally binding, so you can use them for work purposes.

: As mentioned above, PandaDoc has a very generous free plan that includes unlimited sends and signs. Signatures are still legally binding, so you can use them for work purposes. LibreSign: LibreSign is a free DocuSign alternative that integrates with Nextcloud, but you’ll need some technical know-how to set it up.

