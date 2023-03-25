The best Garmin Venu 2 bands: Leather, silicone, stainless steel, and more

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Garmin devices are built to last, so when it’s time for a new strap, equip yours with the best band you can find. For the Garmin Venu 2, we made the search easy. Check out the top band picks in every material.

The best Garmin Venu 2 bands With its bright OLED display, extensive health- and fitness-tracking, and onboard music storage, the well-rated Garmin Venu 2 is a device worth holding onto. Whether you’re after a fresh look or a new material, choosing a solid band is crucial to keeping your device safe and getting the most out of its features. Consider the following factors before making your choice: Daily use: For a versatile band that won’t look out of place at the gym or on a date, silicone offers flexibility and a neat aesthetic. For adding a little class to your cuff, a metal or leather band gives the nod to traditional timepieces (and subdues the fitness-buff vibe of a clunky smartwatch).

The sky is the limit when it comes to replacement band options. Between Garmin and third-party retailers, you can find bands covering a wide range of prices as well. Decide how much you want to invest in your new strap before diving in. Compatibility: When shopping from third-party retailers, read through the details carefully. Many quick-release silicone bands that are displayed as the correct width (22mm) are not compatible with Garmin watches.

Tusita Quick Release Silicone: The best silicone Garmin Venu 2 band

Many bands offer a sturdy, reliable way to strap on your device, but the real question is, what do you want to use your watch to do? Tusita silicone bands let you do it all. Take these flexible straps through their paces with the abundant fitness tracking features of the Garmin Venu 2. They are waterproof and completely washable, so you don’t have to worry about sweating it out in a HIIT workout or getting dirty logging weekend hikes. Then, once you freshen up, pair your band with casual or dress clothes and it will blend right in. You can grab Tusita bands in a pack of four for just $12.90.

Ritche Leather: The best leather Garmin Venu 2 band

Leather bands are simply timeless. These affordable options from Ritche are made from soft, top-grain leather so they’re comfortable and breathable with great quality at $19.99. Opt for a classic option like brown or tan, or mix it up with contrasting stitching and a black buckle. With more than twenty leather and buckle color combinations available, you can find the exact look for your style. When you order, be sure to choose the correct spring bar width for your device. The Garmin Venu 2 requires the 22mm option. Garmin Venu 2S users can also order this band in an 18mm option.

Ldfas: The best stainless steel Garmin Venu 2 band

Blend in among the mass of high-end watch wearers with a metal strap. This stainless steel option from Ldfas transforms your smartwatch into an up-scale timepiece that’ll fit right in on any occasion. It’s also just understated enough to also wear dressed down with the more casual items in your wardrobe. If you want a wearable that looks good while tracking your steps and heart rate, Ldfas bands are the play. Even at the low price of $15.99, they don’t skimp on comfort.

Morsey Nylon Band: The best nylon Garmin Venu 2 band

Track your sleep in style with a nylon band from Morsey. Available in a wide variety of colors and patterns, these breathable bands look great day and night. Plus, with lightweight, flexible construction, they are also the epitome of comfort. Morsey bands are made from soft, woven nylon with a no-slip velcro fastening that will let you adjust the band length perfectly to your wrist. You can grab a single band for $9.99 or choose from one of the brand’s affordable multi-packs starting at just $12.99.

Isabake Soft Silicone Band: The best Garmin Venu 2 sports band

Silicone is arguably the best material for active users, and breathability is essential for keeping your skin fresh. This Isabake band offers both with some attractive two-tone colorways. Sure, it’s a little pricey at $12.99, especially when compared to the aforementioned Tusita Quick Release straps, but users rate it as one of the best-fitting bands for the Garmin Venu 2.

What is the difference between the Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2 Plus? The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is the newest watch in the lineup and adds on-wrist phone call support, the ability to access your phone’s voice assistant, and Garmin’s FDA-approved ECG app.

Is the Garmin Venu 2 still worth buying? If you don’t need the smart features added to the newer model, the Garmin Venu 2 is still a powerful device that can often be found for a discounted price.

