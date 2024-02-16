10 best fishing games for Android

In today’s fast-paced world, sometimes all you need is a quiet moment by the water’s edge, a fishing rod in hand, and the thrill of a big catch. However, when you can’t escape to the great outdoors, the world of fishing games on your Android device can offer a fantastic alternative. Here are the best fishing games on Android.

The best fishing games for Android

Fishing Clash Price: Free to play

“Fishing Clash” is a popular free-to-play fishing simulator game on Android, developed and published by Ten Square Games in 2017. This game offers realistic fishing locations worldwide, from lakes and rivers to oceans and ice fishing. Players can select from multiple fishing gear, including rods, reels, lines, and lures. The game also features a rich variety of fish to catch, spanning common species like trout and bass to rarer, exotic ones such as marlin and swordfish.

Ace Fishing: Wild Catch Price: Free to play

Ace Fishing is one of the most popular fishing games out there. The features of this one include the ability to customize your fishing tackle, travel to a variety of places, catch a variety of fish, and more. There is also a global leaderboard to see how your catches compare to the world. Catching a fish isn’t particularly difficult, but the mechanics are fun. There are even a couple of basic fishing tactics required to catch fish. It is a freemium game. That is by far the worst thing about it.

Fishing Break Price: Free to play

Fishing Break is a more straightforward fishing game. In this one, players will catch hundreds of fish from eight locations. You’ll also have achievements to earn, leaderboards to climb, and quick but challenging gameplay. The graphics are simple, but that’s okay. Realism might make this game worse. It’s the game you play while waiting in line at the store or for commercials to end. As long as you don’t mind that, it’s a fun game.

Fishing Hook Price: Free to play

Fishing Hook is one of those fishing games that tries to focus on realism. It’s a fairly basic game at its core. You’ll spend most of your time on a virtual boat with your line in the water. The mechanics are a little weird. They aren’t overly complicated, though. The game also features challenge fish, achievements, rankings, and support for up to 16 languages. It has some unusual bugs regarding permissions and the Galaxy Note 5. However, for most, it should be a positive experience.

Hooked Inc Price: Free to play

Hooked Inc. is an idle clicker game with a fishing theme. You start by tapping the screen to catch as many fish as possible. You can upgrade your boat as you catch them to catch more fish. It’s not all that different from an average idle clicker, but the fish theme is excellent for fishing fans. Some other features include rare fish to find, various crew and ship upgrades that help you more efficiently catch fish, and some seasonal stuff to help keep it fresh. It’s a pretty chill game, and the microtransactions aren’t horrible.

Let’s Fish Price: Free to play

Let’s Fish is one of the bigger fishing games. It features over 60 locations and 650 species of fish. There is also a ton of fishing tackle to collect and use. Unlike most, this game also features an online multiplayer mode. That does include the usual things like leaderboards. However, it also has a PvP fishing duel mode as well. It’s something a little bit different from most. The downside is that it’s a freemium game. That means the PvP is probably a little bit pay-to-win. It’s a strong showing overall, as long as you don’t mind the freemium stuff.

Master Bass Angler Price: Free to play

Master Bass Angler is one of the better arcade fishing games. Unlike simulators, it doesn’t make you wait long to do things. Fish bite practically right after you cast the line. The game features several locations around the United States, various upgrades to your equipment, and more. It also has no registration required. The freemium strategy is excellent with this one. It has an energy system and advertising. However, you can eliminate both with a single in-app purchase. That’s a lot better than having to do it more than once. There is also an online multiplayer.

Monster Fishing Price: Free to play

Monster Fishing is an arcade fishing game that has you catching fish. You cast your line out, get a bit, and then fight the fish until you get it in. You can uncover various treasures and relics while fishing and equipment upgrades to make things easier. The one-touch controls are easy to figure out, and the game is also playable offline. It’s not perfect, but you can do worse when it comes to free-to-play fishing games.

My Fishing World Price: Free to play

My Fishing World is one of the most beautiful fishing games. It boasts realistic fishing locations, day and night cycles, and a simple enough game UI for just about everybody. Additionally, you can unlock a bunch of tackle and even chat with other players online while you fish. It’s pretty evident that the game’s looks are a major attraction here, but the gameplay isn’t half bad, either. Watch out for the free-to-play elements, and enjoy this one.

Rapala Fishing Price: Free to play

Rapala Fishing is an arcade-style fishing game developed by Concrete Software and Rapala. It aims for a more realistic experience. It’s not perfect, but it doesn’t do badly either. You’ll also get to play as often as you want. The developers boast that there are no energy bars, timers, or anything. It’s still a freemium game, so don’t think you’re getting off too easy. There are also daily tournaments, various activities, and other things to do.

