10 best color matching apps for Android

Finding the perfect shade can be difficult in today’s world of endless color choices. Fortunately, we have color-matching apps. These innovative tools help users to identify, match, and experiment with colors for home decor, fashion, or design projects. In this article, we’ll explore the top color-matching apps available for Android.

The best color matching apps for Android

Camera RGB Color Picker Price: Free

Camera RGB Color Picker is a pretty straightforward app. It lets you use your camera to grab colors from the things you point at. It can pull a few different colors from the same scene, and you can store up to 250 colors for future reference. Some other features include the ability to copy the color values to your clipboard, a flashlight shortcut, and you can pause the image to use the app without messing up your shot. It’s cheap and easy to use as well.

Color Gear Price: Free / $2.99

Color Gear is another excellent app for color extraction. It has two main functions. The first is a color wheel that lets you pick colors directly from it. The other enables you to input an image, drawing the colors out of it for your reference. The app also supports RGB and HEX color codes, a color editing tool, and more. You can save your palettes for future reference as well.

That’s about all the app does. It keeps things simple, and it’s reasonably easy to use. The premium version costs $2.99 with no additional in-app purchases or subscriptions.

Color Grab Price: Free / $2.49

Color Grab does what the app title says. It lets you pull colors out of an image. The app also includes real-time color measurement, color recognition, a color blending tool, and more. You can even input things like a custom white balance to color correct what your camera sees. There is also support for six different color references and stuff like grayscale and more.

This one is a bit more powerful than some others on the list. Those looking for something like that can start here.

Color Harmony Price: Free / In-app purchases ($1.49 – $14.99 per item)

Color Harmony extracts colors from images. The app supports various color modes, including RGB, HSV, RAL, and CMYK. It uses those modes to help you find matching colors to the images you input in the app. There is also support for Adobe Photoshop Color Swatch, which can create color palettes from any photograph. It’s primarily useful for artists or interior designers, but you can use it for almost any color-matching application.

Color Muse Price: Free / $9.99 per month (hardware costs extra)

Color Muse is something a little bit different. It’s an app that pairs with hardware to help you find the colors you’re looking for. The device is capable of recognizing 16,500 colors directly through the app. It connects to the device via Bluetooth, and the app helps control the hardware part of it.

In addition, the app can match whatever color you scan with 500,000 products online in similar colors. Other features include LCG, RGB, CMYK support, a color comparison tool, and you can find paint with the colors through the app.

The device starts at $59.99, and the app costs $9.99 monthly. We don’t recommend this for anyone except professionals who can use this as a tax write-off.

Color Picker Price: Free / $5.49

Color Picker returns the list to color-matching apps app-only. This one is pretty nice. You point the app to an image and then tell it to color-extract the portion you want. You can see how that looks in the screenshot above. From there, you can save the colors for future reference, tweak them to what you want, and see more data about the colors. It makes it easy to match colors and keep track of colors you like.

There are also other tools like a color temperature meter to perfectly match your desired colors. Like most on the list, this one has a cheap price tag and no subscriptions.

Kolorette Price: Free / Up to $4.62

Kolorette is something a little bit different. It mimics the Material You theming found in Android 12 and 13. It’s a widget pack with things like a clock, a search bar, and others that match colors with your wallpapers. It can also export colors to apps like Tasker or KWGT so that you can make custom widgets with colors extracted from your wallpaper.

Apps like this shouldn’t be necessary once everybody gets on the Material You train, but until then, it’s a neat way to match your widgets to your home screen wallpaper.

Palette Price: Free / Up to $3.99

Palette is a simple but effective color-matching app. You point it at an image, and the app automatically extracts all the prominent colors from it. It saves them in a palette that you can reference later. You can also take a photo through the app to achieve the same. There is also a favorite option to bring up pictures with colors you like, support for hex values, and you can save your favorite colors for future reference as well.

The app is only 3MB in size, so it doesn’t take up a lot of space on your phone. Other apps have better UIs and more features, but this one is quick, easy to use, and quickly gets the job done.

Pigments Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $43.99 per item)

Pigments is one of the more prominent color-matching apps. It can generate whole color palettes with a single tap, and you can customize them from there. You can also create your own if you want to. Like most, it can extract colors from images, although you need the app’s premium version to do it.

Some other features include a color blindness mode that simulates various types of color blindness, and different value supports like HEX, RGB, HSV, or CMYK. It focuses less on the color extraction part of things and more on creating and customizing color palettes. We’re okay with that.

Pixolor Price: Free / In-app purchases ($2.99 per item)

Pixolor does things a little differently than most others on the list. It puts a floating circle on your screen that can extract any color shown on the screen. It’s usable in web browsers, other apps, your home screen, app drawer, and other places. You can copy the color value by sharing the app and selecting the “copy to clipboard” option. The app was initially intended for other app developers to tweak the colors in their apps. However, it’s also usable to match the colors on anything on your phone. There isn’t a lot wrong with it; it does what it’s supposed to do. It’s also a unique way of tackling this sort of thing.

