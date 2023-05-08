The best touchscreen Chromebooks you can buy

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Chromebooks have become very capable, and to some, they may even be able to replace full-blown Windows or macOS laptops. These efficient machines also fill a niche somewhere between computers and mobile devices, though. There are even touchscreen Chromebooks around, and today we’re taking a look at the best ones.

As always, options vary in price and functionality. We’ve done our best to track down the best of the best to help you make a purchase. Ready to upgrade? Let’s dig in.

The best touchscreen Chromebooks:

Editor’s note: This list of the best touchscreen Chromebooks will be regularly updated as new devices launch and others are phased out.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Chromebooks are known for being affordable, but that’s not always the case. Some of the best touchscreen Chromebooks can cost a good penny, and the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of those. This is a premium Chromebook through and through.

The Spin 714 is made with an aluminum chassis and is very sturdy, sporting a MIL-STD-810H certification. It also comes with rather capable specs, such as an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You can also find a cheaper version with an Intel Core i5 chip. And while still not widely available in the USA, there are other versions with 16GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage.

The touchscreen is really nice, offering a 2,560 by 1,600 resolution. The cheaper version sticks to 1,920 x 1,200. And you can use it as a tablet, thanks to its flip design. Other premium characteristics include a backlit keyboard, about 10 hours of battery life, and a price point that goes along with such a pleasant experience.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Google Pixelbook Go

While Google’s own Chromebooks have been known to sport high price points, the Pixelbook Go starts at $649.99. It’s not exactly affordable, but this price is better than what you would usually pay for the OG Pixelbook. It retains a great build quality, and powerful specs and can be upgraded substantially. The most expensive version with upgraded Intel hardware costs around $1,400.

This offers versatility in price and a wide set of options, making this one of the best touchscreen Chromebooks you can find. So who is the Pixelbook Go for? If you’re looking for a well-rounded clamshell with plenty of power, this is a great option.

Google Pixelbook Go

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was both powerful and very well-designed, but it was a bit too pricey. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 keeps an awesome aluminum body, quality keyboard, and gorgeous screen, all while making some cutbacks on specs, and therefore reducing the price to something much more reasonable.

If you care about looks and want a premium experience, this is definitely one of the best touchscreen Chromebooks to be found. Those still wanting higher-end specs can also get the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. They are nearly identical looking, anyways.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip

If you want a premium Chromebook, beating something like the ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip will be tough. This is a gaming Chromebook, which means it comes equipped with everything that makes gaming good.

The unit comes with an awesome 1,920 x 1,200 resolution screen, which also offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color reproduction. Ram tops off at 16GB, and you can have as much as 512GB of storage. It also happens to be beautifully designed, and while it has slight gaming aesthetics, it won’t look out of place anywhere, thanks to its primarily white design. And it’s MIL-STD-810H-compliant, in case you’re worried about damaging it. There’s even a stylus and a storage slot to keep it safe.

Of course, it has some downsides. Battery life isn’t the best, it’s big and heavy, and we can argue its gaming prowess isn’t really quite there. That said, it is still a great overall machine, and one of the best touchscreen Chromebooks. Just be ready to pay a pretty penny for it.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a sequel to the Chromebook Duet, and it is a great one. What makes it special is that it’s one of the few actual Chromebook tablets, so obviously, it’s automatically one of the best touchscreen Chromebooks, too.

You get a larger and better display now, going from a 10.1-inch LCD to a 13.3-inch OLED. It was a little pricey at launch, but with about $50 off usually on the $430 MSRP nowadays, it’s great value for money.

It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC. You can get it with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. The build quality feels very solid, and the design is elegant and practical. Lenovo has put in a 42Wh battery in there, and it delivers about 11-12 hours of battery life. You also get an update promise of eight years of Chrome OS updates.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

If you’re looking for the best touchscreen Chromebooks but don’t want to spend too much money on one, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 260 might be your best bet as a budget Chromebook. It still manages to look great, has a sturdy MIL-STD-810H construction, and its 12.4-inch touchscreen has an outstanding 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

Other specs are pretty modest, including an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM. Battery life is estimated at 10 hours, though, and you get Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

It isn’t exactly the cheapest at a $429.99 MSRP, but we believe it’s the best-designed Chromebook at a lower price point. Competitors don’t really get close to it.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

FAQs

Do Chromebooks have touchscreens? Many Chromebooks have touchscreens, and most recent ones feature one, but this is not a standard. Plenty of manufacturers still make traditional Chromebooks with no touchscreen capabilities.

Can I use a Chromebook as a tablet? Chrome OS isn’t made to be used as a mobile device, but you can certainly use a Chromebook as a tablet if you adjust your expectations. There are some Chromebooks with removable keyboards, as well as 2-in-1 convertibles. And since Chrome OS has Android support, you can kind of replace an Android tablet with one.