Get 2 cool freebies with the Galaxy Watch 6 or Pixel Watch 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Those in the market for a top-tier smartwatch might be interested in this limited-time offer from Best Buy. When you purchase either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or the Google Pixel Watch 2, the retailer is currently offering a free three-month subscription to MyFitnessPal Premium and 1,000 free Google Play Points.

These tasty extras are on top of other deals available, including a straight $60 price drop on the Galaxy Watch 6. The 40mm Bluetooth model of the Samsung flagship wearable is down to $239.99 at Best Buy, making it a nice bundle deal with the extras.

While there isn’t a discount on the Pixel Watch 2 right now, the two headline perks you get with the watch are joined by a free three-month subscription to Google One 100GB. You also have the option of saving up to $120 on the device when you trade in your old smartwatch.

A MyFitnessPal Premium subscription is usually $19.99 per month, so getting a free three-month plan is already adding almost $60 of value to your purchase.

1,000 Google Play Points is no minor bonus either, considering you normally only earn one Play Point per $1 you spend in the Play Store. These 1,000 Play Points can be used for things like in-app purchases, being eligible for weekly rewards, or you can exchange them for Play Store Credit.

You can give either deal a look for yourself via the widgets above.

You might like

Comments