The best Boost Mobile deals: Get a free Galaxy A23 5G when you switch

If you want to switch to a contract-free prepaid carrier in the US, Boost Mobile is one of the best options around. It has a wide range of premium and affordable smartphones available and provides many deals on devices and plans. The Sprint and T-Mobile merger has resulted in one major change for the best Boost Mobile deals — the MVNO is now part of Dish Network.

In other words, Boost is going to be around for a while. We still highly recommend the carrier and feel that now is a great time to sign up, as there are plenty of solid deals to be had this month. For example, over on Tech Deals, you can save 49% on the 5GB Boost Mobile plan.

1. Try Boost for just $5 per month

Boost wants your custom, and it has some tantalizing offers on plans right now to go about getting it. One of the most eye-catching deals is the $5 per month plan.

New customers can pay just $15 to get three months of service on this plan. It’s usually priced at $15 per month, and that’s the price it reverts to after your trial period, but there’s no obligation to continue after you’ve enjoyed the savings for a few months. That means you’re saving 66% on the regular charge.

Despite the low cost, the plan offers 5GB of 4G or 5G data, plus unlimited calls and texts.

2. $450 off the Samsung Galaxy S22

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A great way to save on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 without a trade-in or long carrier contract is through Boost Mobile. The MVNO did have all three of the latest Samsung flagships on offer, although the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are currently out of stock and have been for a while.

Still, the base model Galaxy S22 is down to $349.99 ($450 off), which represents great value for a still-excellent smartphone. With a nice, compact design, impressive camera array, and solid performance, it can still go toe-to-toe with many 2023 flagships.

This deal doesn’t require signing up for any service contract, so while the phone isn’t fully unlocked, you’re not committed to Boost Mobile. If you do want to subscribe to one of the affordable prepaid plans, then you’ll be able to bring your old number to the carrier.

3. Get a free phone when you switch (in-store only)

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Boost Mobile often has a few free phones on offer when you change to their service in-store. The free phone options change quite regularly, and there are a couple of nice options this month.

If you’re Apple-inclined, then the iPhone SE is the obvious choice and represents $400 savings on retail price. For the Android fans like us, The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and the Motorola Moto g 5G are also available gratis.

4. Boost Mobile Android phone deals

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy A14 5G

Boost Mobile offers some impressive instant deals on smartphones, especially on Android phones. Here are some of the highlights:

If none of the phones above match what you’re looking for, there are other Android options as well. You can see the complete list of devices on sale by clicking on the button below.

5. Save on Apple devices with Boost Mobile

David Imel / Android Authority

If you prefer iOS over Android, Boost Mobile has you covered with even more deals. A few models in the iPhone range are subject to deep discounts, including $250 off the iPhone SE.

Some of these options may be out of stock, depending on when you check them out. If they are, contact your nearest Boost Mobile store to see if they have the device in-store. If you want to check out more Apple devices, click on the button below.

There you have it — these are the best Boost Mobile deals currently available. We’ll update this post with new ones once they release.

