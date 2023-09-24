10 best Bible apps and Bible study apps for Android

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2017.

In today’s digital age, accessing and studying the Bible has never been more convenient, thanks to the great number of Bible apps and study tools. From verse search capabilities to comprehensive commentaries, these apps offer a diverse range of features to enrich your spiritual journey. Those going to the comment section to suggest apps or discuss the topic, please be courteous to others. We’re not here to judge and neither should you.

Here are the best Bible apps and Bible study apps for Android. We are aware that there are many different faiths that use the Bible and many different versions of the Bible. Again, we’re not saying any particular version of the Bible is better than any other. Most of these should work for most religions that use the Bible.

The best bible apps for Android

And Bible Price: Free

And Bible is a super simple Bible app with plenty of features. It includes over 40 English Bibles, including NASNB, KJV, NET, and others. In addition, the app has commentaries, a search, a space for personal note-taking, and even maps of the areas in the Bible. It’s a surprisingly decent app for Bible study, especially with all of the extra reference materials. Plus, the app is entirely free, open-source, and has no advertising. The User interface could be better, but everything else is basically great.

Audible Price: Free / $7.95 per month / Book prices vary

Audible is a popular audiobook platform. It specializes in books read by a human voice. Luckily, they have a few different editions of the Bible that you can choose from. You can listen to the Bible pretty much anywhere you want. That includes your home, the car, or even while taking a walk. It won’t replace your physical copy of the book. However, it is one of the better companion Bible apps that we’ve found.

Bible App for Kids Price: Free

The Bible App for Kids is exactly what you think it is. It’s a Bible app for kids. It’s one of many apps in the YouVersion Bible apps style that’s starting to get very popular. In this one, kids can play through an interactive adventure that teaches them more about the Bible, what happened in it, and the people from it. There are also challenges, fun cartoons, and other stuff. It’s also completely free with no in-app purchases. That makes it great for those on a budget.

Bible Project Price: Free

Bible Project started life as a YouTube channel and podcast for religious people. It launched an official app that contains an entire library of videos and podcasts. The premise is to teach people to read the Bible, interpret various passages, and learn lessons. It’s a decent overall experience, although most of this stuff is available on YouTube and in podcast format without the dedicated app. Still, some of the learning features are genuinely good, especially for those getting back into the faith after being gone for a while.

Blue Letter Bible Price: Free

Blue Letter Bible contains 15 different Bibles along with a host of tools that you can use to study the Bible. Some of those tools include a multi-language dictionary, over 8,000 commentaries to sift through, and a tagging feature that lets you save your favorite verses for further study. It works fine as a general Bible reader, but the extra tools give you more of a reason to study. It even supports Wear OS if you have a smartwatch. It’s a generally good all-around Bible app.

Daily Bible Verse Price: Free

Daily Bible Verse is an app that shows you daily Bible verses. We know, it’s not the most creative name ever. It doesn’t really matter, though. The app does a great job at showing you a different verse every day so you have something to read up about. You can also pick between the KJV or the NIV versions of the Bible at your leisure. You can save your favorites or you can share them on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites as well. It’s also a free app with no in-app purchases.

Logos Bible Study App Price: Free

The Logos Bible Study app stands as a versatile tool catering to a wide spectrum of users. For scholars, it offers robust features like original language study and comprehensive theological resources. Lay readers benefit from its intuitive interface and devotionals. Pastors appreciate its sermon planning capabilities, helping them organize and deliver impactful messages. Whether you’re a theologian, student, or clergy, Logos empowers individuals with personalized, in-depth Bible study experiences.

The Study Bible Price: Free / $5.99

The Study Bible is perhaps the best of the Bible study apps. It covers mostly the New Testament although it will touch on the Old Testament if needed. It also contains several versions of the Bible, including the ESV, KJV, and NAS. With the app, you can also listen as several famous Christian personalities answer various questions about the Bible, life, and how you can connect one to the other. You can download it and check it out for free or pay $5.99 for the full version of the app.

Life Bible Price: Free / In-pp purchases ($0.99 – $299.99 per item)

Life Bible (formerly Tecarta Bible) is a solid all-around app for the faithful. It includes the KJV version of the Bible for free. You can get over half a dozen translations through in-app purchases if you want a different version. You can also highlight your favorite verses, check out a verse of the day, and more. There are also commentaries and devotionals for those who want to read more. There are a small number of ads in the app. However, any in-app purchase will remove them permanently. The app also sells various study Bibles, hence the in-app purchases.

YouVersion Price: Free

YouVersion is probably the best of all the Bible apps. It comes with a whole bunch of features. The app gives you offline access so you can read the Bible anywhere. On top of that, there are 1400 versions in a variety of languages. You can read whatever version you want. It also comes with a Verse of the Day, audio versions of the Bible, and more. Some of the versions it comes with include the King James Version, New International Version, New King James Version, New Living Translation, English Standard Version, NASB, The Message, Yoruba, Zulu, and others. That makes it one of the more powerful Bible study apps also. It’s completely free with no in-app purchases.

Pocket Casts Price: Free / Subscription ($3.99/month or $39.99/year)

Pocket Casts is a podcast player. A lot of churches post their sermons as podcasts, and they are readily available through an app like this. Plus, there are talk shows and podcasts about the Bible, God, and other topics like them. Something like this is quite nice for when you’re driving or commuting, and you may not have the time to read something on your phone. Many of the apps above include podcasts, but usually only for specific creators. Pocket Casts, and similar podcast apps, give you a larger selection to choose from.

