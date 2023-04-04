The best Apple iPad cases you can buy (10th gen.)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re the proud owner of an Apple iPad (10th gen.), you won’t want to risk it accumulating too much physical damage. We store personal and important information on our devices, and losing everything in an accidental drop doesn’t need to happen. Investing in a high-quality case can both safeguard your iPad against common damage as well as enhance its look. Let’s review some of the best iPad cases you can buy.

The best cases for the Apple iPad (10th gen.)

OtterBox Defender

Solid inner shell and resilient outer slipcover

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) Holster functions as belt clip and hands-free kickstand

Port covers guard against dust, dirt, and debris

Only so much can be said for brand loyalty and track record. However, as a leading case manufacturer since 1998, OtterBox cases are some of the best in the business. It gets no better than the Defender case for the iPad (10th gen.), which features a solid inner shell and resilient outer slipcover. Backed by a military-grade drop protection rating, this all-situations case will offer more than enough protection for your iPad.

UAG Metropolis (Notebook Type)

Military-grade drop protection (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Folio design works with auto wake/sleep Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Multi-position stand allows you to adjust viewing angles

Urban Armor Gear is renowned for its rugged, heavy-duty cases. With the Metropolis, you get military-grade impact protection in a notebook-style case form factor. The auto-wake/sleep cover doubles as an adjustable stand, and the case also features Apple Pen storage. If you dig the iconic UAG look on your devices, you can’t go wrong here. This stellar protective case will demand a bit of a premium, but it’s worth it.

Spigen Urban Fit

Fabric material makes gripping the case easy and comfortable

Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Mass-appealing design Cover folds into a stand

Magnetic closure facilitates auto wake/sleep

Spigen has been one of the biggest names in the mobile case industry for over 17 years. The Spigen Urban Fit case might just be the best folio case available for the iPad (10th gen.). It takes what Apple’s Smart Folio does well and does it with a twist. It features soft fabric material for a more comfortable grip, vegan faux leather, strong magnets, and even built-in Apple Pencil storage. Though the 2022 iPad only supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, having a dedicated slot is incredibly convenient, especially considering the case’s slim and lightweight form factor.

Spigen Tough Armor Pro

Shock-absorbing multi-layer design

Air Cushion Technology provides enhanced impact protection Built-in storage for the Apple Pencil (1st gen.)

Built-in kickstand

The Spigen Tough Armor Pro is another outstanding option for rugged protection. Its shock-absorbent design is protective, but it’s also fairly slim and functional. It also has a built-in section for the Apple Pencil and a built-in kickstand for when you want to prop the device up.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro

Sleek, carbon fiber detailing

Built-in Apple Pencil storage Cover folds to prop up the case at different angles

Air Cushion Technology for everyday shock absorption

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is available for most major devices, and for good reason. The matte black, carbon fiber design is basically iconic at this point. This version is its own take on the folio case design, featuring a folding cover that doubles as a stand.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro

Air Cushion Technology implemented for shock-absorption

Built-in Apple Pencil storage Cover doubles as a stand

Works with auto wake/sleep

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro is one of the best clear cases you can buy for the 10th-generation iPad. It’s designed with ergonomics and functionality in mind. Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology also inspires confidence in the event of an accidental drop.

Spigen Liquid Air Folio

Cover doubles as a stand

Slim and functional design Raised edges around the camera and screen

Features Velo vegan faux leather

The Spigen Liquid Air Folio is a minimal folio case that nails the basics. Composed of polyurethane and polycarbonate, this case adds grip to your tablet in hand. The magnetic folio cover can prop the device up at different angles, and it also works with the auto wake/sleep functionality. All-in-all, if you’re looking for a slim folio case that looks and feels great, you can’t go wrong with this one from Spigen.

Speck Balance Folio

Microban antimicrobial product protection

4-foot drop protection (durable exterior and interior liner)

Cover doubles as a multi-angle viewing stand Cover supports auto wake/sleep

Built-in Apple Pencil holder (1st gen.)

The Speck Balance Folio case is one of our favorites for the 10th gen iPad. Known for their fun case designs, Speck toned it back with the Balance Folio. This classy case comes in several different colors, and offers solid 4-foot drop protection thanks to its durable polycarbonate construction. It features a durable exterior, a protective interior liner, and a secure latch to offer more than enough drop protection for your iPad. It also features Microban technology, which “works at a cellular level to continually disrupt the growth and reproduction of microorganisms.” Basically, if you’re a germaphobe, this is one of the best cases you’ll be able to get for your iPad.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

Multi-layered design features polycarbonate and TPU

Raised edges around the screen and camera

Features port covers Built-in screen protector

Built-in kickstand

Built-in Apple Pencil holder

Supcase‘s Unicorn Beetle Pro case for the 10th gen iPad is rugged, durable, and features Apple Pencil storage. Because the iPad only features support for the 1st gen Apple Pencil, being able to take it on the go with you with a case can be a make-or-break decision. The only downside to this case is that it’s a bit bulky. Aside from that, you’ll have trouble finding more heavy-duty device protection than the Unicorn Beetle Pro.

Zugu Case

Five feet of drop protection backed by warranty

Free iPad repairs: Zugu Case covers all AppleCare+ repair costs

Eight-angle magnetic stand 10% of all profits go to charity

Built-in Apple Pencil storage

The Zugu Case for the iPad is an extremely popular option because of the 2-year “no questions asked” warranty. They are confident in their product, and the case itself is quality.

The Zugu case features a magnetic cover that can attach to different metal surfaces and acts as an eight-angle magnetic stand. It’s durable and protective, and it also has built-in Apple Pencil storage.

