The Pixel's default Camera app isn't the end-all be-all of photography on Pixels

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel Camera app has long been considered one of the best camera apps on the market, and it’s easy to see why. The app offers a few standout modes, like Night Sight, astrophotography, and Best Take. For a long time, Google’s image processing was also considered superior to that of most other manufacturers.

Needless to say, any alternative to the Pixel Camera app has some big shoes to fill. But after trying out a few alternatives, I’ve found a few apps worth considering if you want something a little different.

OpenCamera

Do you just want a camera app without flashy modes and effects? Looking for something with restrained processing? Then the long-running OpenCamera app might be for you.

One complaint I have about OpenCamera is that it doesn’t have a very intuitive UI. In fact, I’d say it doesn’t seem to have substantially changed since the early 2010s. But I’ve found this to be more compelling than the Pixel Camera app if I wanted to really fine-tune my shots. Between the choice of noise reduction and HDR algorithms, exposure/HDR bracketing functionality, and extensive RAW photography options, it definitely gives you more granular control over your snap.

I am somewhat disappointed that the app lacks many modern features, such as a night mode or light trail functionality. I still switch back to the Pixel Camera app for these capabilities. I’d also suggest you steer clear of OpenCamera if you want a truly fire-and-forget camera experience. But this is definitely worth a download if you value a fine-tuned, patient approach to capturing a photo.

GCam

This is a bit of a weird pick as it isn’t an official Google camera app, and there’s no single version of GCam out there, but we’ve seen several developers port the Pixel Camera app to other phones over the years, and it remains a popular choice.

I’ve downloaded GCam on loads of budget Android phones over the years as it’s a surefire way to take better photos. In fact, it’s still worth downloading on many cheap devices today. These unofficial apps even include extra features like switching between different HDR algorithms, adjusting the Top Shot resolution, and more.

My biggest complaint about these GCam apps is that you have to sideload them, and it’s often not a case of one-size-fits-all, as you’ll sometimes need a specific variant for your phone/chipset. These unofficial apps also tend to lack more recent features (such as Best Take) and can sometimes be buggy. Furthermore, the unofficial nature of GCam means that finding the right version for your device can be hit-and-miss. To help, I’m linking to GCam developer Celso Azevedo’s repository of apps.

ZeroCam

The Pixel Camera app offers a relatively restrained approach to image processing compared to many other OEM apps. But what if you want to dial things down even more? I found that the ZeroCam app is worth a download.

ZeroCam is billed as an “anti-AI camera app” and promises to deliver photos with no post-processing. I thought these images still looked lightly processed to my eye (they’re JPEGs, after all), but it’s definitely a step below the heavy-handed approach of some camera phones. The app also has basically no UI and features bar a giant shutter button and the ability to switch between 1x and 2x views. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to shoot via anything other than your main camera. I also found that it could struggle in mixed lighting conditions, resulting in increased noise compared to the Pixel Camera.

ZeroCam’s biggest downside is arguably its subscription-based model. The app costs an admittedly reasonable $1 a month or $11 a year, but I would’ve liked a one-time purchase. The free version of the app does, however, let you shoot five snaps a day. So you can still give it a try for a few days to see if you like it. Nevertheless, this is worth consideration if you want a very accessible, stripped-down camera experience.

ProShot

ProShot has been around for roughly a decade now, and it’s still going strong as one of the best third-party camera apps on the market. It’s a paid app, but it offers a lot for your buck. And it’s just a one-time purchase.

The app offers a DSLR-style camera UI, complete with a virtual dial on the left to switch between photos, videos, slow-motion, and light painting. A virtual dial on the right lets you switch between traditional shooting modes like auto, program, manual, and custom profiles. It’s not the most polished UI in the world, but I still really like this camera-focused interface compared to the Pixel Camera. So you should give this a try if you’re coming from a DSLR camera or just want that aesthetic.

I also found that there were more than enough features compared to my Pixel’s stock app. Some of the more notable features include RAW capture, pro controls, focus peaking, support for time-lapses and light trails, and more. It’s no slouch on the video front, either, owing to 4K support, 240fps slow-motion, and LOG profiles.

That’s it for my look at the best alternatives to the Pixel Camera app. Did we miss any picks? Let us know in the comments section below!

You might like

Comments